Trump sets steel and aluminium tariffs

March 8th, 2018 Americas, FRONT PAGE, World 78 comments

Trump sets steel and aluminium tariffs

US President Trump hosts signing ceremony to establish tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent for aluminium on Thursday but exempted Canada and Mexico, backtracking from earlier pledges of tariffs on all countries.

Describing the dumping of steel and aluminium in the United States as “an assault on our country,” Trump told a news conference that the best outcome would for companies to move here and insisted that domestic production was needed for national security reasons.

“If you don’t want to pay tax, bring your plant to the USA,” he said.

Details of the plan came from a briefing by administration officials ahead of Trump’s speech. Other countries can apply for exemptions, according to the administration, although details of when they would be granted were thin.

Trump has offered relief from steel and aluminium tariffs to countries that “treat us fairly on trade,” a gesture aimed at putting pressure on Canada and Mexico to give ground in separate talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), which appear to have stalled.

Trump has also demanded concessions from the European Union, complaining that it treated American cars unfairly and has threatened to hike tariffs on auto imports from Europe.

US stocks extended gains ahead of the announcement, as the Associated Press reported key details. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was last up 0.3 per cent, but the S&P composite 1500 steel index was down 2.7 per cent.

US Treasury bonds yields rose slightly, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 2.86 percent. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso gained against the US dollar.

Stored rolls of steel are seen outside the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant, an integrated steel producer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Mexico rejected any linkage to Nafta in robust terms on Thursday. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters, “Under no circumstance will we be subject to any type of pressure.”

Canadian Trade Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne told Reuters his country would not accept any duties or quotas from the United States.

Trump’s unexpected announcement of the tariffs last week roiled stock markets as it raised the prospect of an escalating global trade war. He appeared to have conceded some ground after a campaign by legislators from his own Republican party, industry groups and US allies abroad.

The president said he was pleased with progress in the Nafta talks, although he repeated that he would be willing to terminate the agreement. The talks were launched after Trump took office last year saying that if the pact was not negotiated to better serve American interests, Washington would leave.

Many observers take a dimmer view of the six-month-old talks, saying little progress has been made and the negotiations are stalled over issues such as autos. Car manufacturing’s contribution to the US, Mexican and Canadian economies far outweighs that of steel and aluminium production.

COUNTERSTRIKE

Several major trading partners have said they will respond to the tariffs with direct action.

“If Donald Trump puts in place the measures this evening, we have a whole arsenal at our disposal with which to respond,” European Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

Countermeasures would include European tariffs on US oranges, tobacco and bourbon, he said. Harley Davidson Inc motorcycles have also been mentioned, targeting House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin.

Even as Trump threatened tariffs and prodded his Nafta partners, 11 nations gathered in Chile to sign a landmark Asia-Pacific trade pact, one that Trump withdrew from on his first day in office.

Both Guajardo and Champagne were speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Santiago.

Trump, who won the White House after a career in real estate and reality TV, has long touted an economic nationalism, promising to bring back jobs to the United States and save the country from trade deals he views as unfair. That has put him at odds with many in his Republican Party.

Beijing, which until now had kept largely silent on the issue, sharpened its rhetoric significantly. One lever that China has is US agricultural exports and it has said in the past that it could target soybeans.

“Especially given today’s globalisation, choosing a trade war is a mistaken prescription. The outcome will only be harmful,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of China’s parliament. “China would have to make a justified and necessary response.”

China had a record $375.2 billion goods surplus with the United States last year.

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen since Trump took office, and although China accounts for only a small fraction of US steel imports, its massive industrial expansion has helped create a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.

Most economists and trade specialists say they doubt the steel and aluminium tariffs alone would trigger a global trade war, but point to the risk of further US measures against China as a major tipping point. Trump has also threatened to impose hefty tariffs on European car exports if the EU does take retaliatory measures.

Print Friendly
  • Kevin Ingham

    Back in January 2017 the EU introduced tariffs on Chinese and Taiwanese steel imports, with China hit by “anti-dumping” duties of 30.7% to 64.9% while Taiwanese imports were subjected to duties of 5.1% to 12.1% percent.

    Trump does the same thing and he’s accused of starting a trade war – go figure

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The EU was a bit more discreet its action and responded to China and Taiwan whom it saw as the threat Trump’s problem is he said he wants a trade war and that they are easy to win! And then he’s gone out and threatened to take on the whole world friend and foe alike and even those countries who are providing jobs in the USA.
      Besides as the Brexiteers keep reminding us the EU is “protectionist”, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that it should put up tariffs whereas the USA claims to believe in “free trade”

    • NuffSaid

      Trump is not accusing any state of dumping whereas China is dumping into the eu. The eu has not declared a trade war, the eu is a soft power. The uk has been resisting adding tariffs to Chinese steel even whilst its own steel industry was getting hammered by these cheap imports with plants closing down or reduced in size making thousands redundant. Why? The uk wanted to trade the renminbi through London. It just goes to show the kind of life that Brits are heading for post Brexit.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    When one reads about the Chinese, Canada, Mexico the EU and forth “dumping” steel and aluminium in the USA, one gets the impression they are sort of slipping in at night and “fly tipping” the stuff in the USA as Americans are sleeping in their beds. Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is American companies buy this steel and aluminium because it’s cheaper than the American stuff. So instead of imposing tariffs and causing a trade war that will affect all sectors of the US economy why doesn’t Trump just punish those American companies that buy from China and the rest of the world

    Instead Trump has chosen to punish American automobile workers, American consumers, economies all over the world to keep his promise to about 100,000 American steel workers trapped in an industry that is in “structural decline”. I have never been one to accept that people should lose their jobs and since Trump cares so much about steel workers I would suggest he adopt socialist policies and subsidise this sector of his economy because jobs and maintaining communities is more important that political ideology and economic dogma. The alternative is to impose penalties on American companies that are undermining the American economy buying this cheap steel and therefore helping this “assault on our country”!

    At the end of the day “dumping” is not so much a purely economic activity but an ideological one. There can be no one on these pages, well maybe one, who does not know that China is Communist and Communists state manage their economies. Communists also put the “public good” above “personal good” and private profit. Like it or not everyone is American or British. There is no reason to assume their economic dogmas and ideology are better than everyone else’s that everyone should be forced to adopt them to the detriment of their own economies and their own workers.

    • Evergreen

      The second paragraph is an apt appraisal of the scenerio.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    For nearly all of the 19th century the British dominated world trade. For most of the 20th century the Americans dominated world trade by insisting on the dismantling of the British and European empires and demanding access to their colonial markets.and the Sterling area to help Britain during WWII. By 1947 the Americans were responsible for 47% of world trade and most of the world’s pollution.
    While the Americans rested on their laurels the rest of the world caught up and has overtaken the USA. Europe has done it through the EU, China through a state managed economy.
    And now you Trump bleating “It’s not fair”! and demanding a “level playing field”.
    The Americans have never done anything for anyone without first extracting their pound of flesh. In a couple of years Britain will emerge from, the EU in a world of protectionism trying to negotiate free trade deals with countries interested only in looking after their own.
    I heard yesterday the Organisation of African States is working on its own economic union and trading block.

  • Douglas

    At least he is addressing the unequal balance when trading with China and Europe , why because his election promise was to create and protect internal jobs,imagine a Politician following up with his election promises,very unique.

    • Evergreen

      What does this term”unequal balance”mean?Do you want to address ‘imbalance’ issue? Not applicable!!!

      • Kevin Ingham

        It is.

        China has an enormous balance of payments/capital account surplus with the US which would normally see it’s currency appreciate in value. That increasing value would normally make it’s exports less competitive and US imports cheaper on a self regulatory basis

        The Chinese however use a fixed (low) exchange rate and use their capital surplus to stockpile dollars (which further serves to keep the $ value artificially high) It really is playing with a stacked deck

        The current set up is totally loaded in favour of China, whether you realise it or not, and the imbalances it is creating have the potential for an enormous meltdown in the global economic system.

        • NuffSaid

          That’s the problem with the rest of the world allowing China to have a lower value currency. Aided by the city of London no less.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          China will very soon be the biggest economy in the world and playing by the rules of its political ideology. I know this, you know this. Why do you expect China to adopt American free trade capitalism when clearly it goes against their system of Communist state managed economics. I don’t expect America and Britain to adopt Communism, but I do expect them to be more realistic about international trade and seek to adapt to the real world rather than continually foisting their socio political economic systems on the world because they believe their way is superior and fairer. After 150 years of capitalism 20% of the world’s population enjoys 80% of the world’s wealth while 80% of the world’s population enjoys 20% of the world’s wealth.

          That for me is a very sobering demonstration of the unfairness of global capitalism!

  • NuffSaid

    What will the uk do post Brexit in this scenario? Likely it would lay down and roll over and accept anything the USA would want regardless of impact on its own industry.

    • Douglas

      The bond is very thick and will be forevermore.

      • NuffSaid

        So thick that the uk capitulates to every demand from the USA? What happened to national pride, sovereignty and taking back control?

        • Douglas

          They even support us with Brexit so we can get our Sovereignty back from those self elected Eurocrats, true friends 🙂

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Just in time to hand it over to the Americans!

            • Banjo

              Two questions .

              1). Why did you tar America with the same brush that tared the EU ?

              2). Why do you think it a bad thing America doing it and a terrific thing when the EU do it ?

              • Gipsy Eyes

                What are you talking about?

                • Banjo

                  I’m asking questions based on what you’re talking about.

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    So go on then explain as clearly as you can what it is you think I’m talking about. Because your questions aren’t all that clear.

                    • Banjo

                      ” we could always become the 51st state of America “.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      So what are your questions asking me?

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Is it your contention that the other 50 states of the USA are colonies? And for your information it is not I who has ever said the EU is an empire ruling over the members of the EU. That’s your line. So the logic of your questions is non existent and once again you’ve wasted your time and mine.
                      But for me there is a plus: once again you’ve demonstrated you have no idea what you are talking about or what I am talking about.

                    • Banjo

                      how is it possible for one person to put your first and last sentence in the same comment.
                      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

                    • EGB

                      Who is your? I have no idea which comment you’re referring to to but at least try to make some sense.

                    • Banjo

                      You see where my name is written, there’s an arrow next to it and then another name…… why do you suppose that other name is there.

                    • EGB

                      Try a bit harder dear. Maybe some browsers link these things better, mine doesn’t, it has a just one hierarchy, comment then replies.

                    • Banjo

                      Ok. Then it’s a response to the comment directly above it.

                    • EGB

                      This is a problem with this display thing, where exactly is directly above it now?

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      I’ve had enough of him. I’m finally getting bored with his boundless ignorance. and donkey like belief that he knows what he is talking about. Good luck

                    • EGB

                      I just argue technicalities and grammar with him if I’m a bit bored. The replies amuse me.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Demonstrating your limited reading skills again. How are my first and last sentences incompatible?

                    • Banjo

                      You ask if the 50 states of the US might be colonies and then talk of someone not knowing what they are talking about.

                      It’s hysterical.

                    • EGB

                      It was a question to you not a statement, that’s what that little ? means.

                    • Banjo

                      Exactly, it was a question. He’s read my comment and come up with that for a question…… then had the nerve ( or incredible stupidity) to write the last sentence.

                    • EGB

                      Sometimes you have to be brave and just say the truth as you see it. There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that you actually have any idea what you’re talking about. Truth as I see it.

                    • Banjo

                      But I don’t go around telling everyone else they don’t know what they are talking about.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      That’s because some of us do know what we’re talking about and you don’t. And you’re the only one I’ve told you don’t know what you’re talking about. Unless of course you see yourself as everyone. Assuming you are referring to me!

                      This is when you’re in your element nit picking people’s comments. Anything containing factual evidence or argument you avoid……….like you avoided most of my questions this evening.
                      Listen Harold Wilson once said, “Any idiot can answer questions. The real skill is asking questions” You of course are the exception to the rule: you can neither ask question nor answer them!

                    • Banjo

                      ” you don’t know what you’re talking about ” is your catchphrase, you say it to absolutely every person you encounter on here ….. except those that support the EU.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      I don’t say it to everyone I say to those who don’t know what they’re talking about and back it up with evidence.

                    • EGB

                      To be fair it’s mostly just you. Monica has blocked him/her and neither she nor Douglas go in for ‘debate’.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Thank you!!!!!
                      I wish he’d block me………..He’s on the same level as those two plus Smudger and Alex. All of whom I’m happy to say I don’t waste as much time on as this idiot. I’d block him but that would be a sort of censorship which i don’t believe. And as an ex teacher I have this blind faith that everyone is capable of learning.

                    • EGB

                      I don’t believe in blocking people either however stupid they are or vile (on Cyprob issues usually) you have to see it.

                    • Douglas

                      I’m happy to debate but when you find a mixture of consistent personal insults mixed in,I just block because I do not want to go down to that level.

                    • Banjo

                      These EU supporting types do spend more time insulting than arguing their point ….. most people resort to this method when they know they’re wrong.

                      Notice how they then call eurosceptics vile , nasty people ….

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Let’s try and sort it all out I want to watch Question Time
                      1 you think the UK is a colony of the EU and I seem to object to it becoming a colony of the USA if it becomes the 51st State of the USA. You are therefore implying the other 50 are colonies.
                      2. I’ve never said the UK is a colony of the EU or ever said the EU is an Empire. You said that and are now asking me to justify something I’ve never accepted.
                      3. The British Parliament is the mother of all parliaments because they are all roughly modeled on it.
                      4. The Commissioners are appointed by the governments of the individual states on the basis of their experience, service to their country and in the confidence that they will keep an eye the interests of their country.
                      5. The UK Parliament has appointed Lords and they also make legislation.
                      6. The Commission implements the decisions of the heads of each member government all of whom are democratically elected and the EU Parliament all of whom are democratically elected.
                      7. The only person elected in Trump’s government is Trump! All the others are appointments. They are not “commissioners” per se but they perform a similar function.
                      There all done. Your lesson endeth here. You have no further excuse for coming on here and going on about how the EU is undemocratic and everything else is.

                    • Banjo

                      I’ll answer in the same numerical order.

                      1) wrong and don’t be daft.

                      2) The EU have repeatedly told you their intention to colonise their members . You think they are lying to you.

                      3) hardly relevant

                      4) The commissioners hold great power in the EU but are not elected.

                      5) Lords pass or reject legislation, they don’t make it. In reality they follow the MPs.

                      6) commissioners are sworn to represent the interests of the EU and not their own member nations , they have a combined staff of 32,000 civil servants to do this.

                      7). Those people you refer to are Trumps staff , not the American government. Congress is an elected body.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      It doesn’t.
                      “Wrong don’t be daft” does not disprove anything.

                      The EU has never said it wants to colonise its members it wants greater integration

                      Hardly relevant again doesn’t disprove anything I say;

                      “Making legislation” is about debating it, amending it, scrutinising it. The Lords do all of this and while they can only delay legislation they do not just follow the MPs. MPs propose legislation as Private Members Bills. in 20212 20 of these got through and all were from Tory MPs

                      There are checks on Commissioners ‘power and they are accountable. The EU bureaucracy you say is 32,000. The British bureaucracy is over 300,000. You should try thinking about this fact it’s quite significant in totally discrediting your general argument with respect to the EU and UK.

                      the interests of the EU are the interests of the members. The EU is defined as an organisation made up of 28 members states. It’s your opinion that the EU is a bureaucracy and the members colonies.
                      Congress is not the government. It is the legislative assembly of the USA. Just like Parliament. Trump’s government is his Cabinet about 5,000 White House Staff his Security Chiefs and so forth.

                      Please stop wasting my time with your guess work. You don’t know what you are talking about but insist on coming on here with scraps of information, lies and repeated demonstrations of your ignorant desire to make yourself accepted as a serious and grown up person.You’re not!

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    Seems you’ve given up on wanting to have your questions answered. Would you like me to clarify your questions since you are either incapable of doing so or possibly it’s dawned on you how stupid your questions are!

            • NuffSaid

              Excellently put. They just cannot see it. Fools.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Fools? Do you mean Banjo and Douglas in particular or the Brexit voters in general?

                • NuffSaid

                  All

          • NuffSaid

            Chump supports the uk to coin favours, I bet you cannot wait to ha e your first bite of chlorinated chicken. However, it’s hypocrits like you happily living in a cosy little island in the med which remains a member of the eu which won’t import such detritus so you don’t have too.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Douglas lives in Cyprus. He won’t have to eat chlorinated chicken or drink American 1 year old “scotch” or eat American “Cumberland Sausages” and American “Cornish Pasties”!

              • NuffSaid

                That’s my point.

            • Douglas

              Personal insults as usual no real substance to your views,guess best to block you .

          • Gipsy Eyes

            You do know that if you need another country’s support to get your sovereignty back it could be argued that we’re not really sovereign. It’s not as if we’re under EU military occupation and that we need to be liberated.
            I’ve made this comment because I just noticed you’re about to block Nuffsaid because “personal insults as usual no real substance to your views”.
            Well, the above is my view and there is not a single insult in sight.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          We can always become the 51st State. That’s the only way we’re going to get a free trade deal with the Americans

          • Banjo

            Rather the 51st state of America than the 28th state of Europe….. America holds elections.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              And the guy with the least votes wins.

            • NuffSaid

              So does every European state as does each eu citizen with their right to vote for MEP’s. I expect you will now be lobbying the uk government to make the lords fully electable. Furthermore, have you not noticed uk culture disappearing down the drain? The forever creeping in of USA culture ruining existing uk culture.

              • Banjo

                Yes every EU state holds elections, for now. And yes you can elect an MEP , but really , what good does that do you. Can an MEP effect EU policy , do MEPs form a government, do they oversee the running of the EU , its agencies and institutions.

                • NuffSaid

                  Your government can affect eu policy. They have representatives that do the work on theirs and your behalf.

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    Honestly ignore him. I’ve grown hair on my tongue (Cypriot expression) telling Banjo he has no idea how the UK political system works let alone the EU, and he still keeps coming back with the same stupid questions and answers.

                  • Banjo

                    The European Commission is a cabinet government, its responsibility is to propose legislation, implement decisions, uphold EU treaties and run the EU on a day to day basis.

                    All without ever being democratically elected by its citizens. It can not be effected or influenced by democracy.

                    So why are these people not elected .

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      the European Commission is an Executive body that draws up proposals for legislation. It is not its “responsibility to propose” legislation as that implies it does so in isolation.
                      So who are the Commissioners? And whose “decisions do they implement”?
                      You see any reading your carefully worded comment would be led to accept your biased and erroneous view of the EU, when the fact is you are wrong on so may levels. What you’re doing is misinforming people. But then again since you’re misinformed what else can you do?

                    • Banjo

                      Ok let’s try it this way , why doesn’t any other government in the world operate an unelected commission such as the EU one.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      Ok you’re not answering the questions ask or more importantly, since you can’t answer them, instead of saying, “that’s an interesting question Gipsy, what do you mean”?
                      The difference between you, Douglas, Monica, Smudger, and Smudger, is that they know their limitations. They’re incapable of intelligent discussion so they shout things from the sidelines and then duck and hope no one has seen them. And when they are challenged they don’t respond. You on the other hand don’t know very much but keep coming back because you don’t know your limitations.
                      Other than Trump, what other members of his government are elected?
                      Again why is the British Parliament “the mother of all parliaments”?

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Why do we vote for MPs but not the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries in the UK? Why aren’t MPs and Civil Service Mandarins one and the same? Why is there such a thing as a Civil Service bureaucracy doing the job MPs should be doing?
                  See crystal clear questions based on what you’re talking about.
                  Now see if you can manage the same with reference to what I’m talking about.

                  • Banjo

                    Is that really an adequate example.
                    The civil service works behind and under the instruction of Parliament, our MPs are the elected authority, it is them and them alone that decide what direction the county goes in. It is the largest group of MPs that form the government. The civil service is in effect an employee of MPs.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      The Commission is the EU’s Civil Service or bureaucracy. The European Council is like the Executive (government) and the European Parliament the Legislature. Do you know why the British Parliament is called the “Mother of all Parliaments”?

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      The Civil Service are employees of the state, not Parliament, It is the government that decides most policy and therefore the direction the country goes in.

                      The current government can’t go in any direction so it bought the votes of the DUP Taliban to push through its Brexit programme.
                      Which must raise one or two questions even in your feeble brain. “if Brexit is such a good idea why does the government have to pay MPs to vote it through?

                    • Evergreen

                      Correct. However Banjo will not accept it as he seems to be totally ignorant of the working structure of civil servants. Obviously so-as he never has been one😆

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      I’m afraid Banjo has made it his life’s mission to prove he knows more than I do and I’m not claiming to be the font of all knowledge but on politics I do know more than he does. I like discussion and debate. I respect people who express opinions, back their opinions with evidence and rational argument and usually concede points and go my own way agreeing with the other person that we should agree to differ. How are you supposed to do that with someone who comes on here and baldly states the EU is an Empire? It’s an opinion, there is no evidence to support this opinion and he ignores all of the evidence to the contrary because he doesn’t want to hear anything that is contrary to his beliefs. Monica, Alex, Douglas, Smudger are exactly the same. They block anything that challenges their opinion but claim they are doing so because they have been insulted. I’ve accused of being a racist because I don’t agree with Brexit because it’s what the British people voted for. Therefore I am being anti British and therefor racist towards British people.
                      Banjo’s problem is that he thinks if he keeps repeating the same rubbish it will either become true or he may force a reaction that will either get me banned from this site or that I will block him. It hasn’t dawned on him that that’s not going to happen and the harder he tries the more idiotic he shows himself to be.

                    • Evergreen

                      You are clueless about working structure of civil servants.

          • Evergreen

            Practically it is.

        • Banjo

          I’d like to draw your attention to two questions I’ve asked Gipsy Eyes below , and invite younto answer them also.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I asked you a question this morning and you still haven’t answered it.
            Actually I’ve asked you lots of questions in the past and you’ve never answered them. So why do you expect others to answers your?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close