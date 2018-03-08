Man caught on CCTV setting fire to apartment

A 40-year-old Bulgarian has been arrested after he was caught on CCTV setting fire to an apartment in the Ayia Napa region.

A pensioner from the area reported to police on Wednesday afternoon that his apartment had been arsoned. CID officers went to the scene and examined the CCTV footage.

The footage, police said, showed a man entering the apartment through the bathroom window, which was unlocked, setting fire to a small table and leaving.

Following enquiries, the police arrested the Bulgarian man who lives in Ayia Napa on Wednesday night after securing a warrant. He is being held at Ayia Napa police station.