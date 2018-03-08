Man caught on CCTV setting fire to apartment

March 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Man caught on CCTV setting fire to apartment

A 40-year-old Bulgarian has been arrested after he was caught on CCTV setting fire to an apartment in the Ayia Napa region.

A pensioner from the area reported to police on Wednesday afternoon that his apartment had been arsoned. CID officers went to the scene and examined the CCTV footage.

The footage, police said, showed a man entering the apartment through the bathroom window, which was unlocked, setting fire to a small table and leaving.

Following enquiries, the police arrested the Bulgarian man who lives in Ayia Napa on Wednesday night after securing a warrant. He is being held at Ayia Napa police station.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    It’s there a difference in a ‘40 yrs old Bulgarian ‘ setting fire to an apartment compared to a ‘40 year old ‘ which is usually reported in CM with regard to perps of a crime !!!!

    • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

      The CM are quite right to quote a ’40year old Bulgarian’, whats wrong with that ? The more information about the criminal the better. Are you saying they shouldn’t mention that he is Bulgarian ? Are you saying they are being racist because they mentioned he is Bulgarian ? And is ‘arsoned’ even a word ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close