Minthis Hills – a brand new era

Pafilia Property Developers has unveiled an exciting new brand identity, for acclaimed luxury resort, Minthis, previously known as ‘Minthis Hills’.

The new brand reflects the evolution of the resort which has become a global lifestyle destination. It captures the essence of Minthis, which is centered on 360-degree holistic living deeply rooted in wellness, design, adventure and culture. The new content and messaging is purposely customer and lifestyle-focused, setting out a powerful set of ideals and emotions to appeal to the hearts and minds of potential clients.

At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Situated in five million square metres of breathtakingly beautiful protected Cypriot landscape, Minthis is a unique resort that has been meticulously designed by Pafilia’s internationally acclaimed partners, Woods Bagot, Atkins, WATG and Neil Howard Spa Consultants.

Demetris Ashiotis, Executive Director stated: “The brand now draws on the award-winning contemporary design, rooted in modernist values of openness, light and landscape, with a commitment to physical and spiritual wellbeing. It demonstrates the unique and distinctive value of Minthis.’’

2018 also marks the start of construction works for the final stage of infrastructure and facilities which include a ground-breaking wellness spa with a twenty-five metre heated swimming pool, fitness suite, hydro pool and thermal suites, and The Plateia, a village square with a range of shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants.

This final phase sees Pafilia’s visionary development rapidly coming to life and attracting discerning buyers from across the globe.

For more information on Minthis, visit MINTHISRESORT.COM