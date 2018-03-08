A pianist comes home

New York-based Cypriot pianist and composer Glafkos Kontemeniotis is back on the island for a short tour, and a two-day stop in Nicosia is on his agenda, so all you jazz fans can take your pick of tomorrow or Saturday for a jazzy concert like no other.

Kontemeniotis, who will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club together with Alexander Gagatsis on vibraphone, Ireneos Koulouras on double bass and Ioannis Vafeas on drums, began studying the classical guitar at the age of nine. At 19 he went to New York to study at the Manhattan School of Music.

For over 30 years he has been working professionally as a musician and performing extensively within the Greek and jazz communities in New York. He has performed and recorded with a number of well-known jazz singers and musicians in New York including Mable Lee, Mercedes Hall, Priscilla Owens, Claudio Roditi and Jerry Dodgion, as well as the very popular Greek singer Gregory Maninakis, mostly known for his renditions of rembetika songs.

His compositions and arrangements are featured in a number of recordings, including the well-known album Cafe Aman America, a collection of songs of the first Greek immigrants in America. His own album, entitled Progress, was released in April 2010 and has received rave reviews.

Jazz Review notes that in Kontemeniotis’ music “instantaneous energy freely and synaptically exchanges in milliseconds of anticipation, recognition and elaboration”, resulting in an “empathy that leads to distinctive cohesion and a unified sound”.

For two nights only in Nicosia, Kontemeniotis will show us how he combines traditional and classical music to create his own personal style. Expect cross-cultural art like you have never heard it before.

Glafkos Kontemeniotis Live

Live performance by the pianist. March 9. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 95-147711