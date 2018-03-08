Police investigating theft from courier packages

March 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Police investigating theft from courier packages

The theft of items from courier packages is being investigated by Larnaca CID.

The owner of a package delivery company in Larnaca reported on Wednesday that over recent days money had been stolen from envelopes and packages delivered by his company.

He raised suspicions against a specific 28-year-old from a village in the Larnaca district and police secured a warrant for his arrest.

After going to his house to arrest him, police said the suspect admitted his involvement in around 10 cases, totalling the theft of around €2,150.

The suspect is expected to be taken to court later on Thursday.

  • almostbroke

    There are many ‘28 year olds and villages in Larnaca district , this report is quite nebulous !

