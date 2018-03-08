Turkish Cypriots threaten to drill for gas without talks (Updated)

'foreign minister' Kudret Ozersay

Turkish Cypriots warned on Thursday that if the Republic does not submit to talks over hydrocarbons exploration they will go ahead with their own drilling.

“We are open to dialogue on this. We are keeping the diplomacy channels open,” the ‘foreign minister’ of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state Kudret Ozersay said in an interview with Anadolu news agency.

Ozersay added that his breakaway state would engage in drilling and related activities in the future through a company it would authorise.

The Turkish Cypriots recently renewed an agreement with Turkey’s state energy company TPAO for another six years for offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities.

Last month, Turkish warships prevented Italian energy company ENI from drilling in a field inside block 6 of the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Turkey argues it is safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots, but it also has its own claims inside Cyprus’ EEZ.

The government has made it clear that it recognises Turkish Cypriot rights, which they can exercise as part of the island’s reunification.

“But it is time to decide: having talks for the sake of having talks is a not a good thing. Talks are a means to an end. For almost 50 years, we have had a negative experience that locked the Turkish Cypriot community in a process of negotiations,” Ozersay said.

He also noted that Turkish Cypriots have repeatedly announced that they would not allow Greek Cypriots to take unilateral steps on hydrocarbon activities.

“However, they are trying to create the problem that recently occurred in regard to the Italian company ENI now over other companies,” Ozersay said.

“I believe we will soon enter a period when everyone will see that nothing can be done in the region without first having the consent of the Turkish Cypriot people.”

The Greek Cypriot side says Turkish and Turkish Cypriot claims over hydrocarbon exploration are overridden by the convergences already reached on the issue during negotiations.

The two sides had agreed the exploitation of natural resources would be the responsibility of a federal state in reunited Cyprus.

The Greek Cypriot side has also accused Turkish Cypriot politicians of looking out for Turkey’s interests instead of their community’s.

Late last year Turkey acquired a drillship, the Deepsea Metro 2. Turkey’s energy minister Berat Albayrak said at the time that his country would be conducting its first offshore drilling in 2018, mentioning the Mediterranean as well as the Black Sea.

On Thursday, the Deepsea Metro 2 was moored in the Sea of Marmara undergoing repairs, according to the ship tracking website marinetraffic.com.

Turkey does not recognize the Republic, nor therefore the latter’s jurisdiction over its EEZ.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.

Meantime Turkish daily Sabah secured a statement from the US Navy denying that it has deployed a fleet to the eastern Mediterranean in order to guard Exxon Mobil’s oil and gas exploration offshore Cyprus.

Responding to an inquiry, the US Navy told the newspaper that there was “no truth to the allegation that the US 6th Fleet is in the Eastern Mediterranean to protect ExxonMobil.”

The US Navy official added that the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Units were currently on a scheduled deployment to the US 6th Fleet area of operations.

The Iwo Jima ARG is currently conducting joint drills with the Israeli Defence Forces.

ExxonMobil’s actual gas drilling in block 10 of Cyprus’ EEZ is not due for months. The two vessels contracted by the oil major are survey ships which will soon be taking additional readings of the seabed to identify the best possible drilling targets.

Earlier in the week, Turkish and Russian media outlets ran with speculation that the United States was beefing up its presence in the area to provide protection to ExxonMobil.

The reports were picked up and played up by Greek and Cypriot media.

  • The True Cypriot

    The GCs are not the sole owners or arbiters in this.

    What CONVERGENCES ????

    The Greeks/GCs are playing the same game again in trying to trick and con their way to a Greek island.

    Our patience is wearing very thin.

  • Stanlio

    Are there no decent psychiatrists in the Turk-occupied parts of Cyprus because dear old Kudret is suffering from some serious delusions and fantasies? ‘

    Nothing can be done in the region without the consent of the Turk minority,’ he says. Sure, pal. Sure. The Turk minority – all 80,000 of them – have got Egypt, Israel, the EU, the US, on their knees. You’re such big shots. And drill away if you like. If you find anything, who’s going to extract it for you, how are you going to get it to market, who’s going to buy it? I’d say stop making fools of yourselves, but it’s rather entertaining watching the Turks getting their knickers in a twist and coming out with the most stupid nonsense in an effort to extricate themselves.

    • HighTide

      You are dealing with Turkey on behalf of Turkish Cypriots, you fool.
      Enough to wet your pants.

    • Rächer

      Is that your younger self or your dad in the picture, as the disciple of Grivas in his “TC killing” glory days? How proud you must be. I really would like to meet you.

    • Kuruova

      All pipes go through Turkey and laying a pipe from the North to energy hungry Turkey will be a piece if cake. Sounds like a win win all round.

    • Les

      Mr. Stalin – you make me laugh. It is hard to understand if you live on this planet or are just visiting and sending your report back to Jupiter.

      • johnnywires

        you still dont answer his point Les.he is right.

    • mustafa balci

      This is the mentality the church education system brainwashing the lot of you

  • Rächer

    I was afraid that Greek warships might impede the TRNC drilling…then I remembered 1974 and thought….nah! they won’t be coming…..lol

    • Parthenon

      21 July 1974
      There was little or no armed contact at the beachhead on 21 July 1974, and during this time the second wave of Turkish forces departed from Mersin port.

      Following the dispatch of the Hellenic Navy landing ship tank (LST) Lesvos (L-172) to Paphos and the shelling of the local Turkish Cypriot enclave, the Turkish Air Force received reports of a Greek task force of ships off the coast of Paphos. In response, it assembled a force of around 28 strike aircraft from two squadrons to attack the flotilla with 750 lb (340 kg) bombs and guns.

      This however, was a signals deception performed by the Greek Cypriot Naval Command, which transmitted false radio signals indicating that the destroyers sailing off Paphos were Greek. In fact, these were actually the Turkish Navy destroyers Kocatepe, Adatepe, and Mareşal Fevzi Çakmak that had been sent to search for Lesvos. In the early afternoon, all three vessels were struck by Turkish aerial fire. Kocatepe sustained a fatal hit and sank with the loss of 54 crew members.

      • Rächer

        Bottom line: You’re on your own bozo.

        • Leo

          No we ain’t we have the US navy behind us, already you have started to grovel to them, you are just one big loser.

          • HighTide

            The US navy will send you some smoke signals, that’s all.

            • Leo

              The US navy will throw you some life jackets, that were bought cheap from Syrian refugees.

              • HighTide

                None available. They have all been used by your lot.

                • Leo

                  We don’t have a navy you chicken brain..

                  • HighTide

                    Right. You have rubber dinghies. More precarious.

                    • Mr. Gatos

                      You seem to have gained your confidence back HighTide. It appears you have a raging war boner that you might want to relieve privately. Its not becoming of you.

          • Rächer

            wasn’t it the Americans that conspired the 1974 invasion? You were spitting feathers about that. Oh yes, the Russians were your BEST friend. What happened there? You’re on your own bozo! lol

            • Leo

              Yes it was that was over fifty years ago, a very long time in politics.
              Erdog wore out plenty of kneepads, he even suffered from lockjaw, begging for mercy.

              • Rächer

                44 years ago you lost the north of Cyprus. The Americans are on pre planned exercise with the Jews. Stop wishing and hoping. Face it, you’re born losers. And your motherland. Just begging for things and its never your fault.

                • Leo

                  I agree it was our motherlands fault, the UK.

          • Oh Come ON!

            Oh dear! Didn’t you get the memo about this…?

      • HighTide

        And all this happened when you guys escaped over the mountains, never to see the north again. LOL!

        • Leo

          At least we killed 6,000 rapist Turk troops.

          • HighTide

            In your wet dreams.

            • Leo

              It’s a fact that you won’t find in any Turkish history book, the world’s thinnest book.

              • HighTide

                Because you made it up, poor liar.

                • Leo

                  I don’t lie, you do though, that’s what you get paid for.

                  • HighTide

                    Your illusions are well known You don’t have to keep repeating them.

                  • Kuruova

                    No you are easily indoctrinated with fairy tales told by those that didn’t stick around long enough and choose to run instead!

                    • Leo

                      I’m not a Turk.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          Whats so funny since it can be taken away from you in a heartbeat! Don’t get too high on your horse or too comfortable tensions are high!

          • HighTide

            By whom?

      • Joe Smith

        Good

      • Kuruova

        Yes and let that be a lesson to you!

        • Parthenon

          Indeed. Send a simple fake signal & the Turks start bombing their own ships. Worked once it will work again.

          • HighTide

            You try it at your own peril.

            • Parthenon

              Indeed. I have my CB radio ready. “Mustapha….4 Greek ships in Cyprus EEZ”….”OK …we bomb them”…

              • HighTide

                You have great fantasy, but should now stop playing video games, it’s bed time.

            • Paralimni

              Indeed they did try it and it worked you sunk your own ships you buffons

          • Dogmeat

            Be sure to send a signal to your air defense – you wouldnt want to shoot down 31 Greeks in “friendly fire”

      • Paralimni

        Ha Ha stupid Turks killing their own ships in fact a TC friend of mine years ago told me that Turk officers don’t wear their rank in a war zone because of fear they will be shot by their own men who hate them for the harsh treatment they met out to them in peace time.

        • HighTide

          A great story if it was true. You have so little to be proud of after running over the mountains in despair, you are entitled to such fairy tales.

    • Kuruova

      They will be sending the amphibious 300 unit!

    • Spartan

      How brave you Turks are .Let’s see what happens .

      • The True Cypriot

        We TCs will never be conned again, like 1960, 1963, 1974, 2004 and last year.

        You GCs are heading for a shitstorm of our own creation, as in 1974.

        You are being warned not only by us, but also by the international community.

  • Rächer

    I hope our Southern compatriots in Kyproulla are not alarmed by this announcement.
    Just as they generously declared, the TRNC will keep a proportion of the income for the residents in the south in an escrow account in the event of a settlement.
    We must be just as generous as them of course. Calm down.

    • Costas

      you are a co owner of nothing. mosquito breath

      • ROC

        They know they owned nothing, the are just illegal occupiers , The native tcs have been played for 44 years, and they still do not have woken up James puts perfectly and I quote

        ““Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.””

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          no need. they are in charge of their 37% of the island.

          • Leo

            No they ain’t, Turkey is, TC’s are in charge of FA.

        • TRNC TRNC

          What does illegal occupiers mean?
          This is a very common statement used and i believe it is not Applicable.

          Can you enlighten me what this means?

          • ROC

            Its very simple mate, The illegal occupiers are the Anatolian’s that were brought over to ethnically cleanse the Native Tcs
            Turkish Cypriots were persuaded to move to the north, while settlers were brought from Turkey to complete the demographic transformation. The illegal settlers now outnumber the indigenous Turkish Cypriots, whom Ankara ostensibly intervened to protect.

            • TRNC TRNC

              I am TC and i reside in North Cyprus and so has my Great and Great Gran parents.
              Are you saying I am ok to reside in the North of cyprus as a legal Occupier?

              I also beleive and have been told that year 1571 when cyprus was Annexed by the Ottomans my family arrived from Konya (Anatolian)

              Does this still mean i am a legal Occupier or am i illega Squatter typel?

          • Leo

            You are an illegal occupier too, the Ottomans dumped your grandparents here, exactly like Turkey did by dumping the Anatolians in the pseudo-state, and it brought over 43,000 troops to protect them from. These acts are war crimes.

            • TRNC TRNC

              So for the past 447 years me and my family has been illegal Occupiers?

              If the above is correct then that will mean every Turkish individual is illegal right in Cyprus?

              • Leo

                Correct. ALL Turks left Cyprus, when it was annexed by the Brits, in 1914. Turks have no rights in Cyprus, as they were illegally “resurrected” for divide and rule purposes.

      • TRNC TRNC

        Says Costas the European!

        • HighTide

          From his North London bedsit.

          • Leo

            said HT from his cave.

            • Parthenon

              LOL

            • HighTide

              You would love to have my cave, but could never afford it.

      • The True Cypriot

        You watch us take our share and maybe even a little of yours too.

    • ROC

      This is just another fart in the wind, like so many threats, what was the last one, remind me Oh yeah we open Famagusta and well give the Maronites their homes back not one took the offer LOL

      All you lot do is “peter cried wolf”

      • Eve Frangoudis

        The maronites are mostly in kerynia and other little towns and they will give it! Maybe they are choosing good people that dont throw stones!

        • ROC

          Good try, it does not wash,

    • Parthenon

      Your generosity is legendary. Only the Turks can have the audacity to steal what is not theirs & then pretend to want to share the wealth of what they have stolen!

      • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

        losers can’t be choosers and you are a mighty loser.

        • Parthenon

          So exactly how much territory did the Ottomans loose during The Balkan Wars & WW1???

      • Kuruova

        Co owners. We can’t steal what we already own. You’re just sounding like a bully now. For one minute I thought we had been transported back to pre-74!

    • Eve Frangoudis

      You seem to forget the residents in the south were citizens in the North!

      • HighTide

        All are now EU citizens.

      • Rächer

        My family lost very much in the south. Im not crying. I just don’t want to co exist with the community again.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          Same here my family lost a lot also but I would like to co exist with other human beings since they both went through the same thing! For sure I don’t want to live in a Nazi community !

          • Rächer

            I have no problem living with humans. I cannot live with church indoctrinated automatons, programmed to hate everything and anything Turkish. Not all, but most are from cradle to grave.

        • johnnywires

          the turkish army forced you to the north you forget that?by the way we have nothing in common with settlers like you.thats what you are.a real t/c would have known that it was a demand of the turkish army that the t/cs would be gathered and sent to the north.

    • Joe Smith

      Time for your medication. Seems as though you are hallucinating again

      • johnnywires

        no Joe,there is no medication that can cure him.he is a strait jacket case.

  • ROC

    The indigenous Tcs are being played yet again, 44 years and still they dont see the plot. 44 years ago they were told “we coming to your recuse” only to see in that time they have been ethnically cleansed from their own country by Turkey with he introduction of the Anatolian.

    Now they been sold another lemon, if drilling went ahead and if any fruits were to bear from it the TCs will see a big fat Zero, because Turkey will offset any revenue of the 500 million it gives to the North.

    “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

    • Les

      James is totally correct.
      The real problem here is the inability of the GCs to recognize minority rights. Sharing and compromise is not to be found in south Cyprus and add to that a dysfunctional corrupt leadership and this is what is happening. One just has to wonder why the GCs want a hard border with Turkey on this island? It is sad and redicilous but that is what is going to happen in the future. Nothing here is really news.

      • ROC

        Why is it you lot still persist to dream and never stick to facts, Turkey loves to provoke the Tcs to bashing the ROC all the time, but guess what? it changes nothing.

        Their is only one ROC this has been endorsed for 44 years by the world community only the invader rejects this ” Turkey”

        You lot choose to caged yourselves in the North with Turkey being the organ grinder and the north being the monkey,you live by your own rules and most importantly you do not recognize the ROC, which is your own prerogative. but mate you cannot have the the cake and eat it too.

        The ROC has said when a solution comes then all Cypriots will share the proceeds of any gas, one minute you refuse to recognize the ROC but yet want the gas and the EU passports.

        I have a better idea, if you do not want a one ROC with two states then do what James says,its written below for your benifit

        “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

        • Les

          What I like about your posts ROC is that it exemplifies the problem on the island. That hard nose uncompromising attitude (with a tinge of racist banter) that you exhibit is why unification will never happen. All the TCs know that already – and so even they know that they do not want to be part of Turkey … but it is becoming inevitable that it will.

          • TRNC TRNC

            Les that is so true.

            All those TC whom wanted unification has certainly reconsidered this simply because of the mentality evidently seen by people like Roc.

            We had our car windows smashed over the South and some incidents of our TC residents being beaten up.
            Even one of our leaders Talat whom wanted unification was attacked.

            So i do think there has been a change of thinking with TC due to the attitudesof GC.

            • Les

              I am not Cypriot but lived in the south for a few years. This is not a place where reconciliation or compromise or good will or kindness of character exist. A dogmatic – ‘my way or the highway’ attitude. Nice climate but not a place I would want to live.

  • alexander reutersward

    extremly bad for the whole region, might start scaring away tourists aswell….both in the south and the north so both sides are losing out

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      not until the first shots are fired

      • alexander reutersward

        i doubt shots are needed, enough with a few articles in the newspapers about increased tensions for people to look at other destinations..

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          all inclusive tourists don’t read newspapers

          • alexander reutersward

            they dont contribute with money to the local business either..but if you lose 15-20% than it really hurts..

            • Eve Frangoudis

              What? They drink they smoke they shop what else do you want!

              • alexander reutersward

                All inclusive tourists dont go out and eat, they shop less and stay mainly in the hotels, they do not benefit the local economy.

                A hoitel might sell an all inclusive hotel to a travel operator in the UK for 20 euros per night.

                The travel operator sells the same night for 80 euros to the person who travels.
                60 euros stay in the United Kingdom
                20 euros goes to Cyprus.

                All inclusive is a bad thing for everyone!

          • Parthenon

            Agreed. If they did they would never set foot in Turkey.

          • HighTide

            That’s why the “ROC” still enjoys visitors.

            • alexander reutersward

              RoC has a lot of visitors due to friendly local people, beutiful areas and good party life. It is a little expensive, but people feel its worth it.

  • David Hill

    Erdoggy’s men must be working overtime to come up with wind-ups like this.I wonder what true northern Cypriots think of all this?.

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      there are only true northern cypriots, either locally born or naturalized without payment unlike in the south that deals in passports to the tune of billions.

      • Leo

        Jealous?

        • Rächer

          of corrupt thieves? no we’re not.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      True cypriots cant go to their homes they mostly abroad! Until some solution to the problem they dont need the agrevation! Better places to invest!

  • Costas

    um honestly i believe all cy resources should be for all cypriots. right or wrong; who is gonna invest in such a drilling, what company will cooperate with an illegal and unstable state? i mean other than turkey

  • HighTide

    Since the South has been procrastinating since decades, such an upheaval at the right time may get its leaders out of their political coma. A serious push is badly needed and it seems to have arrived.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Yes the pot is boiling over!

  • mongasz

    so the little fart-monkey got its instructions….

    • Rächer

      Talking of monkeys…

  • GrouseMaster

    So here we go, I’m surprised it took so long. I expect the reason it took so long for the north to take a stand was to see if the Greek Cypriots had any success in finding gas. Now they have, the north supported by Turkeys power & wealth have set out their stall. I only see problems for the Greek Cypriot state of Cyprus with this news. They have no backing where as Turkey will of course back the north.

    • Leo

      Moody’s has downgraded you, you are skint.

      • GrouseMaster

        Who?

  • Philippos

    Wake up, its only going to get worse. Will any available adult in either or both communities administrations please sit down with a bottle of Raki, a bottle of Tsip, a bottle of Ouzo and a bottle of Zivania and sort this out sensibly and fairly before no one gets anything except a bloody nose. If the “Grown ups” can’t do it, put some children together, its their future.

    • Sonar

      Here wishing well said

    • Wysiwg

      I couldn’t have put it better myself.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        Your one sick and uneducated puppy!

      • Leo

        Communal strife was instigated by the TMT, and Turkish Special Forces as they freely admitted on TV, search youtube, and see for yourself.

    • HighTide

      If alcohol could do the trick lets all get sloshed.

      • Leo

        You are constantly sloshed.

        • HighTide

          Says a druggie.

    • Mist

      Nic drank it all before the rest got there.

  • Ferdi

    In the talks all they agreed upon was that the decisions on hydrocarbons will be made after the agreement. GCs have interpreted that as having a free hand in the meantime to do as they wish. Enough is enough. Either discuss the wxploration and come to an agreement or stop exploration till the agreement.

    • Leo

      It’s our EEZ not some pseudo-states.

      • HighTide

        In your dream

      • Ferdi

        You see what I mean?

        It’s all yours indeed. You is in for a surprise.

        • Leo

          Yeah,youturk thieves always thieving.

  • Leo

    “The Turkish Cypriots recently renewed an agreement with Turkey’s state energy company TPAO for another six years for offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities.”
    The hypocrites. Unilateral actions behind the legitimate Governments back.

    • HighTide

      The “ROC” is not the legitimate government for Turkish Cypriots. Even an ignoramus should know that.

      • TasAndreas74

        High tide ..
        Why do you not recognize the ROC
        There are millions of Turks living in Germany ..

        Do they not recognize the government of Germany ??

        • HighTide

          There are very few Turkish Cypriots living in Germany. A foreign resident does not need to recognize his host country.

          • TasAndreas74

            Would you recognize the republic of Cyprus if the priminister was of Turkish origin???

            • HighTide

              That’s a mute question. It’s not going to happen. We have two separate states, each with its own prime minister.

              • marcus3

                I am only curious…Which passport use TC people ?Let s say if u want to go to Sweden or any other Eu state?

                • HighTide

                  Most TCs have two to three passports. Turkish, TRNC and British. Those who qualify for citizenship have an EU passport from the south as well, purely for convenience. Whichever is the most appropriate will be used.

                  • marcus3

                    thnx

                  • ROC

                    No Anatolian has a British passport and the other are Null and void to benfit the fruits of a EU Cypriot passport, another deflected answer by MR HT

                  • Parthenon

                    Whats an EU passport??? Tell the truth for once!!

                    • ROC

                      He wont, he will deflect the reply, either call you names, or avoid the question

                    • Parthenon

                      He’s so brainwashed that he cant handle the truth!!!!

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      who wants to deal with your alternative facts instead of the truth?

                    • HighTide

                      The EU makes no difference between Cypriot citizens, whether they live in the South or out of your control in the North.

                    • Parthenon

                      READ IT AND WEEP…

                      Uri Granta, dual citizen
                      Answered Nov 3 2015 · Author has 1.3k answers and 4.8m answer views
                      North Cypriot passports do exist, but can only be used to travel to 6 countries: Australia, France, Pakistan, Turkey, UK and US. Pre-arrival visas are required for everywhere apart from Turkey.

                      Turkish Cypriots who can prove legal residence prior to the partition usually apply for (and receive) passports from the Republic of Cyprus. This became particularly attractive after 2004, when Cyprus joined the EU, and around 100,000 Turkish Cypriots hold RoC passports.

                    • HighTide

                      So what? It proves the right of Turkish Cypriots to share the island and its possible wealth. Thanks for conceding that after so many of your lies.

                    • Parthenon

                      It proves you are all mostly citizens of the Govt that you hate.

                    • HighTide

                      Most Greek Cypriots who have dual citizenship and a million live abroad with new nationalities. So what?

                    • Parthenon

                      GCs abroad do not have the passports of the enemy (Turkish) or cry when they cant get one. Unlike TCs who queue for hours to get the hated ROCs passports.

                    • HighTide

                      Nobody is crying. The entitlement is courtesy of the EU and the “ROC” has to grudgingly comply, lest it violates the membership agreement.
                      Turkish Cypriots gladly accept everything that makes travel easier, wherever it comes from.

                    • Parthenon

                      I think this is your way of finally accepting that I am right & you are wrong.

                    • HighTide

                      You wish. Whatever you post is wrong to start with. This is your history here.

                • Rächer

                  We use a EU passport. As TC’s we are co owners (not joint owners) entitled to the same rights as the GC’s.

                  • Leo

                    You co-own sh!t, you used to be co-inhabitants, alas you gave all that up and formed the pseudo state.

                  • Parthenon

                    You mean ROC passport!!!

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      all cypriots on the island are EU citizens.

                    • Parthenon

                      Indeed, But the country of issue is the “REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS”. As such you are Citizens of & bow down to the REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS…

                    • HighTide

                      Bowing may be your habit in the UK where you live. Turkish Cypriots do not need to.

                    • Parthenon

                      Only when Erdogan arrives

                    • HighTide

                      Is that what your black frocks are telling you?

                    • Parthenon

                      RIK TV

                • Parthenon

                  Most have ROC passports.

                  • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                    you just don’t know. in 1974 only turkish passports were available that most TCs still keep in addition to TRNC passports, older ones hold british citizenship like you do.
                    EU passport are held by those who qualify.

                    • Parthenon

                      Uri Granta, dual citizen
                      Answered Nov 3 2015 · Author has 1.3k answers and 4.8m answer views
                      North Cypriot passports do exist, but can only be used to travel to 6 countries: Australia, France, Pakistan, Turkey, UK and US. Pre-arrival visas are required for everywhere apart from Turkey.

                      Turkish Cypriots who can prove legal residence prior to the partition usually apply for (and receive) passports from the Republic of Cyprus. This became particularly attractive after 2004, when Cyprus joined the EU, and around 100,000 Turkish Cypriots hold RoC passports.

                    • HighTide

                      bad copy & paste.

              • TasAndreas74

                Why not have 5 or 6 governments in Cyprus or even more and each government to represent each nationality ..??
                There are maronites leaving in the north of Cyprus..
                They should have their own government too…???

                • HighTide

                  You should read all about the foundation of independent Cyprus that knows only two founding partners, Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Minorities are part of one or the other.

                  • Leo

                    No they ain’t. You walked out of Cyprus, as you wanted TAKSIM. You ain’t coming back.

                    • HighTide

                      We are very much here. Take your passport, cross the border and visit.

                    • Leo

                      You ain’t coming back to Cyprus that’s for sure.

                    • HighTide

                      No need to come back, never left.

                    • Rächer

                      How you going to stop us: with the Larnaca fire brigade? lol

                  • TasAndreas74

                    Devide and rule …

              • Leo

                …and you want our resources, well you can go and get…

                • HighTide

                  Yours only in your dream

      • Leo

        Then you shall get sweet FA.

      • ROC

        What Tcs, the native ones or the fake ones, , oh must be the fakes ones you wiped out the indengenous Tcs’

        I see the fake HT is using new English words”ignoramus”, this is the idiot that proclaims he speaks for the TCs from his home in North London

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          nobody has been ‘wiped out’. just wait another twenty years and you will be the minority on the island, unless you stay in north london.

          • Leo

            How did you work that out with a mickey mouse calculator?

          • ROC

            Am I meant to take such a BS reply seriously , really is the best you can offer ? another BS answer , you had 44 years and you not moved an inch, rather than me answer it let me tell you what a predominate TC has to say, or maybe he is wrong and a goat farmer called Disqus is right

            “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion has never been a point of conflict in Cyprus, nationalism, yes, but not this.”

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              inform yourself of the latest election results in the trnc and you will stop distributing lies. it’s a secular state with secular parties and a secular government. better have a look at your army of black frocks in the south.

  • Douglas

    As long as they share the proceeds by the total Cypriot population,I imagine no problem.

    • Leo

      Any proceeds are going into the thieves pocket. Tc’s owe billions to Erdogan and his thugs.

      • Ferdi

        Who has more debt in Cyprus Leo, GCs or TCs. Why do TCs have such debt? Is it by any chance to do with embargoes for 53 years?

        While you are pondering that, perhaps you can also tell us who the GCs owe their debt too. Don’t for one moment think that TCs will help with that debt after an agreement

        • HighTide

          There is a great difference. The subsidies for the TRNC are a paper debt that needed no repayment since 43 years, while the South is in the hock for 10 billion, owed to the EU and fully repayable within the next few years.

        • Leo

          They have debt, because they have set up an apartheid state, and no one recognises said pseudo-state.

        • ROC

          Its very simple mate, if you want to be caged and run by Turkey as a province and be run by the mass of illegal settlers having to go to mosques reciting the Korean and having to pray by law, then so be it.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          The people whos ID they ruined!

  • Evergreen

    Such a statement was expected.

    • Paul Smith

      And welcomed by all reasonable law abiding people.

      • Evergreen

        GC management had made it a very messy issue and such a solid reaction was written on the wall. North was pushed to the wall. Things are moving in a sad direction.

        • Dogmeat

          Its not too late to set up a Joint Operating Company to independently handle the exploration and drilling on behalf of all parties

          • Leo

            That won’t happen.

            • Dogmeat

              Well live with the consequences

          • Evergreen

            True but there is an absence of any willingness to share anything what to talk about gas.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          The North is no help with their Nazi regime! They want people with lots of money very selective so good luck to them!

          • mustafa balci

            You know nothing about the north to say Nazi regime i used believe that a solution to Cyprus problem was possible now I think it’s impossible the South has to change their mentality a lot

            • Eve Frangoudis

              So all this people who visit there are not telling the truth?

              • HighTide

                What do the visitors tell you?

            • Leo

              Said Mustafa, from the apartheid state, who sleeps in someone else’s bed.

              • mustafa balci

                Whatever I own i made it myself this is the mentality that is preventing a solution to Cyprus problem they think they own the whole island all they want is to go back to pre 74 never never never

          • Evergreen

            So are you!

          • HighTide

            The people with lots of money and a bad reputation buy passports in the South.

            • Eve Frangoudis

              Really? With whos ID! Thats the problem we have here abroad ID theives ruining our lives the government should be sued! You mean criminals they are hiding right?

              • HighTide

                Your foreign passport buyers do not need an ID, just loads of cash.

                • Eve Frangoudis

                  They ones that don’t have cash steal citizens abroad ID.Not only they steal it they have connections to make sure you don’t go back!

            • Eve Frangoudis

              If I had lots of money I sure woudnt be there!

              • HighTide

                One of the few honest commentators, chapeau !

              • Parthenon

                Turkey is a better choice for you

                • HighTide

                  Says an escapee to Great Britain, LOL”

                  • Parthenon

                    I reside in Nicosia.

                    • HighTide

                      You say so.

                    • Parthenon

                      I do

  • Paul Smith

    Super news. Ankara should be applauded for this move. Turkey again has accentuated their individuality and decency, by peacefully beginning their own legal drilling, in spite of Greek provocations. Credit, where credit is due, President of the Turkish Republic Erdogan moves on the path to peace. The Turkish Cypriot people bravely stood against Greek aggression in unity and solidarity and proved their faith in democratic values and individual liberties. They will not see their wealth illegally stolen.

    • Leo

      What wealth, you ain’t got any. You owe billions to Turkey, you won’t see a cent from any gas sales.

      • HighTide

        That’s your wish. The subsidies from Turkey exist as paper debt and needed no repayment in 43 years, while the EU will soon come knocking on your door to get its billions back.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Stolen wealth like everything else ! Just be grateful they agreed to share!

      • Evergreen

        The island is shared. Nothing stolen,Its their island too.

        • Leo

          No it’s not, they are the sons of illegal immigrants that were dumped here by the Ottomans.

          • HighTide

            Like your grandmother.

            • Rächer

              lol

        • Eve Frangoudis

          No its not! Only a handful like the rest of minorities the rest are invaders!

    • Philippos

      Oh dear, do you really believe this propaganda. whats needed is an agreement, not a lot of unilateral moves that end in a punch up. Then no one gets anything except grief. Come to think of it Grief might be more valuable that a cubic metre of this gas – that aspect is clearly forgotten in all this scramble that our stupid government has allowed to happen and your stupid Administration seems to want to perpetuate.

  • NadavKatz

    This is clearly the doing of the Muslim Brotherhood Sultan: Erdogan!!

    • Leo

      Well he OWNS the Tc sheeple.

  • Anon

    Rightly so..
    The Turkish Cypriots have had enough of the GC games..

    • Leo

      Unilateral decisions, blah, blah, blah.

    • Philippos

      Yes, it has taken their eyes off the Turkish Games. Be careful what you wish for, once “Given”, taking this stuff away is going to be very difficult and you will lose any remote chance of any benefit. In fact i think its already gone. The Turks will do to you what they want to do to us.

  • Disruptive

    As long as both sides fight by drilling and not shooting, we are OK.

    • Barry White

      High noon: Drill bits at 20 paces. Comedy reigns.

      • Sucking from both ends, in a race to the finish.

