Two sentenced for smuggling cocaine

Two foreign nationals aged 64 and 50, were sentenced by Larnaca Criminal Court on Thursday to eight years in prison each after admitting to smuggling 1,462 grammes of cocaine into the country.

The two defendants also pled guilty to drug possession and the intent to supply others.

They were arrested last June after the cocaine was located in their bodies during an x-ray at Larnaca hospital. The two men had arrived in Cyprus through Larnaca airport on June 12.

The 64-year-old was found to be carrying 82 packages weighing 787.5g and the 50-year-old 84 packages weighing 674.5 gr.

Both men said they did it for the money as they were facing financial problems. The 64-year-old said he was paid €1,200 to smuggle the drugs in his body, while the other did not say clearly say how much money he had received.

The court said the two men had agreed to become mules to repay money they borrowed from drug suppliers when they found themselves in a difficult position and could not repay them.