Women in Cyprus can do so much more says minister

March 8th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 1 comments

Women in Cyprus can do so much more says minister

Women in Cyprus have achieved a lot, but they can do so much more, Communications Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou said on Thursday in a message for International Women’s Day.

“Women’s Day is for every woman a day to honour the battles where women have fought and continue to fight against inequality, oppression, violence and exploitation,” she said.

“In this context and bearing in mind the important achievements of women in education, labour and human rights, this day is rightly celebrated throughout the world,” she added.

The recently appointed minister, one of two women in the cabinet, added “March 8 is also an extremely important day for me, as it reminds me of all the many and important achievements of Cypriot women.”

She added though that “it is also a day of reflection because so much more has yet to be done until women gain the place they deserve in the whole spectrum of life, as an equal member of our society.

“The women of Cyprus have achieved much. We can, however, do much more,” she concluded.

Print Friendly
  • Paul Smith

    “….it reminds me of all the many and important achievements of Cypriot women.” Perhaps a few examples for us? I’m not being sarcastic, but I would love to hear more.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close