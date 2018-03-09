Cyprus, Greece and Egypt Tourism Ministers discuss cruise tourism

Minister of Tourism Yiorgos Lakkotrypis has had a trilateral meeting with his Greek and Egyptian counterparts Elena Koundoura and Rania Al Mashat in Berlin on the sidelines of the international tourism fair ITB 2018, focusing on their cooperation on cruise tourism.

The three ministers discussed possible steps forward in relation to the implementation of a Cooperation Protocol between the three countries on cruise tourism which was signed in November 2017 during the 5th Trilateral Summit between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

The three officials discussed their cooperation on combination cruises which would visit the ports of all three countries as well as creating tourist packages which will combine cruises and touring with accommodation in different destinations.

Lakkotrypis, who concluded his visit to Berlin, also had various meetings with German airlines and tour operators during which he discussed the possibility of extending tourist packages and flights to Cyprus.