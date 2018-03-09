Explosion outside home of estate agent

An explosion was reported early on Friday morning outside the house of an estate agent in Aradippou.

According to the police, at 2.55am the 56-year-old man heard an explosion, which woke him up.

When he went outside to see what had happened he saw damages to the garage door and called the police.

Police officers who visited the seen concluded that a low density explosive device had been placed at the scene. The garage door and the pavement were both damaged in the blast.

The scene was cordoned off and police remained guarding it. The scene is expected to be searched by police explosives offices later on Friday.