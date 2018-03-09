Hopping to the beat

Dance is in all of us, or so we would like to believe. But whether you believe you have the rhythm or not, it really doesn’t matter when it comes to the Lindy Hop crash course that the Tango Art Studio Anasa in Nicosia is offering.

Starting tomorrow, and for five sessions, Argentinean tango instructors Alexander and Anastasiya Safari, will teach the American dance. Lindy Hop started out in Harlem, New York in 1928. Since then it has evolved with the jazz music of that time.

It was very popular during the Swing era of the late 1930s and early 1940s. The Lindy Hop was a fusion of many dances that preceded it or were popular during its development, but it is mainly based on jazz, tap, breakaway and Charleston. Over the years, the dance has combined elements of both partnered and solo dancing by using the movements of African-American dances, and the formal eight-count structure of European partner dances. Sometimes it is referred to as street dance because of its improvisational and social nature.

There was renewed interest in the dance in the 1980s from American, Swedish and British dancers and the Lindy Hop is now practised by dancers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The crash course starts tomorrow at 11am until 1pm and will then run every Saturday at the same time until April 7.

Lindy Hop Crash Course

