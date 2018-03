A Romanian national who arrived on a flight from Jordan was arrested on Thursday night when a large amount of tax free cigarettes were found in his luggage.

During a routine check of passengers arriving on flight RJ133, customs officers found 29 packs of 200 cigarettes in the man’s luggage with a tax value of €1,027.

The passenger was arrested and the cigarettes confiscated by the customs department.

He then agreed to pay €1,500 and was released.