Local band sings of thorn in our side

Us Cypriots are known for our musical talents. It seems that every time there is a musical talent show in Greece, a Cypriot usually comes home with the gold. But local band Monsieur Doumani didn’t have to do much travelling to prove that the band members have oodles of talent, they did it all before they made it big abroad.

Antonis Antoniou, Demetris Yiasemides and Angelos Ionas will be touring the island next week to launch their third album entitled Angathin (thorn).

The album, which consists almost exclusively of original compositions, will make its premier firstly in Limassol on March 15, in Paphos on March 16, and in Nicosia on March 17 and 18. Angathin picks up from where their previous multi-award-winning album Sikoses (2015) left us.

Monsieur Doumani is well-known for re-arranging traditional Cypriot songs by adding their own particular colour to their sound and feeling, as well as composing their own songs in the Cypriot dialect, which are inspired by contemporary Cypriot society. So, the fact that this third album addresses the political, social and activist concerns of the band members, and is also a call for rebellion against corruption, racism and injustice should come as no surprise.

The songs are inspired, among other things, by the unstable political situation on our divided island and the need for peace and reunification, as well as environmental crimes committed in the name of economic growth and profit. Musically, the compositions, arrangements and lyrics have come from a place of experiment, while the harmonies and melodies reach new heights.

Angathin’s foundation is built on the coordinates of traditional Cypriot music but elements from rock, blues, hip-hop, punk, psychedelia and Balkan genres are also present. It is also an album built on the shoulders of some great collaborations. Cypriot songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis and local folk singer Michalis Terlikkas interpret a song each on the album. Local rapper Julio, Greek songwriter Thanasis Papakonstantinou, Cypriot composer Andreas Kamperis and the Greek vibraphonist and drummer Alexandros Gagatsis also feature on the album. Kameris arranged one of the pieces (a hidden track that is not included on the LP) for choir, performed in the Greek-Cypriot dialect by the Russian vocal ensemble Fortis.

Their four performances to launch the new album will surely include songs from their two previous albums, so there will be times where you can sing along. After their tour in Cyprus,

Greece is next in April and then off to central Europe in May.

Monsieur Doumani

Live performance by the band for the launch of their new album. March 15. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10 with a free CD. Tel: 25-357777

March 16. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10 with a free CD. Tel: 70-002420

March 17-18. Antonakis Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10 with a free CD. Tel: 22-664697