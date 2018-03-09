MPs fail to agree on resolution condemning Turkish provocations in EEZ

March 9th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Parliament on Friday could not agree on the wording of a resolution aimed at condemning Turkey’s violation of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The bone of contention was apparently that a paragraph which included European Council President Donald Tusk’s comments on Turkey were erased.

They referred to statements made after Turkish navy ships blocked a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI last month.

Greens’ MP Giorgos Perdikis said the statement they were called to vote on had been amended three times over the course of 12 hours and as such, MPs agreed to vote on it next week after party leaders meet.

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou questioned why the paragraph was erased and said it was important it remain.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    POOR Cypriots Greeks and Türkish .Have they got any chance to unıte theır İSLAND?
    when the people lookıng to condem others should be condemned themselves for brıngıng
    US to thıs helpless point it is about time for all of us to thınk who do we ask for HELP or
    consult for advıse about our future before some people cause another and bigger disaster
    than the ones before GOD SAVE CYPRUS

  • Geogrge

    A big clean-up is necessary, its really disgusting how some behave like erdog clowns: Doing everything to help him…. incompetence or more??

  • desres

    What is going on? A sad state when even MPs cannot agree!

