MPs fail to agree on resolution condemning Turkish provocations in EEZ

Parliament on Friday could not agree on the wording of a resolution aimed at condemning Turkey’s violation of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The bone of contention was apparently that a paragraph which included European Council President Donald Tusk’s comments on Turkey were erased.

They referred to statements made after Turkish navy ships blocked a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI last month.

Greens’ MP Giorgos Perdikis said the statement they were called to vote on had been amended three times over the course of 12 hours and as such, MPs agreed to vote on it next week after party leaders meet.

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou questioned why the paragraph was erased and said it was important it remain.