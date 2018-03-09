Saudi Crown Prince signs off UK visit with push for fighter deal

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Britain and Saudi Arabia took a step closer to a multi-billion- pound arms deal on Friday, touching on the most inflammatory element of their relationship at the end of an official visit to London that has mixed warm diplomacy with angry street protests.

The two countries also said they had made trade deals worth more than $2 billion, without providing details.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been in the British capital for three days on a mission to build broader trade and investment ties, meeting Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Theresa May, key ministers and executives.

The countries signed a letter of intent to finalise talks on a multi-billion-pound order for 48 Typhoon aircraft made by BAE Systems. The deal has been under discussion for years but has proven tough to seal.

“The Crown Prince’s visit has opened a new chapter in our two countries’ historic relationship,” British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

“We have taken a vital step towards finalising another order for Typhoon jets that will increase security in the Middle East and boost British industry and jobs in our unrivalled aerospace sector,” he said.

Britain and Saudi Arabia have set themselves a 65 billion- pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.

But for now the heart of bilateral trade ties remains defence and security. Britain credits Saudi intelligence-sharing with saving British lives and has licensed billions of pounds of weapons and ammunition sales to Saudi Arabia.

That has provided a controversial backdrop to the warm diplomatic welcome for Prince Mohammed, with hundreds turning out on Wednesday to protest arms sales and Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s civil war.

Prime Minister May defended the two countries’ defence ties on Wednesday, saying all arms sales were strictly regulated.

The deal for the Typhoon fighters has become bogged down in negotiations over where production of the jet will take place, with Saudi Arabia keen to have some parts of the process on Saudi soil.

“If agreed, this shameful deal will be celebrated in the palaces of Riyadh and by the arms companies who will profit from it, but it will mean even greater destruction for the people of Yemen,” said Andrew Smith of the Campaign Against Arms Trade.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Despite an unusual advertising blitz that saw adverts promoting Prince Mohammed and Saudi Arabia appear in national newspapers and on taxis and electronic billboards across London, the visit was knocked from the British front pages by the poisoning of a Russian double agent.

Prince Mohammed’s itinerary was largely private, including meetings with bankers, executives and lawmakers, and he did not speak publicly at any point during the trip.

But, in Riyadh, images of the 32-year old Saudi meeting the Christian cross-wearing head of the Anglican church on Thursday dominated newspapers, with headlines citing it as an example of the conservative kingdom’s more tolerant approach to religion.

An image of the heir-apparent striding up Downing Street towards May’s office was lauded by Saudis on social media as emblematic of his youth, confidence, determination and enthusiasm.

The thorny topic of Yemen was on the agenda at a private dinner at May’s country residence on Thursday night, but it was tempered with gifts: May’s office said she presented Prince Mohammed with a family tree showing the descent of the Al Saud dynasty.

Downing Street said the framed document was originally created by Queen Victoria’s consul general in Jeddah in 1880.

The two countries pledged 100 million pounds of joint funding to support economic growth in the Horn of Africa and East Africa, the joint statement said.

  • Joe Smith

    Uk is dealing with a state that is well known for blatant abuse of their civilians’ human rights. Shame on the uk!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    If I recall correctly the “Typhoon” goes under another name: the Eurofighter and it is built by a consortium of companies from four European partners. The UK variant is assembled at BAe Systems sites in Lancashire. Preston mainly but it is built from components made by companies in the four EU partner nations.
    I hope there are some experts out there to add to this but surely there will be some repercussions for this deal if as we leave the EU tariffs are imposed on the component parts coming from the EU partners.
    I’m also left wondering whether our EU partners will agree to the Saudis building bits of it. Of course the terms of the deal may involve cutting back jobs in Lancashire so the Saudi planes can be assembled in Saudi Arabia.

    • Evergreen

      France is completing her transaction of sale of best military aircrafts to Iran.

      These two tribes namely S. Arabia and Iran are filthy rich and West provides them weapons and most amazing part of the reality is that people of these countries condemn both these tribes forgetting that many social benifits to public are because of financial contribution of these two tribes to the treasuries of these “””civilized””” countries. It is a vicious and a hypocrite cycle.

    • Paralimni

      Tariffs don’t apply for components

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Well they do on car components! Maybe the UK has already made a deal with the EU to exempt aircraft components as part of some secret security and defence pact!

  • Pullaard

    The sad fact is that if Britain does not sell arms to Saudi, others will who do not have such strict rules on arms deals. UK will need all the trade she can get after Brexit. Diplomacy and talking with the Saudis is the only way to help Yemen and enlist their co-operation to tackle the extremists they support in Western Europe. Yes, we detest their regime, but it is up to the Saudis themselves and we should not stick our noses in. Look to Iraq.

    • Disruptive

      Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, all the countries destroyed by your retarded thinking. And all your ‘interventions’ created thousands of terrorist in the region and lots of them in your own country, but who cares, as long as trade deal is fine.

      • Evergreen

        I believe she is not patrnozing the brutality by UK as evident in your referred places .I think the commentator in this specific case is emphasizing upon an urge to go for a diplomatic process to solve yemen issue. Do ‘nt forget that more than half of yemen in past was destroyed by Iran led mafia there. Iran is an ally of Russia so stopping only Saudis will bring a heaven for Iran plus Russia .

        • Gipsy Eyes

          All the more reason why countries like the UK which assert to be superior as “civilised nations” should find other ways of using advanced technology, providing jobs and making money than selling aircraft at £90 million each to country that is antithetical to everything our current political leaders claim to stand for and represent in our name.

          • Evergreen

            GE- Such deals suit to these so called “civilized”countries. These countries are able to keep an indirect control on weaker countries through their allies and through obliging rich buyers. Reality on ground.

            Unfortunately there is no possibility of any ‘should’ as mentioned in your second line.

            More unfortunate is the reality that these “”civilized” countries had bought all present civility in system through ruling weaker but rich countries in past and presently, they have just changed the modus -operandi but the centuries old heinous game of getting the richness at the expense of weaker nations is still existing with same force and vigor.

            UK and France have two great buyers at the monent.Saudi Arabia and Iran.

            Where these billions go? On the social and civil benifits of the individuals of the countries. It is an extremely unfair practice. But it s going on. Imagine people in UK enjoying benifits because of such great deals and condemn the “atrocities’ of these tribes!!!!
            It s very easy to lead a comfortable and a’civilized’life with the money of such buyers and to call them ‘uncouth’ fundamentalists et cetera.

            I would not go in the detail whether UK could be as civilized and affluent for her citizens if she had not ruled rich but weak nations in past. But now UK has to keep up this standard of living .so we see such deals.

        • Disruptive

          The logic of supporting Saudis because they buy weapons from the UK is completely shameless. And painting Iran and Russia as bad guys on duty while USA, UK, Saudis are good guys with BS abut democracy and human rights is cynical. Adding more weapons to the shady proxy war in Yemen is what UK is doing right now and the only reason behind it is profit. Saudi Arabia is a cancer of a country and US and UK are propping them for decades, first for oil and now for weapons deals. Shameless and cynical.

          • Evergreen

            Neither UK/US is good, nor Russia plus Iran is better. These two groups are black curse on suffering human beings of this planet.

    • Evergreen

      A sane view.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The sad fact is with Brexit looming selling arms is being made a trade priority by this government. Once you equip tyrannies like the Saudis with the most advanced weapons in the world with which to achieve their military and strategic objectives diplomacy has a tendency to become superfluous and take a back seat.

      • Evergreen

        I m sure Iran also must be in queue now after her first massive order to UK and many other EU countries just immeduately after lifting of sanctions.

        Actually this is the time anyone can buy UK. Any kind of weapons or anything. Democracy and ethical systems are for the course books only or only for weak countries.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          The research and development costs were so high that France pulled out of the original consortium. Now that the RAF is not going to build its original order of 232…………for whatever reason (one being it’s useless) they’ll have to sell them to any just to recover their research and development costs.

          • Evergreen

            It s not still their priority.

  • Samting

    Be realistic, it’s a difficult call for May. Should I let my political sponsors make money, or should I try and save the lives of innocents?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Good point. We could have used our Typhoons to give the Russians and Syrian government a slap for the genocide they are perpetrating in Syria. Assuming the Typhoon is as good as it is claimed to be what better advert can you have than testing under real conflict conditions. The sales orders will come pouring and………..okay sorry forget it! 🙂

      • Paralimni

        If you care to do some research you will see that the UK doesn’t have many fighter jets ready for action all down to cuts from the last coalition government. Greece has a better air force equipped for action than does the UK. UK could only muster two Tornado jets to bomb Syria two years ago if you remember right.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          The UK took into service its 100th Typhoon in 2013. 40 of the first aircraft to go into operation will be “retired” by 2020. The RAF was supposed to take up 232 of these but apparently they “don’t need them anymore”.
          Indeed by 2020, according to Jayne’s the RAF will have the lowest number of combat aircraft since 1918. And that’s under the current Tory government that is spending more on just about everything but no one seems to know where all this money is going.
          So in response to your advice, I have done my research and the RAF has at least 100 Typhoons to send to Syria.

          • Evergreen

            Thank you for the last sentence.I was going to refer it.

          • Paralimni

            I doubt that very much that we have 100 fighter jets on standby for active duty I could be wrong but don’t think so. UK seems to think it is untouchable so has slashed everything to the bone we rely to much on the USA or NATO. My little joke is that if Putin comes calling the pundits will be asking the city for advice on what we should do to please the markets that is where we have come. UK couldn’t defend it’s airspace against a Russian attack which disappoints me very much, I believe we should have enough air power not to rely on anyone at least 650 front line aircraft. Army should be at least 250,000 strong in manpower and Royal Navy 80 ships afloat ready for action. Just think of the jobs hi tech jobs this would create in keeping all this hardware at the ready.

            • Disruptive

              Russia has no intentions to attack the UK, it’s all in the heads of right-wing war mongers and your last sentence shows what is the ultimate goal of all this BS – making money. Regardless if people get killed, as long as it is good for the economy.

      • Evergreen

        People are least bothered about any macro impact.

  • Colin Evans

    And Mrs May has also agreed a £100M Aid Package with Saudi. I wonder if this could be construed as a bribe?

  • Disruptive

    Shame, country that openly sponsors terrorists and provide them with weapons and logistics support. And don’t get me started on Saudi Arabia…

  • Evergreen

    More weapons-more destruction.

