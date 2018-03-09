Ozersay says TC gas claims historical not geographical

March 9th, 2018

Ozersay says TC gas claims historical not geographical

Kudret Ozersay, 'foreign minister' in the north, speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office

Turkish Cypriot arguments over their claimed rights to oil and gas are not geographical but historical, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ozersay repeated that Turkish Cypriots would launch their own exploration for oil and gas around Cyprus if Greek Cypriots persist with their own plans.

“Either we will do it together – by discussing, agreeing and moving together – or things will stop, or, we (Turkish Cypriots) will do the same thing: we will start exploiting and drilling as well,” said Ozersay,

Turkey has vowed to prevent what it sees as a unilateral move by Greek Cypriots, but EU member Cyprus has shown no signs of backing down. Brussels has urged Turkey to avoid threats and refrain from actions that could damage relations with the bloc.

Asked whether the dispute could escalate, Ozersay said diplomacy would be the first tool: “We aim at cooling down the waters, not warming them up.”

“For that reason in the most recent (incident) we did not use force. We did not even demonstrate force. There was deterrence there,” he said, adding the Turkish Cypriot side had pursued diplomacy before then.

“Our argument on the issue of maritime areas is not based on geography,” Ozersay said, to an observation that Cyprus has only licensed maritime exploration areas lying south of the island, where it exercises effective control, and not to the north.

“It is based on historic rights and the rights deriving from the partnership republic,” he said from his office, less than 5 km (3 miles) from a checkpoint where hundreds of Cypriots cross daily between the two sides.

“The thing is, not only the Turkish Cypriot side, but also the international community and the Greek Cypriot side accepts and acknowledges that we are the co-owners of those hydrocarbon resources,” Ozersay said.

Greek Cypriots have repeatedly said a peace deal would allow both communities to benefit from any offshore resources, and have baulked at including the issue in reunification discussions. But peace talks collapsed last year, with no sign of resuming soon.

  • ROC

    HT your the biggest racist here, even under when you were brave-heart,open your comments up to public if you think your so transparent

  • HighTide

    The language of one commentator who calls himself ‘Leo’:
    (all within an hour)

    – You own sh!t

    – You freak racist.

    – you are a racist troll

    – you race hater

    – You braindead?

    – you racist

    – you racist chicken brained ape

    • Evergreen

      I never knew you can write poetry also☺

  • ROC

    Idiots like HT should understand this does not hurt the ROC one bit it just gets put on hold. but what I like him to answer is simple, does he accept that the native Turkish Cypriots are in decline in the North since 1974? I dont want any fart detour answer I want a straight answer either ” YES or NO” lets see if the person has the guts to answer

  • HighTide

    The proof of the cake is in the eating. The South has not even started to smell gas. Without a joint agreement it will never have that experience.

    • Leo

      In your dreams, illegal occupiers have no rights.

      • HighTide

        Same old, same old.

        • Leo

          Get used to it, you racist…

      • ROC

        There are people here that are Greek haters one being the nationalist idiot that replied to you so whatever you say to them they will never agree with you, these are the most dangerous people to the native Turkish Cypriots, they are willing to see the assimilation of the native Tc if it means a new breed of Cypriot, they do not care about their history or culture,

  • Sonar

    At least both side are using words, no mater how inflammatory the word may be it’s better then bullets, long may it continue. We Cypriots love a good argument, well done CM

  • Giorgio

    I thought the Turkish Cypriots do enjoy benefits from the Republic of Cyprus as citizens of Cyprus. Healthcare, etc.

    • HighTide

      You are mistaken. Benefits such as healthcare, etc. are only extended to Turkish Cypriots who contribute to the social security system in the “ROC” through employment or who have accumulated retirement rights.

  • Cyprus MH

    Turkey does not want to hurt it’s relations with the EU more than it did, so they have asked some TC figures to speak it their place. Since when do the TC’s have any military powers to use against Cyprus or can allow or forbid things. They don’t have any means of what so ever to drill or even search where to drill. They are repeating what their masters is telling them to say.

  • Costas

    Mr Ozersay can I have my home back first? Thnx

    • TRNC TRNC

      Is that in Europe?

      • Jason Mamoa

        Not anytime soon.

    • Rächer

      Don’t blame us for the loss your home. Blame Grivas and Makarios, who tried to do a “Crete” in Cyprus. TC’s were persecuted and pushed into 2% of Cyprus into ghettos, where even baby milk was not allowed.
      Go and ask your leaders for your home.

      • Jason Mamoa

        If they didn’t like it, they should go back to Turkey.

      • Evergreen

        Exactly

        • Leo

          So its okay for the Greeks to suffer for over 350 years at the hands of the Turks?

          • Evergreen

            When Cyprus has ever been independent before 1960?reply.

            Here are no greeks, This is a Cyprus island and greece has never even ever ruled it. Talk to me about cyprus.

            • Leo

              What does that have to with anything. We are the indigenous population of Cyprus, not invaders and occupiers. Cyprus was colonised by the Mycenaeans, whom are Greek, and Cypriots were Hellenised in 1400BC

              • HighTide

                During the past 1000 years there was no Greek in charge of Cyprus, mostly Ottomans. If you try to bask in long gone glory, you are admitting being the failure of today that you are.

                • Leo

                  Illegal occupation by Ottomans or any other race or country, doesn’t make them the owners. The indigenous people are the owners. Illegal invaders and occupiers have been coming and going for centuries. We are still here.
                  What do you mean “bask in long gone glory”?

                  • HighTide

                    Illegal occupation by Byzantine forces was okay then?
                    Just as the Ottomans were owners of Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots are today the owners of North Cyprus and their share of the island’s resources, and there is nothing you can do about but posting nonsense here.

                    • Leo

                      You own sh!t. ONLY the indigenous Cypriots are owners, not foreigners that were dumped here by the Ottomans.

                    • HighTide

                      You?

                    • Leo

                      No you, you race hater,

                    • ROC

                      He is a racist but what makes him exceptional and a the lowest form, he is prepared to see the native TCs assimilated if it means a new creation of the Anatolian,

                      A true racist not only to the greeks but the the native TCs too. a scumbag

                    • Leo

                      You own sh!t

              • Evergreen

                Cyprus has had different ‘international’rulers in past and so people

                . Cyprus is an island. Not a theory.Anyone born here or citizen here is just a Cypriot under the modern civil law. No ifs.No buts. You with your theory go to Greece.

                • Leo

                  You don’t know what you are talking about.
                  “International rulers”, what does that mean?
                  It’s not a theory you Greek hating racist idiot. It’s a FACT.

                  • Evergreen

                    Who Greek??????
                    This is Cyprus with a secular kaw and every citizen is just a Cypriot.
                    Even as an EU , you will have to acquire a Greek nationality if you wish to be a Greek.

                    • Leo

                      We are GREEK CYPRIOTS. If you don’t like us, go move to your beloved Turkey.

                    • Evergreen

                      I am in Cyprus and I have a great circle of my friends who are proud to be just Cypriots and are well educated. You leave for Greece, Only you will need a citizebship for a new country for Greece. This is a midern age and fantasies do nit grant you an identity on record.

                  • Evergreen

                    I love Greece . Do nt call me a Greek hater.I like to communicate a lot with Greeks. But this is Cyprus and I m with Cypriots here.
                    You have never Greek people,Majority of Greeks talk very decently and softly. Greece is a very beautiful country. I love Greece.

                    • ROC

                      What playing double standards evergreen, ????

                    • Evergreen

                      Not at all. I genuinelly love Greece as a country with beautiful islands .

          • HighTide

            Your orthodox frocks with their sheep never had a better time.

          • ROC

            HT watch your mouth your very close to hate race, and I am reporting you,

            • Leo

              You replied to the wrong person.

        • ROC

          I am so surprised you would side with an idiot that does not have a clue, well maybe your just as dumb as him, Your ethnically cleasnign the Tcs as we speak,
          But your and Idiot R dont mention it or care.

          • Evergreen

            No ethnic cleansing except in ur dreams

            • ROC

              Stop being a Muppet you idiot, if you cannot stick to facts go back to milking goats,
              what gets me with you idiots you never admit to nothing, you deny the armenian genocide, you never in the wrong,there is something very wrong with your DNA, you made no progression from the year 1200 to 2018 still a barbaric attitude

              READ THIS YOU MIGHT LEARN SOMETHING

              “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion has never been a point of conflict in Cyprus, nationalism,

              • Evergreen

                Respond the query

                • ROC

                  You need to learn to use facts instead of BS or are you telling me you know better than Sener Elcil? a true Tc not like you who came and invaded his home, land and culture.

                  • Evergreen

                    There is no point of discussion in your personal rhetoric.

              • cyprus observer

                Could it be possible in your eyes just once to believe that there is a certain type of person like me….who is
                1) non Turk
                2) not a Greek basher or hater…my comments are usually aimed at Greek Cypriot politicians.
                3) certainly not a fan of Erdogan
                4) pro solution
                5) accepting of the Armenian genocide
                6) critical of both sides handling of the current situation
                7) very critical of the Turkish side in their view of the 4 freedoms as it would apply to the North in the event of a solution.

                But just totally fed up of the constant intransigence shown by the GC side in this 50 year impasse. There is no outward sign of any form of compromise here….as shown very clearly at Crans Montana. You have to admit that the professionalism and diplomacy or statesmanship shown by GC politicians is just totally wanting. There is no joint vision for the future. In my view there is a real coterie of the ruling elite that have secretly among them agreed that there will never be any power sharing at any cost. They would prefer to be kings of 66% than mere lords of 100% with much less influence and ability to manage their income streams.
                With this impasse…the point you constantly make, that the north is assimilating more mainlanders to the north at the expense of the TC will just continue until their numbers will overtake the GC.s! The only way to resolve this is by the formation of a federal government with strong immigration rules.
                You may dream and dream about an island going back to pre 1974…but that just cannot ever happen. The way to resolve this is action now….or within your and my lifetime, you will have a hard EU border with a turkey running right through alders street…..with all the issues that will bring.
                Wars jappen, land is lost…it happens all the time in history. It’s time to stop moaning and resolve this situation. It’s the only way that Cypriots will move forwards rather than constantly looking back at how badly they have had it.look a the Cubans who had to leave on boats and dinghys to Florida in the 1970,s…..they got on an made a new life in a Florida and other places. I can mention many other examples. The external world has already split Cyprus into Turkish and Greek Cyprus…..but it can still be Federal republic with vision, leadership so that all Cypriots can look forward to a better future.

                • HighTide

                  In a nutshell, life is not fair and has never been. The sooner one adapts to changed circumstances following a war or other disasters, the quicker one starts enjoying life again. Hanging on to the past makes for a miserable existence.
                  In case of Cyprus, a federal republic has been negotiated for a long time now, never coming closer to a result than at the Annan plan. Since it is inconceivable that more than cosmetic changes would realistically be made in any future attempt, if there ever will be one, partition is the final answer. It’s up to the South to consider my first paragraph.

    • HighTide

      Wow! Have they taken your North London bedsit away?

      • ROC

        stop being a hypocrite anyone that does not agree with you comes from London, why dont you man up and tell everyone you not from Cyprus and don live there,

        The worst humans are those that hide behind their mum apron,

  • Jason Mamoa

    test

    • Kyrenia

      Someone should remind mad Erdog that his mate Trump has a bigger one than his. Nuclear tipped!

  • Truth

    Well said Kudret, It’s about time Gcs fall into line, bunch of thieving pirates, first they try to steal the island and now the Gas & Oil.. where will their greed meet its end..

    • Geo

      Turkbot ^^

    • Paralimni

      Yes you would know about pirates and thieves it’s in your mongol rapist blood stealing other peoples countries and I’m not talking about Cyprus. Kudret is just talking hot air there is nothing the TC’s can do no drilling other than Turk ships will drill in the area. As turks are to thick to drill and extract hydrocarbons I don’t lose any sleep over the hot air by that donkey of yours.

      • Truth

        It is a fact in the year 1800 the population in Cyprus was, 70% Turkish & 30% Greeks.. And
        Gcs do originate from gypsy pirates..

        • ROC

          You do come out with some heavy BS, show me the proof. read below you idiot

          The majority of Greek Cypriots descend from the Achaeans (particularly from Arcadia) but also from the other three Greek tribes: Ionians, Aeolians and Dorians.

        • Paralimni

          How many of those 70% Turks were Christians converted to Islam? which was the norm in those days for a better life

          • HighTide

            Not for a better life but to avoid taxation, an opportunistic move that shows the shallow christian belief which seems for sale.

            • Paralimni

              That was standard practice in years gone by, in Roman times it was prestige to have Roman citizenship in the time of your prophet it was good to convert to this new faith as you say to avoid taxes same as the time of the new faith of Christianity it was the official religion of the Roman Empire if you didn’t join it ,life could be quite difficult.

            • Evergreen

              Exactly, Treasury keys were with the religious heads of christian cypriots and Ottomans had never interefered in any financial management by archbishops. Resultantly rich fat missionaries were working day and nite and obviously effected many needy people who were not christians and could get a better life with the money by church.

  • antonis/ac

    “But it would be unprecedented and indeed unheard of to assert that a national community or ethnic minority within a state is entitled to give exploration licences to companies for exploration of national resources. . . .

    In all countries including Turkey, the right to make such decisions belongs to the government of any internationally recognized state, and in this case to the government of Cyprus.”

    (Amb. Andrew Jacovides, “Turkey and the Law of the Sea: some Facts,” CM, Feb. 11.)

    • TRNC TRNC

      Firstly it was not a Invasion during 1974.
      It was to sabotage you GC from the killings of TC.
      The correct Terminology to be used was a Peace Operation which certainly has restored peace and order ever since 1974
      Also to prevent Enosis.
      Lets not forget or ignore the reality here as your statement sounds reasonable but the truth is…your statement is full of misleading information and with false pretence.

      TC should have been part of decision making on the island but unfortunately TC was Robbed of these rights Pre-1974 and you know this.
      This waa done by a barbaric Manner by GC.

      There is not 1 Turkish Politician in the ROC Government Therefore the decision making you mention of will only be for the full financial Gain of GC

      The bottom line is your not getting nothing with the Typical GC mentality and we will obstruct the ROC from drilling..
      No force can stop this.

      • Jason Mamoa

        Then by that logic , Turkey should also invade London and Berlin to protect the rights of the Turks. You seem to well justify the invasion of another sovereign state. Are you aware how many Turks reside currently in Berlin and London (Hackney, Dalston) …? Just saying, minorities are called minorities for a reason, and there are limits to what their rights are. Just like the rest of Cypriots, they can also enjoy the natural wealth through the legitimate government which is the Republic of Cyprus.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Sorry Jason that is the worse example i have seen!

          For a start Turks does not recognise the ROC as a sovereign state.

          Secondly..Turks has no reason to invade london or berlin under any circumstances or another country.
          Let alone Hackney or Dalston.

          Cyprus is not Greek owned and never has been.
          The inhabitants of Cyprus is Turkish and Greek. Only the TC rights were invaded and taken away by the GC Pre-1974
          Their is a Treaty in place which the GC clearly breached.
          Go and read the treaty.

          You obviously have no history of cyprus or any idea of the situation.
          Please read the Genocide Files first before you make useless comments!

          • Jason Mamoa

            Of course they would not, they are the one’s who invaded a sovereign republic, and that was an act of terrorism. TRNC is quite similar to ISIS, and they cannot be recognized as a state. The only genocide files i have found, are the attrocities of Turkey – those of mass killings, mass rapes, the formation of an illegal break away terrorist regime within a legitimate sovereign state. The European Courts have evidently ordered Turkey to pay damages, for the ’74 genocide files against the Cypriots. TRNC is quite similar to ISIS, and the irony in this is that both ISIS and TRNC are funded by Turkey.

            • TRNC TRNC

              The legitimate state you mention of was suppose to consist of TC.
              The 1960 Treaty was Granted to the Cypriots. That did not disqualify TC. The treaty included TC.

              Why didnt the GC respect this?

              Also you mention Rape/Murders that the Turks committed but i dont see you mention the Rape of Turkish GIrls Pre 1974 ir Murders Pre 1974.
              Obviously these are not counted for as there Turkish.
              Now i ask you to think about why TURKEY intervened.

              And in actual fact the Genocide Files does exist but obviously you dont like what i say as it dont work for you.

              How you manage to compare ISIS with the TRNC is a ridiculous comment coming from a Pathetic Greek like yourself.
              Now jog on.

              • Jason Mamoa

                First off – I am not Greek just to let you know, secondly your comments are vague and illogical. There are Turkish-Cypriots living in the South pre-1974 and nothing of what you say has happened to them. There are Turkish-Cypriots living, working, and travelling from North to the South and enjoying all the resources through the legitimate paths. Why would it not work for the natural wealth of the island the same way. Something just does not sum up with what you say.

                • Rächer

                  Greeks often hide behind “neutral” names to give credence to their rants. It’s an old trick. I don’t believe you, nobody is fooled.

                  • Leo

                    What about the Turks that hide behind “neutral” names?

            • HighTide

              ISIS funded by Turkey is the sh*t house parole of mudslingers like yourself. It’s precisely such lies that destroys any credibility you otherwise may have.
              Turkish Cypriots share the island and its resources and you will have to find out the hard way, as you did in 1974.

              • Leo

                It’s a fact you racist chicken brained ape.

        • HighTide

          Turkish Cypriots and hundred thousands of Greek Cypriots in the UK are immigrants without separate constitutional rights, unlike their counterparts in Cyprus.
          They get well on with each other because they are governed by a third party, the UK authorities.

          • Leo

            Turkey will NEVER govern Cyprus.

            • HighTide

              You are right. It’s the TRNC that governs North Cyprus, you are left with your indebted southern half.

              • Leo

                We pay our debts back, unlike the parasites in the “North”. They govern nothing you are nobodies, you can’t fart without permission from the Turks, they’ve got you by the short and curlies.

                • HighTide

                  Your debts are the result of criminal actions by your government in cahoots with crooked developers, banks and lawyers. Without EU taxpayer’s funds you would all eat in the soup kitchen today.

                  • Leo

                    Prove it.

                    • HighTide

                      Check the CM archives.

      • schrodinger’s cat

        Someone needs to carry out a Peace Operation in Turkey to stop the killing of the Kurds

        • HighTide

          Your cat?

          • Leo

            You should be banned.

            • HighTide

              For?

      • antonis/ac

        Only a mentally unstable person would call a barbaric and brutal invasion that caused so much, death, suffering, displacement and destruction a “Peace Operation.”

        • Evergreen

          There would not be any invasion on 20 july 1974 if there was no Greek coup on 15 july 1974. Greeks invited Turkey through the coup

          • antonis/ac

            Criminals always try to find excuses to justify their crimes. The Turks were planning and preparing the invasion decades before the coup.

            • Evergreen

              Greeks gave them a great reason.

              • antonis/ac

                To show their barbarism.

                • Evergreen

                  Now you are fighting with the wall as you have no point .

              • Leo

                You are really clueless.

                • Evergreen

                  You.

                  • Leo

                    You.

            • Zakos

              You GC always remember 74! But anything before that you all seen to have Amnesia!!!

              • Leo

                What about before then?
                What about the 80,000 Greeks that were killed in the illegal invasion in 1571, what about the 500 priests that were beheaded in public, what about the 60 plus villages and their inhabitants, that were wiped off the face of the earth, by marauding Turkish soldiers in 1821, after Greek independence, what about the Greeks living in dhimmitude under a barbaric regime for over 350 years?

                • Zakos

                  Who’s gives a s..t about what happened over 500 years ago. 🙄

                  • Leo

                    I do. You hypocrite.

                    • Zakos

                      😂😂 Your gonna die a very sad person. Get over it, You sad mug!

                    • Leo

                      Where’s the moderator?

                    • HighTide

                      Busy dealing with your post:
                      “Leo • 11 minutes ago
                      What’s your point you chicken brained ape.”

                    • Leo

                      Don’t take my post out of context you racist.

                    • HighTide

                      You never have a context. Just silly insults in line with your limited education.

                    • Leo

                      HAHAHAHa, you’re a sad person, you are a racist troll,

                    • HighTide

                      One could indeed be sad when reading your posts. So much ignorance needs empathy.

                • HighTide

                  Most of them enjoyed a great life with the church coffers filling up.

                  • Leo

                    What’s your point you chicken brained ape.

            • HighTide

              You are right. It actually happened in 1571.

            • Paralimni

              Yes they were but we gave them the green light to come why don’t you accept this mistake we caused this suffering to the GC side.

              • Leo

                Do some research before posting.

                • HighTide

                  Why should he? You never do.

                  • Leo

                    You braindead?

                • Paralimni

                  I did why don’t you enlighten me if you know so much

              • antonis/ac

                That the coup gave the Turks the pretext to invade is well known fact. But this doesn’t mean that it was right or legal. Nor does it negate my claim that the Turks were planning this invasion decades ago.

          • Paralimni

            This is very true and the GC side should accept this grave mistake it is still being paid for to this day.

            • Leo

              See above/below.

            • Evergreen

              If they had recognized it-they would have said yes in Annan Plan and situation could have been resolved by this time,

      • antonis/ac

        “It is hard to believe but it is true: The Turkish invasion of Cyprus is officially celebrated by Turkish officials as the “peace and freedom festival.”

        As the whole world witnessed, what Turkey did in 1974 ans still celebrates is the planned executions, deaths, destruction, massive ethnic cleansing and ongoing cultural and demographic rape that it has committed in Cyprus.

        What happened was an invasion and Turkey remains an alien invader in Cyprus.”

        (Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist.”)

        Obviously, you are not the only lunatic who confuses war, death and destruction with peace.

        • HighTide

          Your favourite Turkish outcast, Mrs. Bulut, who had to escape to the United States avoiding slander proceedings against her. It behooves you to quote such freaks.

          • Leo

            You’re the freak, not her.

            • HighTide

              You know nothing, time to admit it.

              • Leo

                You freak racist.

          • antonis/ac

            It does tell you a lot about freedom of speech in Turkey and the nature of the Islamo-fascist regime there.

      • Paralimni

        I agree with you however both sides must accept blame for the breakdown of relations of the past, GC’s more because there were more of them but TC’s did have their own segments of nationalists within backed by Turkey to cause trouble within the ROC and turn TC’s against GC’s it’s the oldest trick in the book. I do believe that even without a solution the GC side should include the TC side with regards to hydrocarbons because they belong to all Cypriot’s as a country not just one side.

        • antonis/ac

          What do you agree with him? That it wasn’t an invasion? That it was a “Peace Operation”? Or that the Greek Cypriots were going to kill them?

          That the coup gave the Turks the pretext to invade, is well known fact; no one disputes this. But this doesn’t mean that they had the right or the licence to do so; and to kill,rape, torture and displace so many people. Nor does it negates my claim that they were planning this invasion decades ago. The only right the 1960 Treaty gave them was to restore the constitutional order. Did they do it?

          Drilling rights do not belong to ethnic communities within a state. They belong to the state. why Cyprus should be an exception?But what amaze me the most, is that when it comes to drilling rights, the Turks remember the 1960 constitution, but when it comes to everything else, they refer the Greek Cypriots to the invasion of 1974 and the realities of the new situation.

      • ROC

        Stop making things up as you go along, try enrolling into a drug rehabilitation center for your splif problem

  • CM reader

    I have just about heard it all now! “Not geographical but historical” .
    We now have the “co owners” argument whereas just a few months ago it was “we are the TRNC and we want our own state” so sign over to us all we occupy now. Then everyone to their own”.

    If we are “ co owners” let’s have our houses and villages back and you can have your own property back and then we all be happy!

    • Kyrenia

      When the Turks say co owners, they mean me, my self and I.

      • CM follower

        Of course and we also have to say please and thank you!

  • Kyrenia

    What a comedian. Where did this guy appear from? Someone should prosecute him under the job description act. If no such act exists, then make one.
    A banana split from the banana republic.

    • TRNC TRNC

      The ROC believe Cyprus is there land in full.
      Yet your unable to carry out drilling.
      Have you ever wondered why?
      I can tell you; Its because Cyprus is not Greek its also Turkish…

      Who sèems to be the Banana Republic Now?
      Think about it!

      • Kyrenia

        Sorry, but that’s a load of bull s#@t. You are surpassing your self in trying to vindicate what this joker is saying. He might as well be dressed in fatigues and carrying a bazooka over his shoulder. Just because you have force to back your arguments doesn’t make them right.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Read what the man has said.
          He clearly has said Diplomacy is the first Tool and then he said the Aim is to cool down the waters.

          And here you are talking “Nonsense ” like the other Greeks!

          • Kyrenia

            That’s firstly. Secondly? And besides, who is “We”? Since when did the so called TRNC have a navy? Or is TRNC Turkey and Turkey is TRNC?

            • TRNC TRNC

              TRNC is based in Cyprus…

              Turkey is across the water with the Navy!
              There just a phone call away.

              We can ask for there Navy for support and they be in the TRNC within 30min!
              Trust me they wont say No!

              • Kyrenia

                Yes that’s true. So why do you need the Turkish army stationed in Cyprus?

                • TRNC TRNC

                  The Turkish Army is in Cyprus to protect the TC.
                  Its nothing other then security measures and the Troops apparantly loves the Cyprus Olives and kebabs!

                  The ROC did have a choice to send them back had they signed the Anan Plan.

                  • Kyrenia

                    So if it was safe for them to leave in 2004 it’s safe now. So why the impediment? And it’s like you say, 30 minutes away! Come to think of it, we must be mad not to have guarentees!!!
                    Sorry, got carried away there, we have moved on so guarentees are pointless. After all we’d be in a federal republic within the EU, which still counts for something.

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      Yes it would have been safe for them to leave in 2004.
                      As the Anan Plan would have been a alternative security replacment of the Troops for the TC.

                      My view is that the ROC made a serious mistake of not accepting that agreement as there was land within the agreement to be returned to the GC.

                    • CM follower

                      Not all of us rejected it

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      I know that.
                      But you can only blame your government for the rejection as TC has been reasonable throughout.

                      And guess what.
                      Varoha would have been under construction….Morphu would have been under ROC control.
                      Water would have been shared from Turkey

                      What a silly thing to do.

                    • Leo

                      Where are you going to get the money to rebuild these places?

                    • tnt_nation

                      It was not a good plan.

                    • Evergreen

                      Indeed

                  • george

                    Annan plan was put to a vote,Greek side seen it as unfair
                    Had the Greeks voted there would still be Turkish troops there

                • The True Cypriot

                  And why do you need Greek flags on your buildings and the Greek national anthem as the so called Cypriot anthem?

                  • Leo

                    We are part of the Greek civilisation, just like you are part of the Mongolian civilisation.

            • CM follower

              That confuses me too!

            • The True Cypriot

              And since when did we agree you can go and sign deals over resources we co own.

              Your so called ability to do that is challenged by us, with the help of our legal guarantor.

              • Leo

                You co-own sh!t.

      • CM follower

        First of all you need to go back your English teacher .it is not “there” it is their!

        Your “foreign minister” through this interview has demonstrated the futility of your argument for a share of the natural resources which we have found using our money.

        As a said above if we are “co owners” let us have our houses and villages back. On that basis why not ?let’s all enjoy what the island has to offer.

        I suspect you do not quite see it like that!

        • TRNC TRNC

          Thanks for the advice…

          You also need to go back to school…..
          Its not …As a said above its As i said above!

          You can have compensation for the loss of your property and so should the TC have there compensation.

          44 years has gone by and your still dreaming of property and land return….Are you for real..

          If the ROC acted humane Pre-1974 or even been reasonable a few years after the Peace Operation. land and property would have been returned.
          Instead the ROC rejected all offers made and i think it was 18 offers.

          Besides its not like as if GC worked hard to have the land loss…..36000 Donums was just given to you by the british on a free bbbbb!
          So it was not your land regardless

          • CM follower

            Peace operation! That’s a first!!
            I am not sure a military operation involving fighter jets and highly trained parachutists resulting in mass ethnic cleansing, destruction of property and over 2000 deaths would call it a “peace operation.”

            I am not sure what you mean by “44 years has (have) gone by and your (you are) still dreaming of property and land return”

            I for one would like my property returned to me regardless of how it has been.

            Not sure what 36,000 Donums are and what value is attached to them.
            Perhaps you can enlighten us all?

            No offer was ever made that was satisfactory and you know

            • TRNC TRNC

              I thought i waa the one what needed a Teacher.and now your asking for my educational Tutoring of Cyprus History!?
              Google it as you have your PC there.

              36000 Donums of land was taken from thecTC and given to the GC.
              The british has a lot to answer for with this issue.
              Do your research man.

              Many reasonable offers were made but Greek mentality said No Can Do and here we are in continuous Dispute.

              Your property is no longer yours….Go to the Compensations board and make a claim.

            • The True Cypriot

              Get over your ignorance.

              Greek racism and greed started this problem.

        • Girneli

          Your English is lacking too, maybe you need tuition too

          • Leo

            *also.

      • Leo

        There’s nothing Turkish in Cyprus, as there is nothing Turkish in Turkey.

  • Douglas

    Wonder if the EU has any observations on these views or maybe the are too busy with Brexit.

    • Kyrenia

      The EU are hypocrites so don’t expect anything.

      • The True Cypriot

        You joined it!

  • Geogrge

    1. Immediately close the gate. Only “special” helpers, which are not “isismuslim turks” should be allowed to enter the free CypRUS. The illegal crossings legitimate the occupation by erdog!

    2. Do not publish such articles, as they also legitimate them. Best is to ignore and remind them, who is the owner and Boss on the WHOLE island of CypRUS.

    • TRNC TRNC

      Close what Gate?
      The only gate you be closing mate is your garden gate!
      Again talking like your in control of the island.

      Who are you going remind who the boss is on the island?
      Please give it a rest man as the world is fed up of GC whinge!

      There is no such thing as isis Turks.
      Now thats a new one!

      • CM follower

        Bad English again my Turkish friend :
        It is “close which gate”
        It is “the only gate YOU will be closing

        • Girneli

          At least your English is improving, your earlier posts required correcting

        • TRNC TRNC

          Picking on my English does not take away the realities of my statements.
          Many commentators on here has made spelling mistakes or grammar mistakes.
          What is the big deal as i have seen your mistakes on several occasions.
          Would you like a Medal?

          However there is no such place as Occupied in Cyprus.
          And if i need money to improve my English why would i ask Broke ROC

          • CM follower

            Do not worry we are improving, we are even paying our loans back.

            In the spirit of equality we now give grants to our fellow Muslim co patriots to help them improve their English.

            • TRNC TRNC

              You can also use that money to hire out a Christian tutor to enhance cyprus History lessons .

              After all nothing comes free my Greek freind.

              • Leo

                * friend

        • The True Cypriot

          Educate the racist moron Greeks you seem to tolerate.

          Arrogant twit

    • tnt_nation

      Please dont comment again you gave md a headache

      • Leo

        *me *don’t *again, *headache.

