March 9th, 2018

Our View: Confrontation between Bank of Cyprus and the union is inevitable

Bank of Cyprus employees authorised their union Etyk to take industrial action including strikes over the dispute regarding pay structures. Some 95 per cent of workers voted in favour of action at a meeting last Monday, although what form this will eventually take is not clear. The union is vehemently opposed to management plans to overhaul its pay structure, which would involve drastically modifying pay scales and incremental annual pay rises, as well as scrapping automatic promotions unrelated to performance.

The board wants to reduce its wage bill by reforming its pay structure that has ensured bank employees are by far the best-rewarded employees in the private sector. This remained the case even when the banking sector was on the verge of collapse in 2013 and the Bank of Cyprus was obliged to bail in close to 50 per cent of uninsured deposits and wipe out is shareholders. Temporary pay cuts were agreed, promotions were frozen and generous voluntary redundancy schemes were introduced to help the bank through a very difficult period, but Etyk considers the situation to have been normalised now and is seeking a return to the old pay regime.

For the top management of the Bank of Cyprus, however, reduction of the payroll is a necessity for the full recovery of the bank which last year posted losses in excess of half a billion euros and is still faced with NPLs amounting to more than €8 billion. This is not a business that can afford to keep in place the old pay regime, agreed long before the collapse of the banking sector by weak management, which invariably gave in to Etyk’s threats and blackmail. The banks, quite absurdly, picked up the bill for full healthcare cover offered by Etyk to its members as a way of keeping them paying their annual membership fees. This weakness by the banks fed the union’s militancy and uncompromising approach that is displayed now.

The big question now is whether the Bank of Cyprus will go for an all-out confrontation or back down. Etyk is still in a position of strength as it has a powerful blackmail tool – control of the bank’s IT and data department and all the codes for it. It could cause millions of losses to the bank and major disruption by ordering its members to turn everything off as part of strike action. Unless the bank has a contingency plan for dealing with such sabotage it will have great difficulty winning a showdown with a union that routinely resorts to blackmail to get its way.

Then again, the Bank of Cyprus board may have finally realised that it cannot avoid a confrontation, which has to be pursued, regardless of the costly consequences, if Etyk is to stop calling the shots.

 

  • John Mavro

    -” Etyk is still in a position of strength as it has a powerful blackmail tool – control of the bank’s IT and data department and all the codes for it”

    Mind boggling irresponsibility on the part of senior management. It may as well publish the codes on the internet to make it easier for would be hackers to raid their systems. Or better, provide the keys to the bank vaults to any would be bank robbers. Since Etyk and its members are no different – they are outright thieves and blackmailers who want maximum financial gain for little or no work. As is the current situation at these bloated, over staffed ”banks”.

    Etyk, like its counterpart in the public parasitic sector , Pasydi, are a cancer upon the rest of us that should have been eradicated decades ago. A caste of thieves, in both the banking and parasitic sectors, who ONLY mission is to extort and blackmail the rest of us. So that these lazy, incompetent, unambitious, corrupt and morally bankrupt individuals may extract salaries and perks way beyond their capabilities and work input (if one can describe it as ”work”). We have here, the most privileged class, not affected at all by the financial crisis we all are still going through, now DEMANDING more and more from the bank. Which bank STOLE almost half of the poor depositors hard earned savings in 2013 so that it may survive. Not only did these Etyk thieves not lost their jobs or their extortionate savings, but are now having their pension funds topped up to cover their ”losses” from the bail in. Courtesy, as you have guessed, the taxpayer mugs. In addition to the entire staff at Laiki of over 3,000, forcibly thrust on this bank so that there would be no job losses – even if their employer went belly up!

    Are these blackmailers not aware that this as well as the other ”systemic” banks here, with the exception of RCB, are technically insolvent? That if full provision had to be made immediately for losses from NPLs, this would wipe out the capital bases of these banks, which would result in their closure? Which sane investor would put even one EUR into these banks given the precarious position of these banks which are teetering on the edge? With Etyk now doing its utmost to push them into the abyss? Is Etyk not aware that this ”employer” has just posted losses of almost EUR 600 million? How in hell can they justify these demands?

    The answer is twofold. Firstly, the Etyk gangsters expect the bank customers to dig deeper in their pockets to pay the already extortionate bank charges and interest rates charged by these banks. No thought as to how this would affect the sustainability and long term survival of the bank as its customers depart in droves to cheaper and more effective solutions.

    And secondly, which is the real tragedy of this joke of half of a country: that somehow, the ”state” will provide for these excesses. And of course, the ”ruling elite” and ”government” are entirely to blame for creating this mafia ”state”. A failing, disgusting joke of a ”country” which has created these gangs that exercise unfettered control over the rest of. Trade unions given unlimited powers without any checks and balances on their lunatic an extortionate actions. A few individuals with a capacity and propensity for wreaking untold damage on the rest of us without fear of any consequences on their criminally irresponsible actions.

    Our race towards the rock bottom is gathering unstoppable pace. Especially with a spineless, gutless and unthinking ”president” who caves in to any and every demand of these criminals that pose as ”trade unions”.

    • almostbroke

      Well said John . I had a cursory glance at the make up of the ‘cabinet ‘ in 1960 , lo and behold a lot of lawyers and other ‘professionals filled the void, not too many from the cannon fodder ‘ who did the real fighting . Yes one was but was ‘troublesome ‘ and dident fit the profile as he wasent from the ‘professional ‘ classes , even though he had married ‘money ‘ Of course he paid with his life . His widow re married a well known lawyer . Who went on to be a millionaire in his own right , his wife’s money probably gave him the leg up . The country continues to be run by and for the ‘professional ‘ classes as it has always been .

  • Costas Apacket

    The BoC should open a new online bank, like First Direct, and transfer its business to this entity staffed by new employees paid at a reasonable rate.

    Even better if the Bank employed a mix of nationalities to prevent the usual Father, Mother, Brother, Sister, Uncle, Cousin networks that currently infect the BoC.

    Once the new Bank is established then take on Etyk from a position of strength..

  • almostbroke

    Simple ! Close the Bank ! It’s the only way when unions dictate and run a business ! Otherwise it’s endless strikes and confrontation , the Bank cannot operate under those conditions . It’s not the Public Service where the taxpayer will pay up the union demands !

  • Barry White

    Two words to describe – no, not those two: Chronic and Terminal

