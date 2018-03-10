Chaos reigns as West Ham lose 3-0 at home to Burnley

West Ham United could face serious repercussions after several pitch invasions during the second half of a crushing 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Burnley.

West Ham, dangerously close to the relegation zone, dominated the first half but everything turned sour at the London Stadium after the break.

Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead in the 66th minute, prompting furious home fans to run on to the pitch.

If that was not bad enough Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead minutes later and this time there were scuffles in the stands and one fan ran on and took the corner flag.

Wood made it 3-0 as chaos broke out in the stadium, with West Ham’s owners David Gold and David Sullivan being asked to leave the directors’ box for their own safety.

Defeat left West Ham in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United moved clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after on-loan Brazilian winger Kenedy scored twice and Matt Ritchie added another in a 3-0 home win over struggling Southampton.

Huddersfield Town failed to convert any of their 29 shots and were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Swansea City.

Wayne Rooney’s penalty miss mattered little as Everton continued their fine home form as they earned a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Riyad Mahrez produced a majestic performance to create one goal and score another as Leicester City came back from a goal down to hammer bottom side West Bromwich Albion 4-1.