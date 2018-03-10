A minute with Maria Armenaki Miss Cyprus 2017

Where do you live?

Ayia Napa

Best childhood memory?

Playing in the mud with my sister, riding on the same bike together down hills in Ayia Napa. Hanging with my older bother and his friends, skateboarding and with my youngest brother baking cakes and leaving the mess for our Mother to clean up.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Wagamama, I love sushi. Don’t like Marmite

What did you have for breakfast?

Pancakes with lemon and sugar.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I would say I’m a day person and the perfect day for me would be breakfast in bed and then spend the whole day at the beach with friends and family and of course fruit such as watermelon, peach, grapes, halloumi and bread to go with the watermelon.

Best book ever read?

The Shadow of the Wind: The Cemetery of Forgotten books by Carlos Ruiz Záfon.

Favourite film of all time and why?

The Notebook.

What’s your dream trip?

My dream trip from a young age has always been New York. I think mostly because it was pictured so perfect in movies and so it always stuck with me.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Never Ending by Rihanna.

What is always in your fridge?

Avocado and Pomegranate.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be a rural retreat but not too far away from the city. This is what I imagine it to look like: a big white house with an entrance that looks like you’re entering a forest. The inside with wooden floorboards, high ceilings and big windows for natural light. It would have to have fireplaces in the living room and a couple of the bedrooms. Also a big garden so there’s enough space for planting vegetables and trees such lemon and orange.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Marilyn Monroe.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would get my family and close friends and spend it at the beach in the morning until the sun goes down then cook dinner together and go down memory lane and then do things that are crazy.

What is your greatest fear?

Spiders

Tell me a joke…

What happens when you cross a rooster a cock a spaniel and a poodle…

You get a cockerpoodledoo.