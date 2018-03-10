President pledges to keep working towards lifting Turkish ban on Cypriot ships

President Nicos Anastasiades pledged on Friday night to continue working the lifting of the embargo on Cypriot-flagged ships imposed in 1987.

Anastasiades was addressing the annual official dinner hosted by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber in Nicosia.

He said “a viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem would inevitably lead to the lifting of the Turkish restrictive measures on Cyprus ships, a pending obligation by Turkey towards Cyprus and towards the EU.”

The Turkish restrictive measures were originally introduced in April 1987 and concerned exclusively the prohibition of Cypriot-flagged vessels on calling at Turkish ports. In May 1997 Turkey issued new instructions extending the ban against vessels under a foreign flag of any nationality sailing to Turkish ports directly from any port under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus, or vessels of any nationality related to the Republic of Cyprus in terms of ownership or ship management.

Despite the Turkish restrictions, the Cypriot ship registry is the 11th largest in the world and third in the EU, while Cyprus is also considered as the third largest ship-management centre in the world.

Anastasiades said new political and economic balances were emerging connected with the discovery of energy reserves in the region.

“The discovery of hydrocarbons in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) creates new prospects for our country and our national economy,” he said, assuring that “we will do our best to overcome the problems we are facing with our neighbour.”

He said shipping could act as a catalyst in the stability and further development of the Eastern Mediterranean region. It also formed part of the tripartite agreements with neighbouring countries, such as Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine.

“In this regard, it is clear that through intelligent planning and strategic alliances, shipping sector will play a lead role, in the joint efforts towards the creation of a new, more efficient and sustainable model for the region,” he said.

In his address, Anastasiades said this year, constituted a historic moment for Cyprus Shipping, since the sector now had its own dedicated deputy minister responsible for the shipping industry.

Natasa Pilides, previously Director of Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, has been appointed to the post.

“The operation of the deputy ministry of shipping and the restructuring of the maritime administration is expected to upgrade the services provided to the Cyprus shipping industry and further enhance the image of the Cyprus flag,” the president said.

He also said the government acknowledges the important role that the shipping sector plays in the Cyprus economy, adding that it was well aware of the fact that the local shipping sector operates in a continuously evolving, highly competitive global environment, which requires stability, an essential ingredient for long term planning and investment.

“For these reasons my government is determined to introduce those mechanisms necessary to protect this important sector, as well as to develop and strengthen it much further,” he added.

He praised the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s efforts to promote Cypriot shipping, as well as the shipping professionals for the support and trust they have shown on Cyprus Shipping and the Cypriot flag.

  • Ferdi

    It is very easy to make promisses. Perhaps he can tell us exactly what he is going to do when and when wil they yield any results so we can judge what he is saying? I suspect this is no different than all the other promisses he has made.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Anastasiades, you have as much power as a village mukhtar as far as Turkey is concerned, you will achieve nothing.

  • kimberworth

    I never read about him sorting out his own departments,from what i read they all need a good sorting out,allowing foreigners in could help.

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

      • Leo

        Why yes?

    • Leo

      Will the UK government allow foreigners into it’s departments?

      • kimberworth

        All government departments in the UK have foreign workers.

        • Leo

          News to me.

  • Parthenon

    What about one or two retaliatory measures against Turkey Mr President?

    Here’s a list for starters…

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow indigenous TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross to the free areas to escape Erdogans Islamic henchman.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to sever all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partitionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.
    18. Greece should boycott all NATO meetings until Turkey recognises that Imia is Greek territory.

    • Disruptive

      You must be dreaming about Greek soldiers a lot….

      • Leo

        Sounds like you are butthurt. Turkey are openly racist, time they paid the price.

        • Disruptive

          I don’t care about any of these failed countries in the region, but his obsession with 50.000 Greek soldiers is symptomatic. Similar to Stanlio’s obsession with ‘turk minority’, psychoanalysts can make tons of money on you guys.

          • Leo

            You’re the ones that are suffering from mental disorders.

            • Disruptive

              Who are ‘we’?

              • Leo

                Why ask stupid questions?

  • Kazim

    Come back after a solution to the Cyprob..

    • johnnywires

      turkey did sign the ankara protocol.if they did not want cyptiot ships to dock in turkey,why sign?so you agree with the roc response to the gas and oil in the south then.come back after a solution to the cyprob.good.i agree with you then.

      • Kazim

        When ever the TC side ask for something rightfully ours, that is the answer we get..so now, it is only fair to tell Anastasiades to come back after a solution..

        • johnnywires

          and you also.after a solution.

          • phyper1

            What is ‘rightfully ours’????

            • Leo

              ZERO,

        • Leo

          There’s nothing rightfully yours in Cyprus, get used to it.

          • Oh Come ON!

            Is that why your leaders have been negotiating for the last forty four years?

            • Leo

              Nothing to do with your rights, it’s about our rights.

              • Oh Come ON!

                Why would you be negotiating your rights with people who have no rights?

      • Kazim

        i can ask you a similar question…Both Greek Cypriot side & Greece signed 1959 London and Zürich Agreements…and denied everthing they agreed in that agreement few years later…why did they sign something they did not agree?

        • george

          Why did Turkey then sign the Treaty of Lausanne?

