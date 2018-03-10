Reduction in NPLs ‘remarkable but it must be accelerated’

March 10th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 6 comments

The Central Bank of Cyprus

Accelerating the reduction of non-performing loans continues to be a key objective, a senior Central Bank official said Saturday, noting however that a new legal framework that could have helped is largely unenforceable.

Acting Senior Director, Supervision Division, Yiangos Demetriou, said NPLs at the end of last year were around €20bn, down €4bn from the previous year and €7bn from 2014.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organised by the economists’ association, Demetriou said the reduction was “remarkable but it must be accelerated.”

The Central Bank official said the loan restructuring rate has slowed down in recent months “perhaps a sign that the NPL portfolio that has not been restructured to date is harder to resolve only through restructuring.”

Demetriou said it was the supervisor’s belief that the new legal framework – foreclosures, insolvencies, sale of loans — put in place after 2013 has become largely unenforceable. He said the CB has prepared a study and a report conveyed to all parties involved, listing the weaknesses of the legislation and other obstacles to the swift resolution of NPLs.

Banks and borrowers should proceed with courageous and decisive solutions with any losses shared by the two sides where there was no other way of resolving the problem, he said.

“Delay in resolving the problem is against both parties,” he added.

Demetriou said the current NPL level hindered the growth of banks because it reduced their profitability and depleted their capital and other resources.

In turn, banks cannot finance the country’s recovery through new loans.

The island’s banking sector has shrunk following the 2013 crisis but it was still quite big.

Total assets, including overseas, at the end of 2012 had reached €123bn whereas at the end of 2017 they were down to €67bn.

Despite the steep reduction, it represents 350 per cent of the country’s GDP.

  • JS Gost

    Most of the NPLs have been resolved by land and property being taken back. However most of the land and property is worth at most 50% of the debts it was supposed to cover.

  • Philippos

    That’s it then, fixed, now lets have a coffee.

  • Cydee

    #Banks and borrowers should proceed with courageous and decisive
    solutions with any losses shared by the two sides where there was no
    other way of resolving the problem, he said.#
    I don’t think so !

    • Pc

      What he basically advocates is repossessions of mortgaged properties and remaining losses to be absorbed by the banks. That is in fact what happens in practise in other countries.

      • Barry White

        As in Cyprus, in some other countries the mortgage borrower is required to make up any shortfall on the mortgage from his other assets. Always good to at least hold this over their head for a number of years to reduce the likelihood of repeat offending.

        All of the above is usually off the table in Cyprus if the NPL holder is connected by blood to the Elite or wanna be elites.

    • Bruce

      Surely if the Government and bankers had the courage and honesty repayments could be collected from companies and persons that have the ability to pay, the so-called strategic defaulters, which the IMF have estimated account for at least 20% of the NPLs. Income-rich hoteliers, for example, keep a considerable part of their earnings abroad and hide assets and continue to fail in making debt repayments.

