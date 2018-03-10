The addictiveness of loneliness

The film The Iron Lady gave us a closer look at the life of Margaret Thatcher, with Meryl Streep taking home the Academy Award for best actress in 2012. Now Theatro Ena in Nicosia and Limassol will present a theatrical performance based on the life of Britain’s Prime Minister that shows just how lonely it can be at the top.

The three-act play, directed by Marinos Anogiriatis, is carried out in the Prime Minister’s suite. Each act tackles the same subjects – Thatcher’s relationship with power, how she sees the role of men, and how her power is compared to traditional female roles of the time.

In the first act, the Prime Minister discusses the details of a conference with her assistant in the presence of her maid. In this act she describes the course of an ambitious lady and her journey to power. We come face-to-face with a woman who had to defend herself from society’s need to keep women weak and fragile.

In the second act, Thatcher is practicing a speech in front of her assistant and the maid is once again present. When the assistant leaves the room, the roles of these two women are highlighted as they are alone on the stage. They are both women in a man’s world but they have very different roles to play. The climax of the play comes when the maid tries to kill the Prime Minister, who she believes is responsible for her personal downfall.

In the final act Thatcher is left alone to explain the unfolding of the drama.

She tells us how it all ends and why it had this finale. After this monologue, she tells the audience that probably the only certainty is that loneliness is an addiction when you have obtained so much power.

The Iron Lady

Performance on the play based on the life of Margaret Thatcher by Mihalis Papadopoulou. March 14-28. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-348203

April 1-29. Theatro Ena, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-395970