Three is musical company in Paphos

On Wednesday in Paphos two flutes will accompany a piano to present music based on works by Wilhelm Friedemann Bach, Claude Debussy, Philippe Gaubert, Francois Borne and Franz Doppler.

The flutes will be in the hands of Virginie Bove and Savvas Christodouou while the piano will be played by Gergana Georgieva. Together the three musicians will present a recital including two masterpieces L’Apres Midi d’Une Faune by Debussy and Fantasia Brillante by Borne. Divertissement Grec for two flutes and piano by Gaubert will also be part of the programme. The flutes will take centre stage with Bach’s flute duet No.1 for two flutes, which is known for its charming dialogues between the two melodic instruments.

Bove began studying the flute at 11-years-old. She studied at the Conservatoire of Paris and of Saint-Maur and won several national competitions in France. She has been sub-principal flute player in the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra since 2005.

Christodoulou, from Limassol, moved to Prague to study flute performance in the Prague National Conservatory. He regularly appears in flute recitals and chamber music concerts in The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus. Currently he is a guest member of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the founder of the Quintus Wind Quintet.

Georgieva, from Bulgaria, was accepted into the Pancho Vladigerov music school of Burgas at the age of ten. She then continued her studies at the National Music Academy of Sofia Pancho Vladigerov. She moved to Cyprus in 2008, where she continues to participate in concerts and presentations.

Two Flutes and One Piano

Live performance by Virgine Bove, Savvas Christodoulou and Gergana Georgieva. March 14. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €8/10. Tel: 70-002420