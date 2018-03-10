Trade war between US and Europe ‘can still be avoided’

March 10th, 2018 Americas, World 2 comments

Trade war between US and Europe ‘can still be avoided’

Stored rolls of steel are seen outside the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant, an integrated steel producer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

A trade war between Europe and the United States can still be averted, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday, adding she hoped that talks in Brussels this weekend could help to prevent an escalation.

US President Donald Trump set import tariffs on Thursday of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium but is under heavy pressure from allies including the European Union and Japan to dilute the measures.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was due to meet EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and separately with Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko on Saturday for long-planned talks that have taken on added urgency amid concerns that Trump’s move could provoke a global trade war.

Zypries told Deutschlandfunk radio that so far no tariffs had been imposed and it was too early to talk about a looming trade war. “But we’ve reached a situation in which the preliminary skirmishes have become serious,” she added.

Zypries said the EU’s Malmstrom was trying to solve the dispute through negotiations, adding: “There are still talks going on, things are in flux, so if you want you could say it’s still about diplomacy and not war.”

The minister said Trump’s proposed tariffs would violate the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and that Germany would coordinate closely with the European Commission on how to react if Trump pushed ahead.

“Of course, we would have to take proceedings against him at the WTO,” Zypries said. “And in addition, we will have to think about counter-measures.”

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I was in my local today having a pint with a Brexiteer mate who pointed out the byline in someone’s Daily Mail: Seems Liam Fox is going to the States to ask Trump to exclude the UK from his trade war.

    The byline read: “Liam Fox brands Trump’s transatlantic trade war on steel ‘absurd’ as he pledges to lobby the US president to exempt Britain from the tariffs on his visit to Washington next week”

    I think some one needs to tell the Daily Mail and Liam Fox we haven’t left the EU yet and if the EU is not going to be exempt then nor is the UK!

    • NuffSaid

      Liam Fox claimed the same on Question Time which aired on Thursday and which I have just caught up with. He made the same statement even though he had no idea that the tariffs had actually been imposed at that point. He wants to appear as if he is saving the day for the uk when in fact he can do little and is reliant on the much stronger eu to sort it out for all its members.

