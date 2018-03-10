Turkey issues new Navtex for Cyprus EEZ (updated)

ENI's Saipem 12000 drillship which was blocked last month

Turkey has issued a new navigational warning bounding the island’s east, south, and western coasts from Monday to Sunday and again from March 22 until the 29th.

According to the warning, which also skirts an offshore block earmarked for natural gas exploration by the republic, a Turkish warship will be towing an underwater device during that time.

Cyprus responded by issuing its own Navtex stating that Turkey’s action had not been authorized by the republic.

Ankara’s action is considered to be part of its effort to disrupt the republic’s hydrocarbon programme.

Last month, Turkish warships prevented Italian energy company ENI from drilling in a field inside block 6 of the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Turkey argues it is safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots, but it also has its own claims inside Cyprus’ EEZ.

It has vowed to prevent what it sees as a unilateral move by Greek Cypriots, but Cyprus has shown no signs of backing down.

The government said it was sticking to its plans for the exploitation of the island’s energy wealth representing all its citizens.

“The EEZ is recognized internationally and it belongs to states, not individual groups, and since there is a desire for everyone to benefit from the energy wealth at this moment we should have accelerated procedures to have an agreed solution to the Cyprus problem,” Prodromos Prodromou said.

Interventions in Cyprus’ energy programme won’t yield the desired results, he added.

A Cypriot Navtex comes into force Saturday, reserving the sea area inside the EEZ known as block 10 for exploration activity by US energy giant ExxonMobil.

The company’s two vessels have not yet sailed for Cyprus EEZ.

“Either we will do it together – by discussing, agreeing and moving together – or things will stop, or, we (Turkish Cypriots) will do the same thing: we will start exploiting and drilling as well,” said Kudret Ozersay, foreign minister of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the north of the island.

“Our argument on the issue of maritime areas is not based on geography,” Ozersay said, to an observation that Cyprus has only licensed maritime exploration areas lying south of the island, where it exercises effective control, and not to the north.

“It is based on historic rights and the rights deriving from the partnership republic,” he said.

  • Rächer

    Germany took Greece and her puppet into the fold to stop Turkey joining the Union for economic reasons because they would use their veto. Little did they know that these two countries would cost them billions of Euros each year and they would try to drag them into a war over their own long running squabbles with Turkey. How they are cursing themselves.
    The Greek south regime will create their problems then try and bring others into the fight to do their dirty work. It’s either going to be the EU, the UK, the US or even mother Russia. Nobody is going to get their sons killed for a corrupt little banana republic. They didn’t learn and they never will.

  • mustafa balci

    I would not trust what you hear from sky they can always surrender

  • Costas

    on sky news the Syrian Kurds claim a massive massacre is taking place. Yes the Turkish troops are doing that. It seems the Turkish trolls are keeping schtoom about that. tHEY say it is nothing more than a land grab.

    • Girneli

      More fake news, the Sky report says most of those killed are YPG fighters. Why spread fake news when its easily verifiable?

      • Oh Come ON!

        …because he thinks we were all born this size!

        • Dogmeat

          Seen it before some many times false facts lose argument false news lose just wait he only has abuse left in his arsenal

      • Costas

        tell that to Sky news. It is not fake

      • Gold51

        Not fake news. It true.
        The distance your president will go and kill for land grab and oil. Hope you people (Turks) are proud of yourselfs again…..Its not going to be only Kurdish fighters being murdered by blood thirsty Turks. Its going to be children, women and old people as usual. Big BS outcry from the west and thats it.
        We all wait to see how far the west will go.

        • HighTide

          Whatever happens in Syria is supported or condoned by Russia and the US.

    • TRNC TRNC

      BS

  • Costas

    the TC just go along with whatever Turkey does in regards to the Republic of Cyprus. They are just the puppets of Ankara. Next time I go to Cyprus again I shall not visit the North.

    • HighTide

      What a shame! We’ll miss you (not).

      • Costas

        you say that, though tell that to the pseudo businesses running crappy shops in Lefkosia. Think about the money

        • TRNC TRNC

          You know lefkosia.
          So you cross to buy your fake bags!

      • Dogmeat

        Probably goes North for his medication much cheaper for him

    • Rächer

      We shall be so sad! lol

  • Vaso

    Kurds say Syrian city of Afrin is being ‘ethnically cleansed’ by Turkish military
    This on the news today!
    This is what the Turks do to get what they want! They are a blight on humanity!

    • antonis/ac

      Barbarians, indeed.

      • TRNC TRNC

        We should have taken the south of cyprus as well.

        This would have been suited perfect for your type.

        Cyprus issue would have been resolved.
        Msybe in future!

        • antonis/ac

          If it was up to you I am sure you would have done so. It was the fear that you might have ended up like Sadaam Hussein that dissuaded you.

          • TRNC TRNC

            If it was up to me i would not left you south Cyprus but i do think due to outside forces Turkey was forced to let you have the south.

            You made a complete Mockery of the other half and disrespected us..

            Perhaps in future the south may fall!

            • antonis/ac

              But then you may find yourselves engaged in a protracted guerrilla warfare; unless of course you are willing to commit another genocide, and I have no doubt that you are capable of doing it.

            • Chris Witha C

              Don’t flatter yourself!

              • TRNC TRNC

                Why not!

    • HighTide

      Another Navtex?

    • TRNC TRNC

      Keep us updated please.
      Thanks.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan continous with his exasperating “jealous behaviour”.!
    Is he going to send TCs war ships or Turkey’s Nato war ships.?
    He’s the reason Cyprus has NO solution prevents Cypriots from uniting and move on from the tragedy of 1974.
    He has delivered “thousands of Anatolian peasants”, occupying stolen GC homes while replacing indigenous TCs many times over as they leave or die.
    As government controlled areas of Cyprus become prosperous, TCs remain stuck in a time warp in a corrupt non recongnised anatolian regime (trnc) guarded by 35K Turkish troops.!
    Everytime there’s discoveries, inventions, cures, money ect, Erdogan will place new stupid demands on negotiations to be included deliberatly.
    Biggest obsticles to a solution is…. Turkish squaters, Turkish troops and Turkeys despot President… Erdogan and his selfish interference .!!

    • HighTide

      Are you not getting tired from repeating your stale fake stories?

      • Gold51

        Nothing fake hear HT , you know that.
        Upsetting for your propaganda though.
        Its all true.
        Your beginning to sound like Erdogan..denying everything.
        How’s your friends in Larnaca Fire brigade station.

        • HighTide

          The Larnaca Fire Brigade is on standby to assist the UN fleet with water bottles and fishing rods.

    • TRNC TRNC

      We should have taken the South of Cyprus when we had a chance.
      After all sultan selim had achieve this in 1571.

      This would have well suited your kind and rested yoir ego and frustrations!

      • Chris Witha C

        here we go again!, more reminiscing about the past and not looking to the future….Turks wouldn’t be allowed to take the rest of Cyprus fool.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Just give us the excuse and with a click of a finger you be sailing to Greece.
          (All of you. We will provide you the boats as well)
          See we are reasonable.

          Cyprob finished and every one lives happily therafter.
          Besides we have the money to upgrade the island.

          We will welcome you during the summer holidays with a incentives of buy one get one free.

          Sounds good right!

    • antonis/ac

      The Turkish barbarians are now threatening us with a take over on this forum, showing their true colors once more.

      • HighTide

        loser can’t be choosers.

        • Chris Witha C

          glad you identify yourself with the losers.

          • HighTide

            You wish.

            • Chris Witha C

              Listen you Turkish peasant, get a life!….your comments are boring and monotonous….all we here is Blah! Blah! Blah!….. go back to Turkey you Turkish import.

              • HighTide

                You seem rather interested in reading them. If they help with your education say thank you.

              • Dogmeat

                Insults! Pattern emerging HT

              • Rächer

                all we here? another illiterate piece of….

        • antonis/ac

          Despite its small size, the Republic of Cyprus has survived a brutal Turkish invasion and continues to resist the Turkish bullies who fiercely pursue its destruction; and is recognized by the whole world with the exception of the Turkish invaders.. This by itself is a remarkable accomplishment on the part of the Republic; and indeed not the sign of a looser.

          • HighTide

            A very ‘loose’ statement. The “ROC” has been inflicted by criminal government, developers, banks and lawyers, approaching bankruptcy, only to be rescued by stealing the bank accounts of its citizens and depositors. Without this and the money of EU taxpayers you would all eat in soup kitchens.

            • antonis/ac

              Nonsense.

              • HighTide

                Your post.

          • Dogmeat

            You persecuted the minority’TCs. When the Turkish liberators routed your fascist national guard and a few Greek army you commenced 44 years of whinging about a situation you created. live with it

            • antonis/ac

              No evidence of your claims. If someone persecutes minorities was and is Turkey. All manufacture excuses to justify your crimes during the 1974 invasion and your continuing occupation and colonization of the island.

              • Dogmeat

                No evidence? Jeez Where have you been?

                • antonis/ac

                  I understand, too many visits to the “Museum of Barbarism.” And reading Dektash’s ” The Cyprus Triangle,” ; it has become very hard for you to distinguish between facts and myths.

              • TRNC TRNC

                Rubbish.
                The 1974 Operation was the correct thing to do.

                The only crimes committed was you GC killing TC Pre 1974
                Again failing to mention the truth.
                You messed with the Bull and you got the Horns.
                Well deserved action was indeed executed

            • george

              Same thing Hitler said before going into Czechoslovakia 1938

  • antonis/ac

    One more illegal action by the Turkish barbarians.

    • TRNC TRNC

      Once more you have no idea what your on about.
      Lol

      • Tasos

        funny world isn’t it – while you are posting msgs in favour of your country Erdogan has infected your computer with spyware to spy on you and mine bitcoins i assume for your corrupt government – you think im joking – im not —- read the Article on TheCitizenLab —> Sandvine’s PacketLogic Devices Used to Deploy Government Spyware in Turkey and Redirect Egyptian Users to Affiliate Ads? —> We found that a series of middleboxes on Türk Telekom’s network were being used to redirect hundreds of users attempting to download certain legitimate programs to versions of those programs bundled with spyware. The spyware we found bundled by operators was similar to that used in the StrongPity APT attacks. Before switching to the StrongPity spyware, the operators of the Turkey injection used the FinFisher “lawful intercept” spyware, which FinFisher asserts is sold only to government entities.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Nonsense.

    • Toni

      Barbarians? We have 3.5 million Kurdish and Syrian refugees. When Greeks and rest of the European condemed them to death..who is the barbarian now ass hl…..when you going to stand up and represent yourselves and not hide behind Israel. Europe and other nations to fight your battles..never in modern history

      • Gold51

        Your another joker
        Erdogan created all those refugees by feeding ISIS fighter with everything they wanted to kill Syrians that lead to over 12 million of them becoming refugees.And he was buying stolen Syrian oil from his allies…ISIS.
        Your Prsident Erdogan created all those Syrisn refugees, he can now feed them for the rest of thier lives.
        And don’t forget those economic migrants and refugees Erdogan and his coast guards allowed to cross to Greece with sinking boats and life’s jackets made of brings. How many did he kill with that game. You guys make me sick.
        What about your president s..t..g bricks when he shot down a Russian war plane. Called the entire Nato membership to save his BACON.
        Not seen Turkey stand up to anybody equals in size, always pick on much smaller states. Bunch of cowards. Anyway it’s all on its way.

      • antonis/ac

        And blackmails the EU and Greece to unleash them unless Turkey gets what she wants. Needless to mention the Turks brutal treatment of the non Muslim refugees.

        • Toni

          Got the message you all scared Erdogan..

          • antonis/ac

            And how did I scare Erdogan, the criminal?

      • Tasos

        its a funny world isn’t it – while you are posting msgs in favour of your country Erdogan has infected your computer with spyware to spy on you and mine bitcoins i assume for your corrupt government – you think im joking – im not —- read the Article on TheCitizenLab —> Sandvine’s PacketLogic Devices Used to Deploy Government Spyware in Turkey and Redirect Egyptian Users to Affiliate Ads? —> We found that a series of middleboxes on Türk Telekom’s network were being used to redirect hundreds of users attempting to download certain legitimate programs to versions of those programs bundled with spyware. The spyware we found bundled by operators was similar to that used in the StrongPity APT attacks. Before switching to the StrongPity spyware, the operators of the Turkey injection used the FinFisher “lawful intercept” spyware, which FinFisher asserts is sold only to government entities.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Copy and paste

        • Toni

          Woww you are really disturbed bro.calm down..lm.TC I’m alive because of Turkish intervention in 1974.and not have any issue with GCS. Hope one day Cyprus unites.but it’s people like you who spreading false accusation that now only you greek people belive.stop blaming Turkey and look for the solution.afther all you Greeks started all this back in 1950 with the British and in 1974 Turkish cypriots..

          • The True Cypriot

            Elam lives

      • george

        Kurds are treated as second class citizens in Turkey and until recently could not even speak their own language

  • Think

    Cyprus is Turkish since 16th century and greeks always seem to forget this. Today they are not strong enough to do anything, so who cares if they cry

    • john do

      You aint strong either and the 16th century is a long time ago stop dreaming about your crap othoman empire no one cares now go cry to your daddy as no one recognizes your crappy state

      • HighTide

        Since the 16th century Turkey has become the second largest army within NATO and the 20th largest economy in the world.
        What have you got other than debt?

        • john do

          Democracy rule of law welfare state free helthcare roads infrastructure freedom of expression religion assembly shall i go on? what debt you talking about we are fine atleast we are not slaves what are you going to do with all those guns and nato when your own people are starving and persecuted look at all those turks in prison or trying to escape your dictatorial state as refugees u are nothing my friend now be a good robot and follow your sultan mongol

          • HighTide

            The usual uninformed nonsense. The TRNC is happy to have Turkey’s support where nobody starves. The respect for a country is not dependent on current leadership that is supported by only half of its voters. That applies to Turkey as well as the US. The TRNC has its own government led by a respected president and a newly elected socialist prime minister, very different to Turkey and Greece as well.

            • john do

              The TRNC is spoon fed by turkey your budget is controlled by turkey do i need to paint a picture? Your free will is an illussion as for democracy in turkey lets be serious and unbaised shall we? Its erdogans dictatorship unless u want to go to jail like all those journalists.

              • HighTide

                If your made up facts humour you, why not? Everyone should have a hobby. Yours is lying.

                • john do

                  Made up facts supported by internatonial and EU law ok my friend ……its a known fact that TRNC is supported by Turkeys money EU Funds and all the black money it gets from having the boarders open how am i lying are u living under a rock? … so lets say a third from that money is.from having the boarders open and EU money so u are directly benefiting from the republic now you blackmail the republic for more yet am the bad guy? Their are 120 000 about TC currently who enjoy all those rights from havin the cypriot EU passport yet they spit on the Republic and am the ungrateful one?GTGUH [email protected]@@t i repeat if u love turkey move their and if minorities should have the same right as majorities then u should consider giving independence to the kurds first then demand one yourselves

                  • john do

                    Am sick and tired of listening to all u bitter idiots crying the majority of the island wants to be independent in the EU prosperous and free from any outside intervention we dont need anyone to “protect” us especially a country such as turkey who had enslaved us via that [email protected]@kin othoman empire for centuries we will not be enslaved by anyone we would rather die!!!

                    • HighTide

                      You are welcome!

                    • john do

                      Hmm interesting so u use the intercomunial fights of the 70s orchestrated by the turks and the greek fasists to split the island as an excuse nice…. how many did the turks kill tell me ?! How many did the otthomans? If its a numbers game my friend u are winning so go preach to someone who gives a flying [email protected]@k ….

                    • HighTide

                      You are a sour person who cannot cope with changed circumstances of your own making. Try to cheer up and enjoy life as long as you still can.

                    • john do

                      Denial is the first step u also created this situation now sleep where u lay am off

                    • HighTide

                      You can’t even think straight. Denial is the worst step and you are its victim.

                    • john do

                      one day u will wake up and the TC will be the minority slowly slowly the butchers you are defending as your protectors will over run u tick tock 150 000 and counting

                    • HighTide

                      You are deep in denial. In twenty years from now, TRNC citizens will have grown into a majority on the island and you may negotiate minority rights with us. LOL!

                    • Think

                      Turkey has to guarantee safety and peace for Turkish Cypriots, Greece also signed these papers. It wasn’t the Turks going around killing people in 1970s, so you paid the price. Basically……….. fate and safety of Turks will not be up to Greeks or Greek Cypriot Gov’t. We don’t trust you, or like you. It’s that easy

                  • HighTide

                    Your suada is quite confused. Impossible to tell what you mean. There is indeed a border between north and south and you believe black money comes from the south? How so, and what’s the point?
                    Due to the EU extending citizenship to all Cypriots on the island, regardless whether they live north or south, such passports must be issued, not because of your ‘friendliness’. Kurds have nothing to do with this, just your foolish talk.

                    • john do

                      TRNC is funded by Turkey who have a budget for TRNC EU funds and black (not taxable) money from the Tourism of the south side see casinos chinese cloths tabacco e.t.c the TC community which numbers about 120 000 directly benefits from as u said extended citizenship … so basically as the status quo stands the TC community benefits yes?yes! Now what about the GC community do they benefit from the current situation yes?no? No! Now turkey wants out gas for their benefit yes? Yes!… kurds are a good example as they reflect a similar minority situation within a state u dont like the example? Well i think its a perfect example so how are the kurds doing invade them recently how about syria? Bullies

                    • HighTide

                      More baloney. Turkey has no EU money for the TRNC, the EU finances a few projects directly in North Cyprus every year, amounting to approx. 40 million. Any monkey business in the south is your own problem and not surprising given your bad financial history. Where do Turkish Cypriots benefit from you? They are under your embargo. Turkey does not want your (non existing) gas, she only protects the legitimate share of Turkish Cypriots. Since you insist with your Kurdish nonsense: there are 15 million Turkish citizens with Kurdish ethnic background who are all equal Turkish citizens in a unitary state, except PKK members that are certified terrorist by UN and EU. Now stop, writing about something you don’t know.

          • Colin Evans

            What country do you live in?

      • Toni

        Crappy state that is doing better than south you raicist bstrd

        • john do

          Says the british bstrd

    • Tasos

      pass it on to your friend – to show you not all Greeks are your enemy but it looks like you have an enemy within – while you are posting msgs in favour of your country Erdogan has infected your computer with spyware to spy on you and mine bitcoins i assume for your corrupt government – you think im joking – im not —- read the Article on TheCitizenLab —> Sandvine’s PacketLogic Devices Used to Deploy Government Spyware in Turkey and Redirect Egyptian Users to Affiliate Ads? —> We found that a series of middleboxes on Türk Telekom’s network were being used to redirect hundreds of users attempting to download certain legitimate programs to versions of those programs bundled with spyware. The spyware we found bundled by operators was similar to that used in the StrongPity APT attacks. Before switching to the StrongPity spyware, the operators of the Turkey injection used the FinFisher “lawful intercept” spyware, which FinFisher asserts is sold only to government entities.

      • TRNC TRNC

        Nonsense

    • george

      Turks relinquished all claims in Treaty of Lausanne 1923.Don’t you Turks ever honor any aggrereeements?

      • HighTide

        Wha ‘aggrereeement’ is not honoured?

  • Dave Dave

    When the casinos are operating in ROC close the green line crossings.
    Only give hydrocarbon leases to US companies.

    • HighTide

      Can’t do this. It violates the EU accession agreement. The border must be kept open for all Cypriots and EU citizens.

      • Gold51

        Rubbish.

        • HighTide

          You know better than that. Read all about it.

          • Gold51

            Cyprus is not part of Schengen and can close cross boarders anytime.
            I would immediately.

            • HighTide

              Nothing to do with Schengen. I have repeatedly referred you to the agreement with the EU that stipulates an open border for all Cypriots on the island and all EU citizens as part of the EU accession.
              Get a copy and read.

              • Chris Witha C

                You’re not a Cypriot citizen so it doesn’t apply to you bcz you’re a Turk from the mainland.

                • HighTide

                  You don’t stop to amaze. What do you know about commentators here? Zilch.

            • cyprus observer

              This is incorrect. Cyprus should have resolved the problem BEFORE joining the EU. that’s your poisoned chalice.

              • Dogmeat

                He makes up crap and calls it facts

      • Chris Witha C

        Well you certainly aren’t a Cypriot or EU citizen!

        • HighTide

          How do you know, my little clairvoyant?

    • Mist

      Did you know that Nicosia is an anagram of casino + i ?. You never know if you will be lucky enough to get the ” i ” in scrabble.

  • Costas

    Turkey in Syria Kurdistan, is 110% land grabbing,this is nothing about peace keeping or stopping terrorists, this is all about a Ottoman landgrab

  • goofy funk

    On top of the Greek Cypriot barracks , just ot side famagusta was written ,αν είστε αρκετά ισχυρή ΕΛΑ και να το πάρετε, translated IF YOUR STRONG ENOUGH COME AND TAKE IT ! so it could be seen by the Turkish Airforce before 1974, they were strong they came they took QED!

    • Dogmeat

      Nope sorry try again

  • Leonidas48

    No need to repeat, senseless to deal with his arguments. Erdogan is danger. Full stop. Time to build an alliance, broach the issue in international boards, launch a strategic campaign with all political, public and diplomatical chanels. . .

    • The True Cypriot

      Like you did from 1931 to 1974?

    • TRNC TRNC

      Who in their right mind would create a Alliance with the ROC.

      You dont even have a Navy!
      You have fishing boats tho.

      Dream on

  • Ferdi

    Interesting that Anastasiades is trying to do something about Embargoes by Turkey on RoC but does not seem concerned about Embargoes on TCs by RoC.

    He knows very well what he has to do. He can open up Ercan and Magusa ports to the world and not only will he get Embargoes removed from Turkey he wil also have Marash rethred too. How stupid is your average GC politician on a scale of 1 to 10. I would say -100.

    It is no brainer. Not only will it help RoC economically, it will also helpTCs eceonomically too. It wil also remove the need for TCs to depend on Turkey finacially.

    When Anastasiades came to London I got a chance to ask him about this and unfortunately he was taking questions from 3 people at a time. Either he deliberately ignored my question or alcholol effects have really kicked in becasue he ignored my question completely.

    its the last time I attended an even with a GC politician and it has been the last time and will be the last time too.

    • Stephanos Stavrinides

      You are funny. Turkey is the one that wants to join EU. To do that it has to recognise RoC and stop embargos. We do not need Turkey. We happily live without Turkey. Second joke is that If RoC stops embargos Turkey will do the same!!! Do you actually believe of what you are saying?

      • The True Cypriot

        Silly comment.

        The EU will never take in Turkey and Turks do not want it either.

        Its all a game that anyone can see, but not apparently you Greeks.

        Cyprus can have peace and prosperity, but not as long as you Greeks harbour centuries old hatred.

        Move on and accept that Cyprus will be partitioned and that the future peace will depend on both sides agreeing that a unitary state is not possible.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Spot on

        • Stephanos Stavrinides

          And since you are very smart tell us what is Turkey seeking with EU. We know that is not going to join. Does partition means that your rights in the south territory and waters are not valid anymore? And also does partition means both communities need to agree since till now only recognized state is RoC.

          • The True Cypriot

            What Turkey wants is immaterial.

            Greece and GCs aside [who both hate Turkey and Turks], there is not one EU nation that will allow Turkey to join, assuming that Turks wanted to.

            In terms of your latter points, its all down to what BOTH sides agree.

            If you agree partition, then the gas issue has to be agreed as part of that.

            But you Greeks would prefer a war of attrition and we know where that ended past time around.

            The ROC is disputed by us in its current form, hence everything is disputed until everything is agreed.

            • Stephanos Stavrinides

              So what makes you think that Greek Cypriots will ever agree partition?

              • HighTide

                They don’t have to. Once the UN have thrown in the towel for good, recognition of the TRNC will start without you.

                • Stephanos Stavrinides

                  Ok mr president.

              • The True Cypriot

                You speak for yourselves.

                What I will say is that you will never have peace until you do a deal with us.

                Frankly, we don’t care.

                • Stephanos Stavrinides

                  And how does this benefit both of us? It is only beneficial for Turkey. We can leave in peace by not dealing with you as far as we comply with the international law something that Turkey seems to ignore but balances in the region change with time.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Turkey is no angel, but are you seriously telling me that the

                    USA
                    Russia
                    Britain
                    France
                    Iran
                    Saudi Arabia
                    Israel

                    Have had zilch to do with ruining the region?

                    Look at:

                    Syria
                    Iraq
                    Yemen
                    Lebanon
                    Libya
                    Palestine

                    What have Russia and the USA been doing in those disputes???

                    You Greeks just hate Turks – you always have and you always will.

                    Grow up and look at the real villains.

                    • george

                      Every one hates the Turks What friends do you Turks have?

                    • HighTide

                      Not you, and that’s good enough.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Speaks a conniving bankrupt Greek.

      • HighTide

        Turkey’s EU accession is prevented by more important countries on the continent. What a small irrelevant member state wishes is neither here nor there.

      • Ferdi

        This trait of yours of trying to use somebody else to gain something does not seemto be prevelant in any other people. Who cares whether Turkey joins the EU or not or whether Erdogan even wants to join the EU. That little myth was sold to you by Papadopoullos in 2004. He xlaimed if you vote no then you will use the EU to get a better deal. You still are oblivious to the relaity.

    • schrodinger’s cat

      the stupidity is that a unified cyprus would be economically and to a point defensibly strong and wouldn’t need greece or turkey. the TC’s need to believe that they can live safely in a unified state although with the amount of settlers in the north now, I don’t see that ever happening

      • The True Cypriot

        Our problem is you lot in the south, thinking that you can rule over us.

        • schrodinger’s cat

          fine. enjoy putting your wife in a burka soon as erdo makes it law

          • The True Cypriot

            Is that all you have got?

            You Greeks need to get that we do not want to live under a racist regime.

            Erdog?

            Its only a matter of time before he gets sorted – dictators always fail, but do not delude yourselves that we will go back.

            • Leo

              You already live in a racist regime, of your own making. You wanted taksim, not us. So stop complaining.

              • HighTide

                I suggest you read a dictionary for a while to learn some other words than ‘racist’. You just look silly.

          • HighTide

            No Turkish law applicable in the TRNC, aside from the fact that no burkas are worn in Turkey either.

      • HighTide

        Of course, it’s not happening. Dreams of a unified state is an illusion.

  • alexander reutersward

    As a foreigner I have always defended the rights of both sides, many times having the hard-core people especially in the south claiming that I am a Turkey lover.

    This last move by Turkey and the people in TRNC is beyond stupid , they have no rights whatsoever to claim waters south of Cyprus as theirs, history has changed the island to a north and a south side, it’s even in the name of the north..Turkish republic of northern Cyprus so their current move is just dangerous, won’t contribute to anything except increased tensions in the region.

    Back off, say you are sorry and be reasonable.

    • cypbychoice

      I have found your comments in the past to be well considered and what you have just wrote confirms my feelings , it is just so sad that Turkey is calling the shots in the north even more so for the remaining T/Cs.
      All I can see is another Berlin wall being built across our country , such a shame.
      Regards

    • Costas

      the TC are dangerous people even in North London. They dont have work they claim the dole

      • HighTide

        Problems with your neighbors?

      • Oh Come ON!

        There you go talking out of your little brown star again!!

      • TRNC TRNC

        Says European Costas!

        So claiming benefits makes you dangerous!
        What a load of Nonsense you people talk.

        The Dole offices are flooded with people from all ethnic backgrounds….Including the Europeans and GC!

        What a Moron you are…lol

      • The True Cypriot

        racist rubbish from a bankrupt greek.

        Go look at Greeks begging in Athens, you moron.

        Thick as ****

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        Absolute rubbish. TC people in North London are law abiding stable community, many of them with successful businesses, a credit to the community.

    • HighTide

      You are making the mistake of taking the partition for granted. The “ROC” does not accept it and hence it cannot have the effect you wish.
      In the absence of an agreed separation, both communities share the whole island and its resources. UN and EU say so too.

      • alexander reutersward

        If you don’t think the partition exists, than all people in the south with property in the north is welcome to take it back?

        • HighTide

          You are intelligent enough to understand that partition has not been accepted or recognized by Greek Cyprus.
          The property question like so many other issues are waiting for the end of the armistice that is in place since 1974. Until now, it always has been OXI.

          • alexander reutersward

            There has been a status quo since 1974, north is north and south is south . Discussion ongoing about a unification but both sides has respected the status quo until now .

            Turkey is shitstirring, and they create tensions that should be avoided

            • HighTide

              The status quo does not include recognized partition.
              It would be easy for the “ROC” to resolve the current and all other problems by simply recognizing the TRNC.
              The tension is created by Greek Cyprus that goes ahead with exploration without a proper sharing agreement in place. Thank god for Turkey to put a spanner into their works.

      • Stephanos Stavrinides

        How exactly do we share the whole island ?

        • The True Cypriot

          Stop acting dumb.

          The ROC is disputed by us, regardless of your recognition internationally.

          In case, you had not noticed, that is why it is divided since 1974.

          In the event that agreement is not reached, we will continue to co own all of Cyprus.

          Your current status does not give you ownership of the whole island, but you know that anyway.

          You also know that despite all the bluster from your “friends”, no one will intervene to legitimise your unlawful attempts to steal the whole island.

          But maybe you are dumb…

          • Stephanos Stavrinides

            Disputed by TC does not say anything to the rest of the world. Its your choice and your problem. Check the meaning of sharing and co-owning. Till their is no agreement GC can not enjoy their rigths at the North. So this is not sharing. TCs that recognize the RoC can enjoy their rights at the South the rest Obviously not.

            • HighTide

              The famous ‘rest of the world’ is not interested in a tiny irrelevant island, north or south. All Cypriots are EU citizens, regardless whether they live in the South or in the TRNC, that alone means equal rights for all.

              • Stephanos Stavrinides

                Your comment is irrelevant

                • HighTide

                  It seems you are.

                  • Stephanos Stavrinides

                    Hi mr president. How are you?

            • The True Cypriot

              You can stay as you are or you can agree a deal for partition.

              If you stay as you are, the disputes you see now will persist.

              No – you are not welcome here until a deal is agreed.

              The ownership question is a constitutional one and you will find that we are co owners.

              That is why you will not be allowed to steal the resources around the island before a deal is agreed.

              The rest of the world?

              They stood by and watched as you lot were killing us before 1974, so we have no regard for such resolutions.

              • Stephanos Stavrinides

                The rest of the world did the same during 1974. We can both play the victims for ever although you and I have done nothing to each other. Stolen from whom? From the ones that do not recognize that Cyprus has ezz which means that half and more of the natural gas should belong to neighboring countries but they still believe belongs to them. The ones that claim their rights as part of a state that they do not recognize because now it suits them. The ones who have stolen part of the land of RoC and declare ‘TRNC’ taken properties that don’t belong to them and now they want to steal the resources although that it was agreed that income from the natural gas will be controled by the central government of the united Cyprus if this ever happens. I am sorry but your arguments are totally inconsistent.

                • The True Cypriot

                  This is not aimed at you.

                  1931 – You start EOKA by attacking the British

                  1950-58 – EOKA attack the British

                  1960 – Your grudgingly sign the Treaties that created Cyprus

                  1960-74 – Under your watch as the government, you start attacking the TCs,led by EOKA. Many TCs are killed and most are shunted in Ghettoes

                  1974 – you prompt an invasion by Turkey, because your racist lunatics, led by Samson decide they want to annex Cyprus to Greece

                  1974 – 2004 – you “pretend” to talk, arguing for the very same outcomes that violence did not bring you from 1931-74

                  2004 – you reject a UN plan whilst we voted for it – you then join the EU and use that membership to try and beat us into a deal only you want

                  2017 – you prompt a collapse of more UN peace moves by demanding a total capitulation and removal of all our Treaty rights.

                  Whilst all that is ongoing from1974-now, you until now, you block any economic activity on our side, pushing us to rely more on Turkey and you hand our passports to all our youth, many who jump ship to leave the island, frustrated by the embargoes.

                  That results in more migration from Turkey, but calling them “settlers” appeases the Greeks, who actually though they would embargo us into submission. The Greek policy failed because it actually accelerated the migration from Turkey that you all hate.

                  Erdogan comes along and gives you Greeks the excuse to claim that all Turks are barbaric ISIS loving islamists and you then “reach out” to us TCs by suggesting we join you – the very people who has spent half a century trying to Hellenise Cyprus.

                  To cap it all, you decide that you will treat the whole island as yours and on the gas issue, you start signing deals without any reference to us. We have been very clear about our rights, but you Greeks, the “chosen people” know best and you plow on regardless, trying to internationalise the dispute.

                  Which brings us to now – we are using Turkey to preserve our rights because no other country will and it is also clear the every other country is bored with this saga..

                  Read all my posts and I am very consistent in my arguments that the Cyprus problem is a Greek creation and is exacerbated by Greeks. Look at the timeline about because that is it- you Greeks selectively pick out what you want, but the problem did not start in 1974 – indeed had Turkey not arrived in 1974, Cyprus would now be Greek .

                  We will never allow that ti happen, but any non Greeks reading this will hopefully realise that there are TWO sides to this dispute, a dispute which has its roots in Greek nationalism and racism..

                  So all the mealy words and wriggling by GCs such as you are seen for what they are by most TCs – a load of Greek nonsense. We are well acquainted with arguments like yours and we want nothing to do with your hellenic aspirations.

                  Go live in Greece if you want a Greek state.

                  I trust this clarifies my views for you.

    • Girneli

      You are right to a degree, you omit the fact that there is no formal settlement and formalisation of relations between north and south, so the 1960 constitution still stands. If there were a settlement I would totally agree with your post above.

    • disqus_ln3UA11Mqb

      If people were reasonable this would be over decades ago

  • Adam Adzmou

    armed resistance !!!!

  • goofy funk

    Just look at America, it has as the might the Martini might ANY TIME ,ANY PLACE , ANYWHERE!
    THE SIXTH FLEET! AND THE GC think their coming to their aid? dream on …………….

  • PhilLC

    Turkey must be running out of ink issuing one Navtex after another.

    • Kuruova

      Don’t worry it’s all digital now.

      • PhilLC

        or their wrist must be hurting from the repetitive action?

      • David Hill

        Copy and paste , Bit like high tide then?.

  • geecee

    “Our argument on the issue of maritime areas is not based on geography,” Ozersay said…
    haha yea right. Except when it comes to the black sea, right? Cyprus is being taken for a ride and there is almost nothing that can be done.

    • Girneli

      The argument is based on the 1960 constitution, you can not therefore deny his statement.

  • Matt

    Turkey once again trying to lay claim to what is not rightfully or legally hers. Turkey, as always, is trying to intimidate and bully its smaller neighbours. The Americans, the British and the EU all have stipulated that the Republic of Cyprus has every right to drill for gas in its Exclusive Economic Zone but Turkey, being Turkey, has very limited understanding or respect of international law. The unrecognised regime in the illegally occupied Northern part of Cyprus simply follows Turkey’s belligerent orders – we all know Turkey calls the shots, not the Turkish Cypriots. Turkey needs to understand that the government of the Republic of Cyprus is the only government of Cyprus and until Turkey pulls out its troops and ends the illegal occupation, there will be no solution. The Cypriot government has made it quite clear that any future wealth from gas and oil will be shared by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots. Turkey is using the Turkish Cypriots as a pretext – it has smelt the oil in the South and wants that too. And if Kudret Ozersay is talking about historic rights, why not hand stolen back property and land to the rightful historic Greek Cypriot owners? What a hypocrite.

    • Toni

      You need to read the artical above properly. It’s the TC argument .Turkey is defending the wrights of TC as usual the existence of TC is avoided. I strongly remind you and the Rest of the world that the Republic of Cyprus dececeed when in 1974 the Greeks try to massacre TC and unite the island with Greece. Obviously everybody is after the gas and not just Turkey .

      • Leo

        You have to read a proper history book, not a book filled with fairy tales and misinformation. No Greeks tried to massacre anyone, it’s all a load of B*ll*cks,

        • Oh Come ON!

          Hmmm! The mass graves suggest otherwise!

          • Leo

            Mass graves are full of GC’s, with their hands tied behind their backs

            • Oh Come ON!

              What, even the ones full of TCs?

          • lazarous

            The GC mass graves? cause there are many.. or the TC mass graves?

            Research and think well before you even write or talk.

            Just by barking, like most of you do, won’t solve anything.

            • Oh Come ON!

              ‘No Greeks tried to massacre anyone, it’s all a load of B*ll*cks’

              As Leo was clearly denying the massacre of TCs, it should have been obvious to you and everyone else who read my response that I was referring to the TC mass graves – of which there are many!

              And, just to be clear, I did not deny the existence of GC mass graves so I don’t know what you are getting all bent out of shape for!

              Perhaps you should take some of your own advice and ‘research and think well before you even write or talk’ instead of ‘barking’ and jumping down the throats of others and putting words into their mouths as this ‘won’t solve anything’!

        • TRNC TRNC

          Says Roc.

          • Leo

            Says Braveheart.

        • Toni

          Leo.with due respect.l have nothing against anyone .l hope the island reunites.the history is written by men.but what l saw with my own eyes…..is despicable. I’m also a family of missing people. So please don’t teach me history lessons…so let’s learn to be good neighbour to each other and succeed.this want happen when we blaming .eachother.or Turkey…in 1974 Greece didn’t succeed Turkey did.

          • Leo

            You are wrong, you do need teaching. History lessons should be high on your agenda.

        • Girneli

          Really, what an imbecilic statement. Genocide was committed. This may not fit your narrative and you may be a young man who has been fed alternative facts but there are enough people who lived through that period to know better – on both sides of the divide.

          • Leo

            You are the imbecile not I.

            • Girneli

              I said your comment was imbecilic, I am not in the habit of making personal insults

    • goofy funk

      HOT AIR!

    • The True Cypriot

      Dream on- I got bored after reading the first 3 words.

      Use paragraphs and say something sensible.

      • cypbychoice

        Surprised you could actually read.

        • The True Cypriot

          Elucidate, if you understand what that means.

          • Leo

            That needs elucidating?no wonder you have a problem reading and writing.

      • Chris Witha C

        I’m bored read your comments…. haven’t you got anything better to do than troll?

        • The True Cypriot

          Dont read them then.

    • HighTide

      “The Cypriot government has made it quite clear that any future wealth
      from gas and oil will be shared by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots.”
      Wrong.
      It has not confirmed how this should happen in an acceptable manner.

  • Parthenon

    CRAZY ERDOGAN ANGRY WITH GREECE OVER TURKEY RATING DOWNGRADE!!!

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Moody’s for downgrading Turkey’s credit rating from Ba1 to Ba2 and accused the investors service for showing preferential treatment to Greece.

    The Turkish president accused Moody’s for double standards and used his country’s downgraded credit rating as an excuse to lash out at Greece once again.

    “Tell us on what figures and standards you downgraded us. Our neighbors have sunk, they are exhausted. Yet, you upgraded them. We know you well,” Erdogan said, according to Daily Sabah online edition.

    Turkish media commented on the downgrading saying that the Moody’s report was written with the help of Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan’s exiled political opponent.

    In an editorial entitled “Moody’s love for Fetullah Gulen” in Turkish think tank SETA, the writer says that the Moody’s report was written in Gulen’s office, aiming at presenting a falsely bad picture of the country’s economy.

    • Leo

      That’s not the first time the paranoid schizophrenics have lashed out at a Credit Ratings Agency, they also blasted Standard & Poor’s.

      “Erdogan goes berserk at Standard and Poor ‘s for downgrading Turkey’s credit rating”

      ” Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced S&P rating agency on Thursday, stating its downgrading of Turkey’s outlook was clouded by an ‘ideological approach.’

      Tayyip Erdogan told at a televised meeting in Istanbul: ‘This is entirely an ideological approach. You cannot fool anybody, you cannot fool Tayyip Erdogan.’

      He condemned the outlook revision as ‘very odd’ and hit back at what he implied was discrimination by Standard and Poor, which had improved the outlook of crisis-hit neighboring Greece, while lowering the perspective for Turkey.”
      Source The National Turk May 3rd 2012

      • schrodinger’s cat

        turkey is headed towards a muslim autocracy just like central asian nations. you can place the turks next to europe but european they’ll never be

        • The True Cypriot

          Go to Greece, which is where you spewed from.

          Another Greek settler.

          • Kuruova

            Yes there are plenty in the South but they deem them as Cypriots and they reject ours. Raicist hypocrites.

            • Leo

              It’s legal, members of the eu, can come and go as i they please. You racist hypocrite.

    • goofy funk

      HOT AIR MK11….

    • Kuruova

      He has a point. Moody’s and S&P have long been viewed as a tool on the West and until such agencies are globalise unfortunately they will remain open to such accusations.

  • Chris Witha C

    Turkey is using the pretext of TC’s as an excuse!…. Turkey has no right to be here and it can issue all the Navtex it wants, they are all void and no-one recognizes them. Turkey is just a big bully trying to flex it’s pathetic muscles. Turkey still thinks the Ottoman Empire still exists. And you trolls, go back to Turkey where you belong!

    • Dogmeat

      It doesnt matter if they are not recognised. As long as the drill ships are aware of their issue the decision to endanger their ships and crew for a political point lies with them

      • Leo

        What are you going to do if they ignore the illegal navtex?

        • Dogmeat

          Personally nothing but the Captains of any vessel ignoring the Navtex are endangering their ships and crew

          • Leo

            Yes but under international law they are illegal.

            • Dogmeat

              That is disputable but what is not is that Turkey have issued the Navtex and as the ENI ship found out it will come to a head. If they choose to ignore the Navtex it is reckless

              • Leo

                As I said before, Turkey only quotes International Law when it suits them, Hypocrites of the highest order.

                • Dogmeat

                  Irrelevant to my point

          • lazarous

            Box #10 where EXXON is unfortunately is not included in the navtex. Barking and bullying and then avoiding EXXON! Chicken shit!

            • Dogmeat

              I don’t believe either the TRNC or Turkey have a claim is so called #10

            • Dogmeat

              Dont believe either Turkey or the TRNC have a claim in so called #10??

        • TRNC TRNC

          Sweet Fa is the Answer!

    • The True Cypriot

      You belong in Macedonia

      • Chris Witha C

        And you belong in Turkey in a peasant village.

        • The True Cypriot

          Take your Greek flags with you back to where you belong

          • David Hill

            And the monstrosity on the hillside overlooking Nicosia should be wiped off ASAP.

            • The True Cypriot

              Needs a re-paint and a few more lights.

            • HighTide

              Have you been over the hill? It’s not visible there.

    • Kuruova

      A prime example of a Southern Greek Cypriot racist hypocrite.

      • Chris Witha C

        And you are a prime example of an ignorant Turk!

    • TRNC TRNC

      At least you are aware where TC come from.

      But are you aware your where your Nation is from?
      Slaves of cyprus who use to wash our feet when told too.!

  • Anon

    It’s correct that Turkey is defending the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, the rightful owners of Cyprus .
    The Greek Cypriots have acted like pirates for half a century and getting a dose of their own medicine hurts them …no wonder they must scream and shout whilst throwing their dummies out of the pram .

    • Parthenon

      As soon as TCs end their rebellion against the ROC the sooner the Gas wealth can be shared. First step is for the TCs to cancel the UDI of 1983 & remove that ugly seccessionst flag from Pendaktylos Mountain.

      • Anon

        So that you can treat us as a minority , second class citizens , attacked, murdered and forced into enclaves?
        No thanks.

        The flag is beautiful …

        • Oh Come ON!

          Well, if I’m brutally honest, the TRNC one is a bit wonky! 🙂

          • Anon

            Like a Picasso…work of art 😉

            • Oh Come ON!

              Now that you mention it…

        • george

          Are you not a minority? How are Greeks treated in all of Turkey,a country of 80 million, 2000, and mostly elderly and how many Turks live in Greece? 120,000 and even have two members in Greek Parliament

          • Anon

            Not sure what your babbling on about …Greeks are not co owners of Turkey ..
            Whereas The Turkish Cypriots are the co owners of Cyprus..
            You’re confused .
            Take some medicine.

            • george

              Why don’t you answer the question? How are the Greek minority treated in all of Turkey? If you can’t answer don’t spew out insults

              • Anon

                What is the relevance of this question or point ?
                You do not make any sense .
                We are talking about Cyprus.
                Stay focused.

  • turkishcypriot

    Greek Cypriots should have got the message by now. Obviously not. Exploration of oil and gas can only be done collectively. Greek Cypriots are the only people who don’t understand this. Turkish Cypriots and Turkey mean business here. It looks that they are willing to take up Turkey on this. How stupid these people are. They are ready to ruin the tourism of Cyprus. And it is a battle they know they can not win.

    • Parthenon

      Agreed. As soon as TCs end their rebellion against the ROC the sooner the Gas wealth can be shared. First step is for the TCs to cancel the UDI of 1983 & remove that ugly seccessionst flag from Pendaktylos Mountain.

      • turkishcypriot

        I got news for you. Your wish is not going to come true. You better stay dreaming. No need to wake up. Even if you did you won’t be able to see the reality.

        • Parthenon

          Then your wish of rejoining the civilised world will never happen. Stay in your open prison for ever.

          • Toni

            Parhenon..you obviously never been to TRNC. Disrespecting Turkey and TC is not gonna get you anywhere.we TC might be pregnant to Turkey but you GC are pregnant to the rest of the world. Behave yourself an be nice to your neighbours. This is the only way to unite the island.

            • The True Cypriot

              They hate anything or anyone that is Turkish or connected with Turkey.

        • Chris Witha C

          You’re just living in a dream yourself you Fake Turkish Cypriot!
          The quicker the TC’s and GC’s come to an agreement WITHOUT Turkey pulling the strings, then everyone will get the benefits. Continue like you idiots have been for the last 40 years and you get nothing!…. We are free on this side can’t say much for the North with Erdogan the dictator pulling the strings.

          • The True Cypriot

            Hellas awaits you.

            Take your Greek flags with you.

    • john do

      Turkey has no rights in cyprus if u want an agreement collectively then get off your daddy lap and sit on the table like a grown up and not as a spoiled child!! Natural gas belongs to cyprus not greece not turkey of u dont like it move to turkey! If TC continue to behave like this their passports and rights that come with their Cypriot nationality that most of them have taken by now as well as the EU funding
      Given to the TC community should be immediatly revoked! Enough is enough if u like turkey so much then move to [email protected]@@@ turkey!!

      • Leo

        Well said.

      • The True Cypriot

        Go to Greece – that is your country.

      • HighTide

        Another dreamer.

      • Girneli

        I disagree, Turkey’s support gives the North leverage against an indoctrinated neighbor who is unwilling to compromise of face realities on the ground.
        Withholding EU funding or passports in not in your gift to change so why do you and other commentators keep making such statements.
        The rest of your comment was to childish to comment on.

        • john do

          The right to nationality is not an EU matter but a state matter a state decided on who the states wants to give nationality not the EU u need to freshen up your EU law mate

          • HighTide

            You are permanently wrong. When the “ROC” joined the EU, all Cypriots on the island were accepted as citizens of the EU, regardless where they live, in the South or in the TRNC. The “ROC” has no other choice to accept this or renege on the accession agreement which would mean recognition of partition and serious problems with Brussels. Get a little bit wiser!

          • Girneli

            Incorrect, HT just answered for me, thanks.

        • john do

          “The realities on the ground” so i need to accept turkish intervention cause its been so long no thanx i wont

          • Girneli

            Antagonism gets everyone nowhere, a new approach is clearly needed

    • Stephanos Stavrinides

      I have a better idea. We can collectively share your house the only thing is I will take the double bed you can sleep on the floor. Collectively only. Ah and no pillows for you.

      • The True Cypriot

        Go and live in Greece.

        That is where you came from.

        • Leo

          You racist pig.

        • TRNC TRNC

          I dont think they came from Greece.

          History says they were the Serfs of the Venetians before the Ottoman rule.
          Meaning tbey were slaves! Lol

          Seriously check it out as they try to disclose this info

          • The True Cypriot

            They love Greece – they should go there.

  • Evergreen

    It was foreseen.

    • Leo

      Yes, the bully boy tactics are becoming predictable, from a Country that quotes international law, only when it suits them.

      • Girneli

        Kettle, pot, black comes to mind

        • Leo

          How?

          • Girneli

            Have your elders not told you the stories about bullying TC primarily prior to 1974, if not, ask them.

            • george

              Nonsense

              • Girneli

                Pathetic response, you must by young and rely on propaganda, ask those that lived through those years.

