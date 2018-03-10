Two sides come together in art

The Collection Gallery in Nicosia will bring a variety of artwork together created by 100 artists in the symbolic exhibition Salon D’Automne Cyprus 2018 – In Art No Borders.

The exhibition, curated by internationally acclaimed artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos, will open on Wednesday at 7.30pm and remain open until April 25. It is part of events taking place on the island this month celebrating International Francophonie Day and it is supported by the IFC French institute and the French embassy.

Artwork in the exhibition includes sculpture, photography, engraving, drawing, painting, mural art and jewellery. The 100 artists whose work will come together include 70 artists from France with different nationalities including Greek, Swiss, Peruvian, Hungarian, British, German, Spanish, Czech, Japanese, Dutch and 30 from Cyprus – 20 Greek Cypriots and ten Turkish Cypriots. These artists were selected by Salon D’Automne – an annual art exhibition that has been held in Paris since 1903.

The theme of this exhibition is the diptych – an artwork that is on two hinged wooden panels which may be closed like a book. This theme symbolises the reconciliation of the two parts of our island. The only constraint imposed on the artists was the format of artworks. They had to present a vertical diptych or, for the sculpture, an art work with two complementary elements integrated or dissociated. The reason behind this is the political situation of Cyprus separated in two and with the hope of an upcoming reunification.

Papadopoulos, painter, member of the Salon D’Automne and the person responsible for bringing this exhibition to Cyprus, has been living and working in Paphos for the past 33 years. The exhibition was showcased as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events in December.

This symbolic exhibition took three years to come together as Papadopoulos worked to gather 70 artists of the Salon D’Automne and 30 Cypriot artists. “The success of this important artistic event is widely due to her generous convictions and to her unwavering determination which has been received with deep thanks from everyone involved,” members of the Collection Gallery said.

There will be a parallel exhibition opening at the Institut Francais de Chypre on Tuesday at 7pm until April 25.

Salon D’Automne Cyprus 2018 – In Art No Borders

Group exhibition. Opens March 13 at 7pm until April 25. Institut Francais de Chypre, 59 Strovolos Avenue, Nicosia. Tel: 22-459333

Opens March 14 at 7.30pm until April 25. The Collection Gallery. 15A Lemesos Avenue, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-8pm. Tel: 99-585172