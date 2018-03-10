UK Labour Party: Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ “wholly unacceptable act of aggression”

March 10th, 2018 Cyprus 110 comments

UK Labour Party: Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ “wholly unacceptable act of aggression”

The UK Labour Party has condemned Turkey’s actions in the area of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus as “wholly unacceptable”.

In a statement released on Friday evening to the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and its President Christos Karaolis, the major opposition party says: “The actions of Turkey in the Cyprus exclusive economic zone are wholly unacceptable. Preventing ships with legal permits from the Republic of Cyprus from reaching a gas exploration area with a warship is an unnecessary and irresponsible act of aggression that cannot be justified through economic or territorial interests.”

The statement also notes that the benefit of any exploitation in the EEZ must be for all Cypriots.
“The Labour Party is calling for negotiations to re-commence, so the island can be united again and all Cypriots are able to share in the economic potential of the EEZ,” it adds.

“With the EU-Turkey summit due to take place later this month, it is vital that Turkey withdraws any blockades from the Cyprus EEZ. This will ensure that the summit goes ahead to promote a positive relationship between Europe and Turkey in the interest of all citizens.”
The statement is signed by the Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament Fabian Hamilton, “on behalf of the Labour Party.”

  • Gold51

    If Turkey got the f…..t out of Cyprus, a solution would be found and everyone living in the Republic of EU Cyprus would all somehow benefit living in the Republic.
    It’s not as if the government of Cyprus will be doing his monthly rounds handing over free money as Erdogan the moron thinks.
    Those interested in the Cyprus problem are putting a wrong spin on gas…..
    Erdogan can forget a nice fat cheque handed over to him every month like protection money. That’s not what nations do with gas and oil funds.

    • HighTide

      Will you ever wake up to reality? I think not. Turkey will never leave unless there is an acceptable deal.

  • Kuruova

    Not too sure how much weight can be placed on this lowly department nevertheless I think someone should tell these idiots that it was Ananas’s zero troops, no guarantees from day one that killed any hopes of a solution. Better still I’ll write to them and tell them that they appear to have forgotten that the sum of the Turkey/TC diaspora in the UK is greater then the Greek / GC diaspora. Maybe then they will begin to take note (if they ever did in the first place!).

    • Costas

      Turkey wants access to the middle east pipeline

      • HighTide

        Which one?

    • Gold51

      Very interesting.

  • PhilLC

    where was the Labour Party while Turkey was invading in 1974?

    • Kuruova

      Where were they then the Turkish Cypriots were being ethnically cleansed by the GC neighbours / co owners from Cyprus leading up to 1974?

      • PhilLC

        is this a sick joke? Turkey invaded Cyprus and ethnically cleansed nearly all Christians from the North. Not one hair of any Turkish Cypriot was hurt during the coup against Makarios, and you know that. Now, once Turkey is invading, killing, raping etc (all well documented by international organisations) some TCs might have been hurt, but they were sent to the British Bases by the TC leadership and not through any action by their GC neighbours. The TCs enclosed themselves in their villages etc not because GCs forced them but because it was Turkey’s agenda. The truth is staring you in the face, and o number of lies will change it. The one friendly TC family I knew well, who lived in the green line zone of Nicosia near Neapolis was murdered by Turks… 🙁

        • Costas

          the Turkish Cypriot always claim it was a peacemission which is a blatant lie

          • PhilLC

            Turkey specialises in ‘peace’ operations – like their ‘Olive Branch’ invasion of Syria’s Afrin region

          • Evergreen

            See view of Gismo who is an eye witness and stop telling lies.

        • Gismo

          You are talking codswallop! I was there at Episkopi – knee deep in a Turkish refugee camp in Happy Valley. Those that didn’t make across the SBA line were murdered or were in hiding. If you are a Greek Cypriot and were around in 1974 you have a lot to answer for. I applaud the Turkish intervention – it stopped the Greeks being lined up with the Nazis and just in time. They should thank God for Turkish patience.

          • Evergreen

            You were there and therefore you know the truth but these commentators are just full of hatred and talking insane.

      • Soho-Knights

        Most people here are intelligent. Using words such as ethnic cleansing reveals that you are not in that group. Try and be objective truthful and factful!

      • Gold51

        They were all in London talking to the Labour party when the Turkish president got up when it was obvious a solution was obviously near. When the Tutkush president got up with his team went to the airport and took a flight back to Turkey.
        Then phoned up Henry Kissinger , got the green light from him and ordered the invasion of Cyprus.
        After that 200,000 GCs had been forced from thier homes in the north to the south and 5000 GCs had been murdered by Turkush barbarians.
        That’s where they were.

  • Paul Smith

    The Pentagon on March 8 denied allegations that the U.S. naval forces
    were deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to provide protection for
    the drilling operations of one of America’s largest oil and gas
    companies.

    “There is no truth to the allegation that the U.S. 6th Fleet is in
    the Eastern Mediterranean to protect ExxonMobil,” Johnny Michael,
    spokesperson for the United States European Command (EUCOM), said in a
    written statement sent to state-run Anadolu Agency.

  • HighTide

    What a political opposition party in a far away land has to utter does not tickle anyone in the TRNC.

    • geecee

      on one hand you say that nobody from the international community will support cyprus in this dispute and on the other hand, when someone does, you say that it doesn’t matter anyway.

      • HighTide

        You are welcome to the support of the lefties in the UK parliament, whatever you believe it’s worth. Good luck!

        • geecee

          i didn’t welcome the support of anyone. I was just pointing out your (collective) contradicting statements. And labour are not really left.. well, unless you also consider the US democrats as centrist-left as well.

          • HighTide

            If Labour is not leftist, my grandfather is the pope.
            There is nothing contradictory in the fact that a single political party in another land is of no consequence for Cyprus, north or south.

            • Costas

              Labour is not a leftist party at all, maybe slightly to the left of the centre, but a left wing party no way

              • HighTide

                And you are Father Christmas.

              • Banjo

                Are you not aware that left wing socialism is the purpose for the existence of the Labour Party.

                They would complain very strongly at you for not accepting them as a left wing party.

          • Banjo

            In the U.K. we refer to the Labour Party as the loony left. With Corbyn in charge they are moving further left as time passes ….. and getting more loony with it.

    • Soho-Knights

      What’s happened to high tide? What have you done to him?

      • Monica

        Lobotomy ?
        LOL

        • HighTide

          My consolation to you!

          • Monica

            You got that prize … I won 🙂

        • Soho-Knights

          I cant keep up with this! lol

          • HighTide

            Seems there is nothing you can keep up with. Say a prayer.

            • Soho-Knights

              My dearest Hightide I pray daily and constantly for us all!

              • HighTide

                Leave me out, I don’t want to be cursed.

        • cypbychoice

          More likely piles , thats where his brain is

    • Gold51

      Only Erdogan has it right in Turkish occupied north Cyprus and you HT…..
      Every single other country has it all wrong.
      One is a moron and the other is a despot dictator.

      • HighTide

        Says a leftist UK voter.

  • costaskarseras

    I am sure that many Cypriots are very pleased with the attitude of the British Government and with the Labour Party. I believe that this policy towards Cyprus is representing the traditional democratic views of the British People.

    Once again, Abraham Lincoln’s famous, eternal and always relevant comment “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” The civilized world is waking up to what is actually happening in Cyprus after 44 years of occupation. 200 000 innocent Cypriots were forced from their land because of their ethnicity, which is a war crime. Also, the shameful and continuing hostage holding of the “ghost town” of Varosha are violations of the human rights and should be unacceptable anywhere, especially in a member state of the EU.

    Mr. Eide, the then Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, concluded: “That the Cyprus problem would have been solved by now if it were up to the Cypriots”. Therefore, the international community should show determination to demand and to make it possible for the Cypriot people to be left alone to solve their problem. Cyprus, a small country, a member of the UN and the EU should not be left alone to the whims of President Erdogan who behaves like a bull in a china shop as far as the democratic rights of the Turkish people are concerned and more seriously endangers the world peace.

    • HighTide

      Amen.

    • Soho-Knights

      Well said!

    • Disruptive

      Unfortunately, Cypriots from both sides of divide are one of the most stubborn people in the world and letting them solve their own problems made this stalemate going on for so long.

  • Parthenon

    ERDOGAN ANGRY WITH GREECE OVER TURKEY RATING DOWNGRADE!!!

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Moody’s for downgrading Turkey’s credit rating from Ba1 to Ba2 and accused the investors service for showing preferential treatment to Greece.

    The Turkish president accused Moody’s for double standards and used his country’s downgraded credit rating as an excuse to lash out at Greece once again.

    “Tell us on what figures and standards you downgraded us. Our neighbors have sunk, they are exhausted. Yet, you upgraded them. We know you well,” Erdogan said, according to Daily Sabah online edition.

    Turkish media commented on the downgrading saying that the Moody’s report was written with the help of Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan’s exiled political opponent.

    In an editorial entitled “Moody’s love for Fetullah Gulen” in Turkish think tank SETA, the writer says that the Moody’s report was written in Gulen’s office, aiming at presenting a falsely bad picture of the country’s economy.

    • HighTide

      Not relevant to the subject. Poor copy & paste.

      • Parthenon

        ANKARA; Turkey, July 23—Premier Bulent Ecevit. told Parliament today that 57 members of the Turkish armed forces had ‘Wein killed and ‘184 wounded during the invasion and fighting on Cyprus, and that 242 were listed as missing..

        tic gave the figures after the Israeli radio reported that 80 Turkish sailors had been drowned or killed and 110 were missing after Turkey’s air force accidentally bombed and sank one.of the country’s own warships Sunday off Paphos on the southwestern coast of Cy

        If the report of the accidental sinking is correct, this one error would account for a large part of Turkey’s announced military casualties. Survivors were. picked up yesterday.The Turks, who were picked up from life rafts off Paphos, told their rescuers their vessel had been bombed by three aircraft they had been. unable to identify.

        Turkish EmbaSsy personnel who’awaited them the the quay ordered the survivors not to talk to journalists. The officials themselves said with some embarrassment that they did not know anything about the sunken ship.

        The Turkish military com mand said Sunday that its air and naval forces had intercepted a Greek naval unit trying to land troops on Cyprus, but the ‘Greeks denied that there had been any such attempt. There have been no reports of Greek Cypriote air activity, and it was surmised here that Turkish planes mistakenly attacked the 1TUrkish ship.

        11” Rauven Pinhasi, the master lof the rescue craft, the Mevuot Yam said the Turkish vessel had apparently been a destroyed with a crew of 230. He said one of the survivors, apparently the captain or a highranking officer, had told him 10 more rafts with survivors had been floated.;

        • HighTide

          Was that while all your compatriots escaped over the mountains to stay there for good?

    • Cydee

      Oh they love to bring Gulen into every possible thing, don’t they.

      • HighTide

        Gülen was the mastermind for Erdoğan’s rise to power by supplying know how through his disciples that was lacking in AKP. Once Gülen became a competitor he was dropped and his people hunted down. It’s all a fight among Islamists with the better end for the sultan, for the time being.

        • Soho-Knights

          Hmmm….! Interesting?

  • Parthenon

    Never forget that it was a spineless Labour Govt that did nothing when the Turks invaded in 1974. The UK was under obligation to protect the territorial integrity of Cyprus as per the 1960 agreement. Cowards!

    • Gismo

      It started as a Cypriot civil war in 1973. Greek on Greek. The junta in Athens wanted Makarios out because he wasn’t moving fast enough to “enosis”. The fascists also put Grivas and Samson back on the Island to ethnically cleanse the Turkish Cypriots. Whose side do you think the UK should have chosen? The Turks solved the problem by a legal intervention in 1974 and rescued a third of the Cypriot population. We should mourn their losses and those Greek Cypriot patriots who defended the Island against Greek imperialism. The Brits special forces rescued Makarios at Paphos and flew him to Akrotiri and on to Malta. He was returned to Cyprus when Samson fled and then ‘Black Mac’ was returned to government. Cyprus has as much “enosis” as it is ever going to get. The aim is now for reunification and that won’t even start untill the Turkish population is recognised. Go to it or stop whinging. Vive, Cyprus!

      • Soho-Knights

        I for one mpurn the loss of life. Any life. And if? What you say is corrct why do you not go the full yard and accept that Turkey has no business now! In Cyprus.

        • HighTide

          Turkey will stay as long as the TCs wish and no peace agreement is in place. News for you?

          • Evergreen

            Rightly so!
            What these TCs have faced after 1963, they definitely deserve some firm assurance otherwise as seems now they are not going to trust GCs . Means thereby-Turkey stays in North.

        • Gismo

          I find that an incredible statement. Turkish Cypriots have always been part and parcel of Cyprus. Up untill the ethnic cleansing carried out by Greek fascists, Turkish Cypriots were a part of the population on this Island just as much as Greek Cypriots were. Totally unlike Greece. Many people who lived in the towns were trilingual and there was a degree of respect for each other. Along comes imported Greek nationalism, unfortunately, supported by the Greek orthodox church, and we see the division of the Island brought about by persecution of the minority which began in the 1950’s.

          Greek Cyprus needs to separate church and state and start practicing true Christian values – as it used to. Either that or hand the Island back to the British, recognise failure and start again! This not 1834 or 1922. Come into the light!

          • Evergreen

            Well said.

            • Gismo

              Thank you.

  • mustafa balci

    Who gives a sh..t about loony left party run by Corbyn utter nutter

    • Parthenon

      A bigger concern is that mad rabid islamofacist called Erdogan.

      • Soho-Knights

        Correct!

      • mustafa balci

        You all know i hate erdog more then anybody his days are numbered and it will not be good ending

        • HighTide

          Most here do.

        • Soho-Knights

          Well said!

    • Bobby

      Yep that’s right
      Why can’t the uk and all outside powers just leave these people alone to sort it out,…..

      • Gold51

        Trouble with your suggestion TCs keep bringing Turkey into thier problem with GCs.

  • sweet_hooligan

    Oh for f sakes. The elite in charge have found billions in gas reserves to exploit (as if it isnt enough already) now they are playing chess to see who gets these billions and you idiots are the pawns in all of this. Arguing about race, nationality who’s ancestors did what. I feel sorry for this planet.

    • HighTide

      Where are the billions?

  • Grasshopper

    Do they know that the Greek Cypriots in the U.K. are a bunch of C**ts and need to be deported back to Monkey Island after their assets have been seized, for their part in the destruction of so many British Cyprus Property buyers lives, whom were duped by the security their Republic’s EU and Commonwealth membership was supposed to provide.

    • Soho-Knights

      Glasshoppeer! All you say is true! Keep eating the magic mushrooms! Stay away from spice it is diluunal!

    • geecee

      wot

  • almostbroke

    ‘The National federation of Cypriots in U K , does this organisation represent all Cypriots in U K ?

    • johnnywires

      yes.

    • Colin Evans

      I very much doubt it.

      • Evergreen

        Me too

        • Parthenon

          Me too what?

          • Soho-Knights

            Evergreen is actually Hightide aka brave heart! lol

            • Bob

              He needs to backup lol

    • HighTide

      Only Greek Cypriots and the number of members is a secret.

    • Kuruova

      Nope.

  • Soho-Knights

    The Turkish people including TC deserve better than Erdo!
    Until people wake up and accept that Turkish history is stained with blood, including its own people! There cannot be any truthful and meaningful dialogue. The truth will set us free!
    All the Turkish people that I meet, and ask “what do you think about Erdo?’ with one voice denounce him. All around the world we all live in peace and harmony. Why allow a cabal of evil people to divide and rule us?
    Turkish Cypriots rightful place is in the Republic of Cyprus.

  • Jay Bee

    UK Labour Party ???? What’s that ? Didn’t realise we still had one………;0)

    • Leo

      Well, there is. Whether you like them or not.

    • johnnywires

      what did you realise you had?ukip?

  • Gokce Kavak

    But the Labour Party in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 also needs to know that the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 also wants the Turkish Cypriots in the Turkish-occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 to give no hydrocarbon activities as they are hereby just a bit wrong to call out of Turkey 🇹🇷 to withdrawn of the offences in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, and if there would not be any kind of the Turkish Cypriots benefits in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, does this island need to be Commonwealth on any ideas at all very completely!!! I don’t actually think so. United Kingdom 🇬🇧 needs to think twice by the Labour Party about the hydrocarbon activities in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 does no way want the Turkish Cypriots to share its own actions at all, very completely!

    • Leo

      You are spouting misinformation.

      • Bobby

        It’s a cut and paste from a Turkish article
        I read the Turkish article
        It’s pure rubbish
        Like the USA navy will collide with turkey stuff or the gas next to Israel and the south of Cyprus belongs to turkey as trustees for the north ….turkey says that’s good law…..they must think Turks are total idiots
        We are not
        But Ankara has scared people into falling into line

    • johnnywires

      bloody hell your english is terrible.i dont think anybody can understand what you write.try with pictures.

      • Soho-Knights

        lol!

      • Gokce Kavak

        What I state is that Turkey wants to make a wake-up alarm towards the United Kingdom of the plug in the whole island of Cyprus to Greece and this has also prompted Turkey to invade the Republic of Cyprus’ north shores. As the Republic of Cyprus had been plugged to Greece, Turkey needs to make a wake-up call to the United Kingdom as the Republic of Cyprus could be fallen into the three pieces after the Greek Cypriot coup and the invasion of Turkey to the Republic of Cyprus. And this needs to be assessed by both these issues if we want to establish the whole island of the Republic of Cyprus.

    • Bobby

      Hi
      I think you cut and lasted this often
      Google to fact check it before you do it
      Don’t rely on Ankara material …….

  • The True Cypriot

    So a Greek in London supports the Greeks in Cyprus.

    Big deal.

    • Leo

      “The UK Labour Party has condemned Turkey’s actions ”
      The UK Labour Party isn’t Greek, you racist.

      • Gokce Kavak

        But it is sharing the Greek Cypriots rights and they also believe in the Greek Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as the Turkish Cypriots, who are kicked by the Greek Cypriots as the Greek-style ENOSIS has flared up the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and this was rigourously presented to Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 that the plugging in Greece 🇬🇷 as the true option to take by the European Union 🇪🇺 and both Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and Conservative Party in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and Labour Party in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 know the reality AT ALL!!

        • Leo

          Why do you insist in spreading lies?

          • Soho-Knights

            Leo! Did you really understand what he wrote? lol

            • johnnywires

              i think we will have a better chance understanding him,with sign language.

              • Soho-Knights

                lol!

              • Bobby

                Blogger is translating a Turkish article …total rubbish
                No loss

            • Leo

              Whatever he/she wrote it’s got to be a load of B*ll*cks.

          • Gokce Kavak

            Because the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is a Commonwealth Nations of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and like Greece 🇬🇷, Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 have also got the rights of the every soils of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾. Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 must immediately know that Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 also are the guarantors of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, and both Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 are totally against the self rules of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 to totally wish to plug the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 in Greece 🇬🇷. I think the best solution of plugging in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 to connect to THE UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧 instead of Greece 🇬🇷 and Turkey 🇹🇷 in both two self-government countries of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as well?!

            • Leo

              If they don’t like it they can….off

              • Gokce Kavak

                But how will you intend to say to them? They are harmed by the increasingly barbaric citizens of the Greek Cypriots of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as they also have killed the Anglo-Cypriots Turkish Cypriots and the Greek Cypriots as they both belong to Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 as Greece 🇬🇷.

                • Leo

                  Rubbish.

                  • Gokce Kavak

                    We are pleased that the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is going to give the Turkish Cypriots rights about how much hydrocarbon resources towards the Turkish Cypriots as well as the Greek Cypriots opening a new page between the south and north parts of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as well. We are ready if they do definitely and really want to share the Turkish Cypriots’ and Anglo-Cypriots’ rights of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as well as both Turkish Cypriots and Anglo-Cypriots Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

          • Bobby

            the Turkish article repeated in many media platforms goes like this…..in general …Greeks stole it and will not share it actually belong to Turks and turkey is a just wise power protect the weak and brung peace to stop the criminal Greeks from stealing and killing Turks
            And there is a link with the uk etc…..it’s behind a Disney stuff…..total utter rubbish
            A Turkish newspaper based in Germany banned in you
            kniw where has exposed the article as total fiction and crude
            HT and true Cypriot and other trolls often use it to spin rubbish on this site
            educated Turks abroad have written blogs in Turkish mocking it ……it’s hilarious….like painting the big flag mentality …….

      • HighTide

        Not Greek but irrelevant here.

        • Leo

          Like you.

          • HighTide

            Mirror, mirror on the wall

    • johnnywires

      it says the labour party.are you blind?spoken like a true settler.

      • The True Cypriot

        I read it – the labour party have a GC born MP in London.

        Its a lobby group – big deal.

        And like the usual Greek racism we get, it can only be “settlers” that disagree with morons who spew out the usual.

        Do better, if your limited “intelligence” will allow it.

    • Bobby

      And your point is ?

