Eight people were injured in a traffic accident on Saturday evening in Paphos, police said.

According to an announcement, at 6pm two cars collided on the old Limassol-Paphos road near Timi village.

In one car there were three people and in the second, five. All eight were injured but not seriously, police said. They were taken to Paphos hospital by ambulance, treated at first aid and released.

Traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.