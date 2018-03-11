French naval crew member taken to Larnaca hospital by chopper

March 11th, 2018

A female crew member from a French naval vessel was airlifted to Larnaca hospital on Saturdy night after falling ill.

The rescue was carried out by the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, the Larnaca-based centre received an emergency call around 5.30pm on Saturday from the commander of the naval ship Var, which was 114 nautical miles south west of Larnaca saying a crew member was ill and needed to be transferred to hospital.

The rescue service sent a police helicopter with a nurse to the ship and the crew member, who had complained of serious stomach pain, was taken to Larnaca hospital around 8.20pm where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

