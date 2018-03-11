I have lost my independence

Because of an arbitrary age limitation, I have had my vehicle insurance cover withdrawn, so despite a totally clean record, and the statistical fact that it is the younger age group (17-25) which heads the driving accidents and incidents, I have now lost my independence. I asked my insurer how the obviously elderly gentlemen from the villages who potter into town in their pick-ups get on and how they get cover? “Oh”, she said, “they don’t bother; the local policeman is likely a brother or a friend so unless there is an accident nobody ever checks, cares, or asks about insurance”. Hey ho. . .

Clive Turner, Paphos