Le Pen wants France’s National Front to be renamed “National Rally”

March 11th, 2018 Europe, World 9 comments

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed her National Front party be renamed the “National Rally” on Sunday, in a bid to shed a brand associated by many voters with racism and anti-Semitism and facilitate alliances with other parties.

Speaking at a party congress meant to help her reassert her authority following her defeat to President Emmanuel Macron last May, Le Pen said the party’s priority should be to gain power, which could only be achieved through a coalition with allies.

“Our goal is clear: power,” Le Pen told party cardholders gathered in the northern city of Lille, who cheered her speech denouncing immigration, globalisation and a federal Europe.

“We were originally a protest party,” she said. “There should be no doubt now that we can be a ruling party.”

The idea of changing the party’s name was only approved by a narrow majority of National Front members, with 52 percent backing it on Saturday, according to figures provided by the party. They will get to vote again on the new name by post.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the 89-year old far-right veteran who founded the party in 1972, called the name change political “suicide” in an interview with Reuters last month.

“The National Front name carries an epic and glorious history, which no-one should deny,” Marine Le Pen said. “But you know it is for many French people a psychological obstacle.”

In her speech, she slammed Macron’s On The Move party as the embodiment of globalists cut off from France’s roots. “In Macron’s France, to be on the move is to be a nomad. Just like migrants and tax evaders,” she said.

Although she lost last year’s election, Marine Le Pen’s efforts to clean up the party’s image have paid off to some extent. She won a third of the vote in the run-off, almost double her father’s best showing in his 40 years at the party’s helm.

She watered down her anti-euro stance, which has proved unpopular beyond the party’s core fans, after the election, refocusing the party on migration and security as other far-right parties in Europe have done.

“Legal and illegal immigration are no longer bearable,” she said to rousing applause.

Standing unopposed at this weekend’s congress, she was reelected with 100 percent of the votes.

Her strategy is also showing signs of tempting some in the conservative Republicans party to forge an alliance.

“The National Front has evolved, let’s look at whether a deal is possible,” Thierry Mariani, a former minister in Nicolas Sarkozy’s government, told the Journal du Dimanche. That was quickly slapped down by the Republicans’ spokeswoman.

However, it remains unclear whether rebranding the party will be enough to change its extremist image among the wider public.

In an Ifop poll published on Sunday, 63 percent of the French said the National Front would present a threat for democracy if it gained power.

  • Banjo

    Could be that a change of name and a bit of a re brand is all it will take for the EU to have them installed as the next government of France.

    Of course it won’t occur to the EU or any of its supporters that they manage to achieve the exact opposite of their intentions. But then look at their work on nationalism…….

  • Muffin the Mule

    Essentially, the Nazi party.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Ah but the National Front alias National Rally is trying to shed its reputation a Nazi party advocating “racism and anti-Semitism to facilitate alliances with other parties.” Marine Le Pan’s goal is power but “The National Front name carries an epic and glorious history, which no-one should deny,” Marine Le Pen said. “But you know it is for many French people a psychological obstacle.” So the aim is to pull the wool over their eyes long enough to get elected and them they can show their true colours. Fortunately 63% of French people see Le Pen’s party as a threat to democracy.
      It takes a very warped racist line of thinking to connect Fascism with being anti EU when talking about the Europeans on the continental mainland but being anti EU and British is seen as an exercise in legitimate democracy.

      • Banjo

        You are aware that in fact Le Pen is anti EU ????? So connecting the two would be factually corrrect , not at all the result of a warped mind.

        And it’s a bit childish to send a reply to me to someone else instead , just to fullfill one of your rash intentions.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Trying to re brand fascism is a bit like trying to re-brand poo! If it looks like poo, smalls like poo and tastes like poo, it probably is poo!

    • Leo

      You taste poo? Why?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        It’s a metaphor for not being to disguise something. You have led a sheltered life if you haven’t heard that before.

        • Leo

          Sorry I haven’t.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            There you go. You can say you haven’t wasted your entire Sunday because you’ve learned something. You can include “rubbing it between your fingers and saying it feels like poo”. not that you would as it is a metaphor!

