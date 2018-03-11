One of two ExxonMobil survey ships on its way to Limassol

March 11th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 42 comments

One of two ExxonMobil survey ships on its way to Limassol

Ocean Investigator has left Greece for Cyprus

One of the two ExxonMobil research vessels scheduled to carry out explorations in block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) departed from Greece on Sunday and is headed towards Limassol port, according to marinetraffic.com.

Ocean Investigator has been moored at the port of Lavrio, Greece. The second vessel Med Surveyor was still located off the port of Haifa, Israel on Sunday.

The former is expected at Limassol port in the next 48 hours.

The two ships are headed ultimately to Cyprus’ block 10. They will be deploying remotely-operated underwater vehicles which will take further readings of the seabed at three selected locations in block 10.

Their purpose is to gather more data to narrow down the most likely targets for gas drilling, which ExxonMobil is planning during the second half of the year.

ExxonMobil will reportedly be drilling two back-to-back exploratory wells in late summer or early autumn.

What remains to be seen is whether Turkey will intervene with the two survey ships heading for block 10, in the same way it blockaded ENI’s drillship Saipem 12000 recently, stopping it from carrying out its mission. Though Ankara does not lay claim to hydrocarbons in block 10, the Turkish Cypriot side has threatened that plans in all of Cyprus’ EEZ blocks would be stopped by Ankara.

According to a report in Kathimerini on Sunday, both ExxonMobil and the Cyprus government have studied closely what happened in block 3 and feel certain there will be no Turkish interference this time around, the paper said, citing sources.

All the relevant preparations have been completed in order for the two ships to reach their final destination and to proceed seamlessly with their work, the paper said.

Although speculation was rife during the week that a fleet of US warships was in the region and attempts were made to link the move to ExxonMobil’s plan, this was denied by the US navy.

Also, Turkey has issued a new navigational warning this weekend bounding the island’s east, south, and western coasts from Monday through tuso next Sunday and also from March 22 to 29.

According to the warning, which also skirts an offshore block earmarked for natural gas exploration by the republic, a Turkish warship will be towing an underwater device during that time.

Cyprus responded by issuing its own Navtex stating that Turkey’s action had not been authorised by the republic.

Print Friendly
  • Gold51

    Erdogan can not resist this confrontation coming up even though he’s going to make a total moron of himself and Turkish Navy.
    Exxon Mobil is not Italian, any Turkish warships fancy some confrontation might just get it thier wish.
    Hope thier crew are not issued with the same life jackets Turks were selling Syrian refugees from Turkey to Greek islands.

    • Dogmeat

      As neither Turkey or the TRNC have claims in so called #10 he may choose not to enforce the no drilling policy

      • Gold51

        Erdogan doesn’t want to see Cyprus prosper, that will upset TCs and then they may see the sence of uniting for a better future in Cyprus. Not part of Erdogans plan as we all know.
        The expense of pulling out 35K troops and rehousing all the Anatolian squaters back in Turkey he will have to blackmail the EU for a bit more than usual.
        I dont suppose you realise Erdoga manipulative behaviour is to prevent any drilling for gas around Cyprus….. full stop.
        He thinks he owns the entire east med.

        • Dogmeat

          No the state power company has bought a state of the art drill ship Deep Sea Metro.. It is due in the med in a few months I believe.

  • Anon

    A boat to nowhere..
    Waste of time ..
    Waste of energy ..
    Waste of money ..

    The energy companies
    “Noble” and ” Total ”
    should amalgamate and form a new company to work on these GC plans …called
    Total BulSh*t .

    • Niko

      Then why is turkey doing so much to protect its so called interests if the GC oil exploration is total BS? Let them crack on with it if you think it’s a road to nowhere?

      Or are you Turks concerned that we have found something that you don’t have?

      • Anon

        1 . I’m Turkish Cypriot
        2. The resources of Cyprus belong to the Turkish Cypriots
        3 Unilateral action is not acceptable to us .
        4. You are a Clown.

  • turkishcypriot

    All these little brains are marching to make their stupid comments. One wonders, isn’t there any intelligent GC on this forum who can use a civil language to put their views across.

    • Chris Witha C

      Well there are certain NO intelligent Turks around, especially you Mr Turkishcypriot…… fake Turkish Cypriot I should say, another import who thinks he’s a Cyp!

      • Anon

        How do you know he is not a Turkish Cypriot?
        You don’t know him or her do you ..?
        You just make assumptions that no Turkish Cypriot would have an opinion that differs from a pro Hellenic one ?

        • Chris Witha C

          I have friends who are TC’s and they don’t talk like that….only nationalistic Turks talk like that.

          • Anon

            I know GCs, many in fact , who don’t speak like you…that would make you a fake also , on this logic ..no ?

    • Niko

      I’ve been wondering the same from the TS’s (Turkish Settlers) on this website.

      Is it not enough you live in our homes and lands that you have to troll our websites with your Anatolian nonsense?

  • Parthenon

    Back off Cyprus gas or face confrontation, Egypt warns Turkey
    Turkey will face a confrontation with Egypt if it does not respect Cairo’s rights for gas exploration won in a deal with Greek Cyprus, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid warned on Tuesday.

    The maritime border demarcation deal in question was signed in 2013 between Egypt and Cyprus, and gives Cairo access to an area of the East Mediterranean that is of particular interest for hydrocarbon companies since the discovery of the huge Zohr gas fields in 2015.

    However, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu appeared to contest the deal, when he declared that Turkish Cypriots had been unfairly prevented from claiming their “inalienable rights to the natural resources” around the island, and revealed Turkish plans to begin exploration in the area.

    “Nobody can contest the validity of the agreement,” the Turkish daily newspaper Sabah quoted Abu Zeid as saying in response, adding that the deal has been delivered to the United Nations.

    Reuters reported that the foreign ministry spokesperson warned that “any attempt to infringe or diminish Egypt’s rights in that area” would be confronted.

    Turkey’s relations with Egypt have been unfriendly since the current president, Abdel Fettah al-Sisi, deposed his predecessor, Mohamed Morsi, in a popularly-supported coup in 2013.

    AHVAL FEB 7 2018

  • ROC

    These moronic Anatolians will never learn , they get an excitement within their bodies because the big brave Turkey flexes its muscles on a small country that know cannot confront them in a miltary situ,
    but there are other ways of defeat,

    • Leo

      Blood lust, that’s why they are genocidal maniacs, they love to wallow in human blood, like pigs wallow in muck. Its a proven fact.

      • ROC

        I agree, they are not ready for western society, they still wallow in barbarianism and aggression diplomacy and human rights and have not reached their DNA yet.,

        • cyprus observer

          There are many more civilised Turks, more educated, cultured and intelligent than many of the fat, soap dodging villagers I see around the villages of Cyprus.

          • schrodinger’s cat

            all the educated turks are being driven out by the real turks, erdo’s fanatic muslims. don’t just take my word for it, the BBC has many reports on it

            • athessalonian

              You wrote, “all the educated turks are being driven out by the real turks…”
              Does this therefore mean that the “educated Turks” are not “real Turks?”

              • schrodinger’s cat

                according to erdogan, they are traitors so….yeah

  • knicos

    Ηas anyone informed AKEL about this?

  • Get the popcorn out folks.

    • Rächer

      popcorn or popgun: Greek choice. Push it, you’ll, you’ll probably lose it.

      • We’ll see. I doubt it. Like I said, get the popcorn out

        • Rächer

          You doubt that the TR navy will intervene? You obviously still miscalculate the resolve of the Turks.

          • Yes I do. Again, we’ll see though. Calm down. Don’t get too excited. You’ll make yourself ill.

            • Rächer

              I’m calm. Hope the Larnaca fire Brigade is the same, otherwise the TSK will be in trouble. :((

              • Don’t worry about that. They’ll be fine.

                • Rächer

                  That’s exactly what Sampson said just before 06:00hrs 20th July 1974. I hope you’re right.

                  • johnnywires

                    all of us are hoping the turkish navy shows up.i tell you a big secret…………they wont.

                  • Niko

                    Another Turkish settler hiding behind Turkey 🦃. What cowards you are 🤪 if only you could think and make decisions for yourselves then we would have already had a solution.

                    • ROC

                      You hit the nail on the head, the common denominator with Turkey is that they are cowards.

                  • Sampson is history and dead and that’s not repeating itself. The world has moved on and changed. Have faith that all the sabre rattling, big mouths and trouble makers are nothing in this world of geopolitics and commerce…little one. Relax.

              • Ifeanyi

                Lol, At fire brigade

              • Gold51

                You and HT got a thing about Larnaca Fire brigade. What’s the connection…..Does your GC uncle work there.?

          • Niko

            The stupidity of the Turks you mean. You’re fighting with everyone and are arrogant enough to think you will come out of this unscathed. Another muppet 🤡

          • johnnywires

            like the Israelis did in 2010?

            • ROC

              Turkey are a bunch of cowards, anyone that nears them in might they crap themselves, they just always makes sure they pick on small groups or countries, a very despised lot they are.

              • johnnywires

                so true roc.

            • Paralimni

              LOL you notice I have said this many times and these muppet turks can never come back with an answer when a country which is tiny compared to them can hit them where it hurts what did the mighty turk navy do ? nothing it went back to port with it’s tails between its legs and Israel killed ten turk thugs who thought they were better than an Israeli commando.

      • Chris Witha C

        Lose what you dick?…Racher, get a life and stop trolling!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close