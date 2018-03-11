A plea to all theatre managers

I want to make a plea. Please, could some action be taken regarding the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices? It is so irritating. One woman at a recent show was more on her device than ‘attending’ the performance. Unfortunately, she was not sitting next to me or I would have told her a thing or two. Ushers using those ‘laser lights’ seem very effective in ‘shaming’ the user. Why aren’t they used more? If it was me, I’d haul the culprits out and ban them from the theatre.

Penny Douglas, Limassol