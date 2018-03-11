Eleven people killed in Turkish plane crash in Iran – agency (Update 1)

March 11th, 2018 Middle East, World 1 comments

Eleven people killed in Turkish plane crash in Iran – agency (Update 1)

Eleven people were killed when a private Turkish plane crashed in Iran while travelling from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul on Sunday, a civil aviation spokesman said according to ISNA news agency.

“We can confirm that a Turkish private jet … while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord,” Reza Jafarzadeh told state television.

An emergency services spokesman was quoted by state TV as saying the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire.

Print Friendly
  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    Hen party returning from partying in UAE, owners’ daughter onboard, and reportably an all female crew.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close