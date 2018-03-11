Eleven people killed in Turkish plane crash in Iran – agency (Update 1)

Eleven people were killed when a private Turkish plane crashed in Iran while travelling from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul on Sunday, a civil aviation spokesman said according to ISNA news agency.

“We can confirm that a Turkish private jet … while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord,” Reza Jafarzadeh told state television.

An emergency services spokesman was quoted by state TV as saying the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire.