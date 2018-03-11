Property Questions

Do we have to pay to install services?

We have a building plot and we have submitted an application for building a home. In our building permit we noted that we have to pay service charges and the cost of installing them (water, electricity etc). If it is a building plot should they not have these services provided?

Lenia & Christos

If it is classed as a building plot you may have a point. If not however this is reasonable and in accordance with the building regulations.

AP Loizou

A building plot next to ours is under development and we asked the contractor if we could buy the top soil which is very good. We have agreed and paid him €100 for the soil.

Then for some reason we do not understand, the plot owner says that the contractor had no right to sell the top soil to us and she is demanding €200 for it! Are we liable for this?

Lina & Chris J

More details are needed but I think that the contractor should handle this claim with the owner, since he was in possession of the plot.

AP Loizou