Sushi, glorious sushi

The Fontana Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia will once again present a week of sushi and Japanese cuisine.

Starting off tomorrow, the chefs of Koi Sushi Bar (the famous Japanese cuisine chain from Greece which is now also located in Nicosia) will join the Hilton Cyprus culinary team to prepare an impressive buffet. Together the chefs will combine fresh seafood with a whole lot of imagination to create sushi that tastes and also looks divine.

Japanese Nights

Japanese cuisine nights. March 12-18. Fontana Restaurant, Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 8pm-11pm. €23. Tel: 22-377777