Sushi, glorious sushi

March 11th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Sushi, glorious sushi

The Fontana Restaurant at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia will once again present a week of sushi and Japanese cuisine.

Starting off tomorrow, the chefs of Koi Sushi Bar (the famous Japanese cuisine chain from Greece which is now also located in Nicosia) will join the Hilton Cyprus culinary team to prepare an impressive buffet. Together the chefs will combine fresh seafood with a whole lot of imagination to create sushi that tastes and also looks divine.

Japanese Nights
Japanese cuisine nights. March 12-18. Fontana Restaurant, Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 8pm-11pm. €23. Tel: 22-377777

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close