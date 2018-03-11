Trump’s condition for Kim meeting is no nuclear, missile test-Mnuchin

March 11th, 2018 Americas, Asia, World 1 comments

Trump’s condition for Kim meeting is no nuclear, missile test-Mnuchin

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s condition for meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is that there be no nuclear or missile testing, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday.

“There shouldn’t be confusion,” Mnuchin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, when asked about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ statement on Friday that there would be no meeting without concrete and verifiable actions by North Korea.

“The president has made it clear that the conditions are that there’s no nuclear testing and there’s no missiles and those will be a condition through the meeting.”

After months of escalating tensions over North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs, Trump decided on Thursday to become the first sitting U.S. president to meet with North Korea’s leader.

On Saturday, Trump said his meeting could fizzle without an agreement or it could result in “the greatest deal for the world” with a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Mnuchin dismissed criticism that Trump’s decision to meet elevates the North Korean leader’s international standing. He said the Republican president has also been criticized for not using more diplomacy to contain Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

“Now we have a situation where the president is using diplomacy but we’re not removing the maximum pressure campaign,” Mnuchin said. “That’s the big difference here. The sanctions are staying on. The defense posture is staying the same as it is, so the president is going to sit down and see if he can cut a deal.”

Mnuchin said denuclearization of the peninsula is the objective of a meeting between the two leaders.

“We’ve been very clear … that’s the objective and that’s what we’re going to accomplish,” he said.

He said he was confident the meeting would take place.

Print Friendly
  • oratis

    it looks like the genie is out of the bottle where North Korea having nuclear weapons is concerned.
    the reality is that the world will have to treat them as they do other nuclear powers such as Pakistan and India.
    unless he is a complete suicidal lunatic and despite his retoric it is unlikely that Kim Jun Un would launch a nuclear strike on the U.S. unless he is prepared for the total destruction of his own country.
    the U.S. with the help of China could have stopped North Korea having nuclear weapons decades ago but they failed to so now they have to live with the reality of their own making.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close