Trump’s tariffs jeopardise jobs and prosperity – Germany

March 11th, 2018 Americas, Europe, World 6 comments

FILE PHOTO: German Economy and Energy Minister Brigitte Zypries

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium imports will cost jobs and growth, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries told Reuters on Sunday, adding that Europe and other free traders should not let themselves be divided.

Trump set import tariffs on Thursday of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium, to come into force in 15 days, stoking fears of a tit-for-tat trade war that could drive up prices and depress growth around the globe.

The European Union responded by saying it would ask the World Trade Organization to impose its own measures, adding that it was still hopeful the 28-member bloc would be made exempt.

Europe is the biggest exporter of steel to the United States, accounting for nearly 5 million tonnes out of total U.S. imports of about 35 million tonnes a year.

“Trump’s policies are putting the order of a free global economy at risk,” Zypries told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“He does not want to understand its architecture, which is based on a rule-based system of open markets. Anyone, who is questioning this, is jeopardising prosperity, growth and employment,” Zypries said.

U.S. steel- and aluminum-consuming industries have also criticized the tariffs as damaging them with higher costs.

Germany and its allies must now safeguard the free trade order and avoid being divided by Trump’s offer to exempt some allies such as Mexico, Canada and Australia from the proposed tariffs, Zypries said.

CRACKS IN THE ALLIANCE

“It is important for Europe to show collectively that there can be countermeasures and that there won’t be cracks in the alliance of free traders,” the minister said.

The European Union and Japan urged the United States on Saturday to grant them exemptions from the metal import tariffs, with Tokyo calling for “calm-headed behaviour” in a dispute that threatens to spiral into a trade war.

Trump has threatened to hit Europe’s car makers with import tariffs if the EU retaliated in response to the metal measures.

Such a move would be particularly hurtful for Germany, Europe’s largest economy, since the U.S. is one of the biggest export destinations for German auto manufacturers and cars and vehicle parts are also its biggest source of export income.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that Brussels would continue to seek dialogue with Washington and to be exempt from the tariffs.

“But if the new tariffs really hit Europe, we will take countermeasures,” Vestager said.

Such measures could include European Union tariffs on U.S. oranges, tobacco and bourbon. Harley-Davidson motorcycles have also been mentioned, targeting Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin.

“We have been building a global trading system for decades. European prosperity and millions of jobs depend on it – and Europe will not to stand idly by if someone puts the order of free world trade at risk,” Vestager added.

  • Banjo

    So if Trumps tariffs will jeopardise jobs and prosperity, won’t the tit for tat intention of the EU add to the problem. Jeopardising even more jobs and prosperity.

    Is it some sort of competition now , who can do the most damage.

    It’s probably best not to mention the EUs Brexit negotiating tactics at this point.

    • Didier Ouzaid

      No no no, dont hold back. You know you’re burning inside to hurl it out.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        You see, this is the above person’s philosophy, when somebody threatens you it’s best not to do or say anything because it will only make the situation worse especially if you hate the organisation doing the standing up more than the initial aggressor..
        It used to be called “appeasement” where half of Britain’s ruling elites and most of the Conservative Party decided it was better not to annoy Hitler because they believed Stalin was a worse enemy. In the end they went to war against Hitler and it was Stalin who came to their rescue.

        Today we try not use words like “appeasement” and prefer to describe cowardice, compliance and pusillanimity as “common sense”. or getting our sovereignty and independence back!

      • Banjo

        Hurl what out. ????

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I have a feeling the vast majority of Americans who did not actually vote for Trump would appreciate the rest world coming to their aid and sparing them from the harmful policies of this ignorant demagogue.

    • Stefcy

      Most of the world sympathize with the Trump sufferers and countermeasures are mostly directed against the swing states.Well, as I noticed or understood.

