Turkey has strayed from its European path, Greek defence minister says

March 11th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 60 comments

Turkey has strayed from its European path, Greek defence minister says

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos (right)

Instead of following the desired European path, Turkey is following a new path, as manifested by its provocations both towards Cyprus and Greece, Greek National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos has said.

In statements during a visit to the “Andreas Papandreou” airbase in Pafos accompanied by Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides, Kammenos said Cyprus and Greece were at a significant phase of their history as “they are countries producing natural gas and petroleum at a later stage”.

Greece is following Cyprus in this process and that causes reactions from Turkey, he said, noting that Greece wishes for peaceful co-existence with Turkey in the context of international law and the respect of good neighbourliness.

“This should also be sought by Turkey,” he went on to say, adding however that “the recent provocations in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone and in Greek territorial waters and airspace, the provocative statements made, as well as the capture of two Greek military officers, show that instead of following a European part desired by all, Turkey follows a new path.”

He criticised Turkey that, instead of releasing the two Greek officers arrested in the borders with Greece, chose to detain them in maximum security prison.

These officers are citizens of the EU, guarding the European borders and are fellow NATO members, he said, adding that Greece expects the hostage situation would be over soon.

Turkey, he concluded, should realise that such practices are not helpful neither to good neighbourliness nor to its own image towards the EU.

Angelides praised Kammenos` interest over the developments in Cyprus, adding that he and his Greek counterpart had the opportunity to exchange views on what is happening in their territorial waters and their future actions for the cooperation between the two countries.

Nicosia is currently developing natural resources discovered within the Republic’s exclusive economic zone, with several international companies involved in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities.

Last month, Turkish warships blocked twice a vessel bound for drilling activities in Cyprus’ EEZ block 3 on behalf of Italian energy company ENI.

Print Friendly
  • Philippos

    Turkey has been turned away from its “European” Path, by Europes intransigence in pursuing EU accession in which Cyprus is implicated “Big Time”. Europe has been happy to have Cyprus as its excuse not to have to confront an 80 Million “Strong” Islamic Nation Membership issue in the light of current Middle East politics and migration into Europe. That the well fed Mr Kammenos has just worked this out is a triumph for modern communication. Now lets add Turkeys impending economic and financial doom in such a scenario and consider that it might have to turn to Mother Russia and New Best Friends China for support, diverting it away from “Europe”, even more. Promoters of “Partition”, beware what you are wishing for, our “Neighbour” in that scenario has yet to be defined and it is certainly not going to be the one we have endured for the last 50 odd years

    • Leo

      Philippos, Mr Kammenos can spend his money as he pleases, if he likes to spend it on food, then that is his prerogative, so there is no need for personal insults, it’s not becoming of you, especially when you try to convince people of your BS.

  • Gold51

    Everything Erdogan does is not in the interest of Turkish society or the region. Infact he’s almost wrecked all Turkish prosperity.
    He pleases his ego and pushes on with his “one man” Turkish rule.
    All started at the last election when he was granted overwhelming powers after the “coup”.
    The “international community” said, the whole process of the elections was not fair, not democratic and was not a level playing field.
    Turks who voted for Erdogan and believed his convincing BS rhetoric, deserve him and the life style he offers.
    They assist Erdogan daily to put Turkey on the road to destruction with no future within western style civilization.
    Those that did not vote for Erdogan have my sympathy.

    • goofy funk

      Yeh keep banging that drum someone might hear you!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    No this fellow got it all wrong.
    Turkey, following Turkey First policy, is exposing EU hypocracy.
    European leaders, using/abusing the G/GC card to keep Turkey out, never wanted a large and powerful Muslim-majojrity member …they just want Turks to wait in Purgatory…many in Athens and elsewhere to go to Hell.

    • Rächer

      Well said hocam!

    • Niko

      I think you are very confused. There is no such thing as a Turkey first policy. It is “Erdogan rules” policy which has left half of the population isolated and many wanting out of Turkey. You will be fighting yourselves very soon unless Erdogan expels it locks up half of the country.

      Turkey is a facsist country with no place in Europe. They don’t even have a place in the ME anymore. They are quickly becoming isolated by all their neighbours due to Erdogans war mongering to enable him to get elected by half of the country’s uneducated Turkish monkeys.

      • Zakos

        Greece told a load of BS and got into the EU, now look at the state of Greece & Cyprus. You’re both in a mess. Turkey’s doing really well and that’s without any oil.

        • Paralimni

          Wrong Bozo Turkey is not doing very well stop giving out BS your economy is sliding Tourist are coming to Cyprus and Greece because it’s not safe in Turk Land

          • Girneli

            Turkey is the 17th largest economy in the world, how is this ‘not doing very well’.

            • Leo

              Read the article on Turkeys Credit Ratings.

        • Leo

          Greece never, it was Goldman Sachs. Get your fact straight before posting.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Look at yourself in the mirror….to see the face of Confusion and Falsehood.
        Turkey is strong…you may not like it, but the reality is peace in Cyprus since 1974. In Turkey’s neighborhood there is chaos, Turkey know how to defend its boarders. Turkey is No. 1 in Humanitarian aid….also helping Europeans and Greece.
        What are you talking about?

        • Leo

          There was always peace in Cyprus, it changed when the Turks wanted to steal a third of our land and bring in thousands upon thousands of settlers and 43,000 troops to PROTECT THEM from the TC’s, in case they/you found out that the “Peace Operation” was in fact an invasion, on the PRETEXT of bringing peace, to the strife THEY started, with their False Flag Operations, which where freely admitted on television by both Denktrash, and Sabir Yirmibeşoğlu, the right hand man of General Kemal Yamak, who led the Turkish outpost of Operation Gladio under the Tactical Mobilization Group (Turkish: Seferberlik Taktik Kurulu), proudly reminisced about his involvement in the riots, calling them “a magnificent organization”.
          These riots were of course the Istanbul Pogroms, of 1955, so you can see how long before Turkey had it planned to invade in 1974. They got the go ahead from none other than Kissinger, Bülent Ecevit’s former lecturer. At that time the Greek Junta was under the control of the CIA, as were others at that time. Nicos Sampson was of course a CIA agent, along with Grivas, easily verifiable, if you go to Wikileaks, and do a simple search.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Typical diversion.
            Can you stay focussed on the subject, …..no settlement, no hydrocarbon wealth!

            • Leo

              How did I guess that you will say that, oh yeah…you are a Turk.
              You are correct when you say “..no settlement, no hydrocarbon wealth!”, this of course applies to you not to me.
              Do you honestly think that the RoC, is going to dish out money to a state that is not recognised by any country, apart from it’s Master, the barbaric Turks?
              Read this and remember it; “no settlement, no hydrocarbon wealth!”

              • Ozay Mehmet

                your poisoned language poisons only yourself.

                • Leo

                  You are deluded, and confused, wake up to reality, you seem to live in your own little world, brainwashed over the years by Turkish propaganda.

                  • Ozay Mehmet

                    Your opinion….worthless!

    • Paralimni

      You are just saying what we knew all along no one wants Turkey in the EU your not welcomed in fact no one likes Turkey so just accept it.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Racism is unacceptable.

        • Leo

          Number one racists in the world are Turkish. Proven by the millions of “foreigners” they killed.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            If that were the case, there would be no Balkan people (inc. Greeks) today….or everyone there would be Turkish-Muslim.
            You can thank the Turkish-Ottoman Tolerance & Millet System.

            • Leo

              You are a comedian, you forget the Greek Genocide. Just because a few managed to escape, you want them to thank you for not killing them?

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Facts dear fellow….not fantasy.
                You must have been schooled on mythology.

                • Leo

                  Not I, but you. Article 306 exists just for that purpose.

  • Ferdi

    This is quite funny, they want to be friendly and neighbourly but claim 97% of the Agean Sea EEZ. You could not make it up if you tried. This will get resolved becasue a Greek or a GC minister will push it to far and war will start sooner or later just like in 1974.

    • Paralimni

      We will see I bet you anything you like Turkey will not attack the ROC or the South as you call it they are just full of hot air. other powers above your donkey heads will not let it happen stupid how can two NATO countries be allowed to fight, last time this happened the USA stopped it in it’s tracks it will not happen.

      • Girneli

        I do not recall reading Turkey intended on attacking south cyprus, doyou have a credible source for this?

        • Leo

          You should get out of your cave more often.

          • Girneli

            “there is no need for personal insults, it’s not becoming of you” is what you said in a post above. Are you going to answer the question or just throw insults?

            • Leo

              “Your hatred of Turks is truly sad”,
              this is an insult. You hypocrite.

              • Girneli

                Not an insult, just a reflection of your numerous hate filled monotonous posts. I could have called you a hypocrite but refrained to not make it personal.

                • Leo

                  That was addressed to someone else you racist…

                  • Girneli

                    Quote where I have been racist if you can

                  • Girneli

                    Your responses are like an angry young man that lashes out against any comment he does not agree with.

            • Barry White

              Simple, Girneli, when caught out Leo et al it’s deflector shields up and diversion is the only response. There is a whiff of that old village song in this one:
              ” It’s not my fault, no sir, it is somebody, everyone else’s fault.”

    • Leo

      It’s their EEZ, not Turkeys, it was all agreed in 1923, where they signed the Treaty of Lausanne. This Treaty, whether you like it or not is NOT negotiable.

  • Rächer

    This is a statement coming from the president of that country that declared only last week; “we might not have the territory that [it] should have had historically,” adding that “if history compels us, we will do what our ancestors should have done.”

    This is almost tantamount to a declaration of war. That is incredibly reckless considering that it is bankrupt country whose total population is less than the population of Istanbul!
    Defence Minister Panos Kammenos is another lard mountain, whose mouth does more than his brain can.

    • Paralimni

      Greece has less population than Turk land but has armed forces almost as big and ready also has more on standby than Turk land Greece maybe bankrupt but her armed forces are ready and a match for your goats any day. Just because Greece does not talk BS like Turk dog doesn’t mean she is not ready. Your demise is already started but you can’t see it Turk Land will collapse from within without any other country having to do anything, I feel sorry for you when the Kurds start killing you all in cold blood once your all down.

      • Girneli

        Your hatred of Turks is truly sad

        • Leo

          Stating facts is not hatred, but you can see why hatred would exist, when the Turks are standing over you ready to behead you at any moment. You of course would not see them acting in a cowardly manner, but it’s a false bravado.

          • Girneli

            I can see why caution would exist, I can even see why suspicion would exist but I do not know why hated would exist. I my experience this is more prevalent in Greek cypriots than mainland Greeks. I see no cowardly actions, only realpolitik, just as I see the world over.

            • Leo

              Take your head out of the sand.

              • Girneli

                No head in the sand just realistic

  • Parthenon

    The mentality, culture & doctrine of Turkey never has & never will allow it to become a civilised European country.

    The Greek leadership need to end this delusion they have that Turkey will ever change.

  • Parthenon

    More Appeasement!!! When will it end???

    The following action must be taken! King Leonidas demands it!!!

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow indigenous TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross to the free areas to escape Erdogans Islamic henchman.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to sever all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partitionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.
    18. Greece should boycott all NATO meetings until Turkey recognises that Imia is Greek territory.
    19. Recognise Fetullah Gulen as the legitimate President of Turkey!

    • Barry White

      The list gets longer and longer not that they are achievable, or of any interest by the several foreign countries called upon.

      Symptomatic of the flailings of a man overboard struggling with water up to his nose and searching for a life buoy while the ship disappears over the horizon.

      • Leo

        Another foreigner meddling in Cyprus’s business.

        • Girneli

          I see many here including you “meddle” in UK, European and any other country’s political business. This is an open forum for the exchange of views but sadly over-run by fanatics, often with playground views

        • Barry White

          If only foreigners were brought back to run the government and major businesses for a generation or two, there would be a good chance that the country might resemble a modern and functioning European state. Currently it does not.

          Of course, the Greek cousins will have to be disqualified as they too are a failed state with very few European attributes in government and business.

          • Leo

            Take your head out of the sand and try to keep up, instead of Greek bashing.

    • Ferdi

      GCs never closed the crossing points, it was Dengtash and it was Dengtash that opened them too. When will you get something right?

    • goofy funk

      And then you woke up, and realised you were only dreaming…………………….

  • almostbroke

    Turkey does what is in the interest of Turkey , they don’t prevaricate , proscratinate , they don’t give a toss about E U , UN. ,the’international community ‘ or anyone else for that matter ! They are not taking any prisoners up with the Kurds , indiscriminate bombing of men , women and children and these ‘fighters ‘ were/ are backed by U S , does that matter to Turkey , absolutely not , Turkey will do what suits Turkey and that makes them dangerous

    • Parthenon

      Then they go running to NATO when things go wrong. LOL

      • Niko

        Turkey chooses whatever side suits them at the time. World war proved these monkeys can’t be trusted.

        • Parthenon

          Indeed. They chose to side with Germany in WW1 & lost 75% of their territory.

          • Oh Come ON!

            And you lost a third of your territory in 1974 because of your ill conceived ideas! Not content with this, you then relinquished the reins of the two thirds of the territory you retained to…Germany, basically!

            • Leo

              You are mistaken. We lost a third of our territory because Turkey wanted it, it didn’t give a t*ss in how many dead TC’s they killed, in pursuing their goal. Turkey is an evil country, as it proves time and time again.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close