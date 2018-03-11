Turkey’s lemming run

It is normally an accepted occurrence that the accumulation of undisputable relevant facts lead to a civilised conclusion to be respected but, as this does not prevail for the Cyprus problem, an ominous life-threatening outcome for Cypriots may result.

Turkey under the pretext of restoring order as a guarantor power, divided the island as preplanned on racial grounds.

Turkey, against UN laws and Geneva Convention, colonised the north with her settlers who are now the majority there.

Turkey fulfilled her plan for a UDI republic called ‘TRNC’.

Turkey, without consulting the RoC, drilled for oil in the ‘TRNC’s’ Illegally occupied waters but due to zilch results, it is now targeting the RoC demanding that drilling be stopped and the rights shared with her ‘independent TRNC’ or else the Ottoman traditional practice will reign supreme.

Turkey, currently with a leader in cloud cuckoo land wooed by Putin’s ‘silent support for enhancing their mutual economic ties and in ecstasy from his hero-worshipping public, has only the ‘heil’ missing from their applause that encourages his bombastic aggressions against neighbours.

Turkey in attack mode now threatens to use force to prevent authorised foreign companies daring to drill in the RoC’s territorial waters.

Turkey’s has expansionist aims in Syria and Greece besides her future intentions on Cyprus that will include using settlers to unite the north with their motherland as soon as they gain voting rights from the Turkish Cypriots who are now a remote-controlled silenced minority in their homeland.

Strategically placed Turkey is distancing herself from even the most basic values of the West, and now undermining Nato.

John Kyriacou, Larnaca