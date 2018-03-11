UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

Philip Hammond

British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday that Britain’s government would respond “appropriately” if a foreign state was found to be involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England a week ago.

“This is a police investigation and it will be evidence-led and we must go where the evidence takes us,” Hammond told BBC television.

“So we have to allow the police investigation to run its course. But if there were to be an involvement of a foreign state evidenced by this investigation, then obviously that would be very serious indeed and the government would respond appropriately,” he said.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Respond “appropriately” that covers just about everything from all out war to an apology for upsetting the Russian oligarchs who pour their laundered money into the City and the Tory Party..

