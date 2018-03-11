Unique pedal cars to go under the hammer

A unique auction of over 140 rare classic pedal cars, ranging from vintage Bentleys to modern BMWs will be auctioned in the UK on March 21. This remarkable collection of children’s classics also includes racing cars and aeroplanes.

Bicester Heritage will play host to this one-off auction of items from the Jaguar Land Rover Classics Collection.

The No Reserve pedal car auction will sit alongside the ‘Affordable Classics’ event where over 100 rare and low-mileage models will go up for grabs from Britain’s most revered classic marques.

While it’s not unusual for the odd pedal car to turn up at auction, rarely do you see a whole collection up for sale at one venue.

Mirroring the history of the automobile itself, the pedal cars span virtually every decade of the past 130 years and range from highly detailed miniature vintage Bentleys and pre-war racing cars made from metal, to a modern BMW Z4.

In the early 1900s, pedal cars were very popular and found almost everywhere, especially in the heartlands of car manufacturing powerhouses like America, Britain, Italy and France.

Although they were ostensibly aimed at children, most of these pedal cars were just as well made as their full-sized brethren, with enamelled steel bodies, opening bonnets and boots, working brakes, steering and headlights, leather seats and adjustable pedals. Some even had miniature electric engines.

Dan Geoghegan, managing director of Bicester Heritage, said: “Pedal cars are a part of our motoring and social history, the no reserve auction represents a potentially once in a lifetime opportunity to snap up some fascinating rarities.

Full details of the cars going up for grabs can be found online at www.brightwells.com.