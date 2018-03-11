What school outings?

March 11th, 2018 Letters 0 comments

Well, it appears silly season is here again. Coachloads of teenage schoolchildren are being dumped in the Paphos harbour area and left to their own devices.

Bet their essays on “What I did today”, should they write one, would make interesting reading; ‘Went on a coach to Paphos harbour, walked in noisy gang along seafront scaring locals and tourists, found cafe, ate a shed load of chips, drank gallons of coke, walked back to coach. The end.’

Is it any wonder that the education system here is so poor. Just what educational value do these ‘school outings’ have?

 

