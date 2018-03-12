Akel and United Cyprus call for resumption of talks

Akel and United Cyprus call for resumption of talks

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou

The general secretaries of Akel and Turkish Cypriot party United Cyprus appealed on Monday to President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume talks on resolving the Cyprus problem.

After a meeting at Akel’s headquarters they called on the two leaders to pick up where they left off in Crans-Montana and resume talks based on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ framework.

Akel’s general secretary Andros Kyprianou said the meeting with United Cyprus, headed by general secretary Izzet Izcan was very productive.

Kyprianou condemned Turkey’s actions over Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone expressing great concern which he said was compounded by the fact that there had been no reaction from the international community over Turkey’s provocations.

“It is all of our patriotic duty to work in a way that ensures there will be stable and steady peace in Cyprus where Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latinos can live peacefully in the land that gave birth to us all.”

Izcan said Cyprus was going through a critical phase and it was not possible to yield any results under conditions of oppression, threats or military measures.

Cyprus’ wealth belongs to all its people, Izcan said which could only be utilised under conditions of peace.

Meanwhile, statements by Akinci over the weekend essentially accusing the Greek Cypriot side of stalling over works on opening the Apliki-Lefka crossing were not well received.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, head of the bicommunal technical committee on crossings, Sotos Zackheos said Akinci’s statements were totally unfounded, contradicted reality and served political expediencies.

The Turkish Cypriot leader was quoted by press in the north as saying their side had done all the necessary road works however the Greek Cypriot side “should take the matter more seriously”, as the works over a 2.5km stretch of road hadn’t been completed by the Republic.

“Initially there was information that the road would be ready in February. Now the information we have is that works will be completed in September,” he said visiting the site.

Zackheos countered “it is rather the Turkish Cypriot side that delayed the resolution of this problem for the past three years, despite the good will of our side”.

 

  • cyprus observer

    How can they pick them up where they left off? That’s just a stupid, stupid request. Anastasiades has blown any chance her ever had to go back. He said zero troops and zero guarantees on day 1. He put himself in a corner from which he cannot back down.
    This is entirely due to incompetence in negotiation strategy and a lack of preparation, given what we read from other sides.
    Unless he now says there can be some form of transition period on troops and guarantees, he cannot go back to the table. Simple.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    The empty words and rhetoric seem to go on and on.The chances of any future meetings between the two community leaders ever resulting in an agreement are practically nil.

    Stop wasting time and tell us straight that you have reached the end of the very long road.The point we have reached now is fait accompli.

  • HighTide

    If they can convince Anastasiades to eat his Crans Montana words, there is a chance to sit together over a Turkish coffee.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      In another life,the two AAs will sit together in Kyrenia and drink Turkish/Cyprus coffee.

      • HighTide

        That’s why it’s called ‘afterlife’.

  • Rächer

    There will be talks again. BUT with a very radical change of agenda; PARITTION.

  • Kyrenia

    Let’s hope for the sake of everyone the talks start soon. If you are truly Cypriot there is no other way than a united Cyprus. I fear the same old problems will persist though. It’s heartening that there are segments on both sides that can broadly agree on a way forward.

    • HighTide

      The united Cyprus can only consist of two autonomous states working together.

      • Kyrenia

        It’s funny how you are basically agreeing with the main man in the black robe!

        • HighTide

          Whoever agrees with this is right, regardless of colors or robes.

