Akel and United Cyprus call for resumption of talks

The general secretaries of Akel and Turkish Cypriot party United Cyprus appealed on Monday to President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume talks on resolving the Cyprus problem.

After a meeting at Akel’s headquarters they called on the two leaders to pick up where they left off in Crans-Montana and resume talks based on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ framework.

Akel’s general secretary Andros Kyprianou said the meeting with United Cyprus, headed by general secretary Izzet Izcan was very productive.

Kyprianou condemned Turkey’s actions over Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone expressing great concern which he said was compounded by the fact that there had been no reaction from the international community over Turkey’s provocations.

“It is all of our patriotic duty to work in a way that ensures there will be stable and steady peace in Cyprus where Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latinos can live peacefully in the land that gave birth to us all.”

Izcan said Cyprus was going through a critical phase and it was not possible to yield any results under conditions of oppression, threats or military measures.

Cyprus’ wealth belongs to all its people, Izcan said which could only be utilised under conditions of peace.

Meanwhile, statements by Akinci over the weekend essentially accusing the Greek Cypriot side of stalling over works on opening the Apliki-Lefka crossing were not well received.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, head of the bicommunal technical committee on crossings, Sotos Zackheos said Akinci’s statements were totally unfounded, contradicted reality and served political expediencies.

The Turkish Cypriot leader was quoted by press in the north as saying their side had done all the necessary road works however the Greek Cypriot side “should take the matter more seriously”, as the works over a 2.5km stretch of road hadn’t been completed by the Republic.

“Initially there was information that the road would be ready in February. Now the information we have is that works will be completed in September,” he said visiting the site.

Zackheos countered “it is rather the Turkish Cypriot side that delayed the resolution of this problem for the past three years, despite the good will of our side”.