March 12th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Drugs seized after car chase (Updated)

Two men were remanded for four days in Limassol on Monday after police arrested them red handed with drugs and weapons in their car.

At around 3.50am officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a routine check. Instead of stopping the car sped away and was only immobilised after it hit two police cars which followed in hot pursuit.

The driver, a 30-year-old resident of Limassol, attacked two of the officers when they attempted to search the car.

A half-smoked cigarette containing cannabis, a plastic box with a quantity of methamphetamine weighing approximately 15 grammes and about eight grammes of cocaine were found and confiscated as evidence.

A collapsible baton and a pocket knife were also seized, as well as €400 which the driver had in his possession.

The driver and his 23-year-old passenger were arrested. Limassol district court remanded them for four days.

  • elbmw

    Gosh this is so far away from the Cyprus that I grew up in. What an incredible transformation of a once good-natured population. I guess that everyone wants to be a “businessman” these days.

  • Douglas

    Let’s hope the time fits the crime .

  • Ingrian Observer

    Good job by police

