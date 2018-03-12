€500m needed for energy saving measures and RES

Some €500m in investments need to go towards saving energy and using renewable energy sources in Cyprus by 2019, while efforts to prepare a photovoltaic park in Akrotiri are moving ahead, it emerged on Monday.

During a press conference ahead of the 2018 Save Energy exhibition set to take place between March 16-18, Ioannis Economides, from the energy ministry said their estimates revealed that by the end of 2019, €150m in investments would be needed, for Cyprus’ energy plans, beyond those related to natural gas.

An additional €300m would be required for renewable energy, he said.

Meanwhile, spokeswoman for Cyprus’ Electricity Authority (EAC) Christina Papadopoulou said preparations were moving ahead for creating a photovoltaic park in Akrotiri.

Costing €22m, it would save 31,000tonnes of carbon dioxide and 3,000 tonnes of pollution which equate to €1m in savings, she said. The park would have a capacity of 20 megawatts.

More than 400 schools will also have photovoltaic systems installed with a capacity of four megawatts.