March 12th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy 2 comments

€500m needed for energy saving measures and RES

Some €500m in investments need to go towards saving energy and using renewable energy sources in Cyprus by 2019, while efforts to prepare a photovoltaic park in Akrotiri are moving ahead, it emerged on Monday.

During a press conference ahead of the 2018 Save Energy exhibition set to take place between March 16-18, Ioannis Economides, from the energy ministry said their estimates revealed that by the end of 2019, €150m in investments would be needed, for Cyprus’ energy plans, beyond those related to natural gas.

An additional €300m would be required for renewable energy, he said.

Meanwhile, spokeswoman for Cyprus’ Electricity Authority (EAC) Christina Papadopoulou said preparations were moving ahead for creating a photovoltaic park in Akrotiri.

Costing €22m, it would save 31,000tonnes of carbon dioxide and 3,000 tonnes of pollution which equate to €1m in savings, she said. The park would have a capacity of 20 megawatts.

More than 400 schools will also have photovoltaic systems installed with a capacity of four megawatts.

 

 

  • Monica

    And …. just where is Cyprus going to get the 500 million euros ?

  • Bystander

    For the start – why not changing the law, allowing houses NOT to connect to power grid? Right now it is illegitimate to power your house by solar batteries!

