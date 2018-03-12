Finance Minister to take part in Eurorgoup and Ecofin meetings

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades will participate on Monday in the Eurogroup meeting and on Tuesday in the meeting of the ECOFIN.

The Eurogroup will be informed that Greece has completed the remaining two prior actions under the third review of its economic adjustment programme. This was a requirement for unlocking the payment of the fourth tranche of financial assistance available under the programme.

The institutions will also brief ministers on the first mission of the fourth review of the programme, which took place at the end of February.

The Eurogroup will continue its discussion on the deepening of the Economic and Monetary Union, in preparation for the Euro Summit which will take place in March.

The Eurogroup will discuss inflation and exchange rate developments in the euro area ahead of the upcoming International Monetary Fund spring meetings which will take place in April.