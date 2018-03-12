Greek businessman who attended president’s inauguration invades pitch with pistol

March 12th, 2018

Greek businessman who attended president’s inauguration invades pitch with pistol

The owner of Paok Thessalonikis, tipped to buy a Church-controlled television station in Cyprus and who attended the president’s inauguration at the invitation of the archbishop, went onto the pitch apparently armed with a pistol to protest over a disallowed goal during a match on Sunday with another Greek team, AEK.

Russian-born Ivan Savvidis, one of Greece’s richest men, walked onto the pitch during an interruption in the match on Sunday night in Thessaloniki when referee Georgios Kominis disallowed a goal from Paok’s Fernando Varela in the 89th minute. Until then the match had been a goalless draw.

Savvidis, who was flanked by his bodyguards, wore a holster on his waist containing what appeared to be a revolver, though he did not remove it during the ensuing fracas.

Russian-born Greek businessman and owner of PAOK Salonika, Ivan Savvides (C), pictured with what appears to be a gun in a holster, enters the pitch

AEK officials claimed Savvidis threatened the referee during his foray onto the pitch, before being pulled away.

The referee finally allowed the goal about two hours later.

On Monday, Greece’s sports minister promised to take ‘bold decisions’.

Images of “persons entering sports grounds armed” harm PAOK and football in general, Greek Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Georgios Vassiliadis said in a written statement.

“Such extreme phenomena call for bold decisions,” he said, without elaborating.

On Monday afternoon Greece suspended its first division fixtures indefinitely.

Savvidis was born in Georgia of Greek heritage and is a former member of the Russian parliament. He has holdings in assets ranging from Thessaloniki port to tobacco and media companies.

Earlier this month, Savvides attended President Nicos Anastasiades’ inauguration ceremony in parliament at the invitation of Archbishop Chrysostomos.

Reports had linked him with the possible acquisition of TVOne, the television channel owned by the Church of Cyprus, but nothing official has been made public.

Savvidis is not a newcomer to the mass media business. In August last year, he acquired around one-fifth of Greece’s Mega Channel from Greek businessman Fotis Bobolas for a consideration of €5m. Two months later, Savvidis sold his stake to Cyprus’s Elenovo Ltd, a company headquartered in the same building, which houses the Limassol-based law firm Andreas Sofocleous and Co. LLC.

In July 2017, Savvidi also acquired two Greek newspapers, Ethnos, including its Sunday edition, and Imerisia, plus their logos for a total of €3.6m.

The newspapers were also affiliated with the Bobolas family.

  • ROC..

    what gets me with some of the stupid commentors is you just cannot confine to what this moron has done which should be banned for life end of, but you need to associate him, archbishops and with Putins ect ect, with no factual evidence at all, this how stupid you all look

    • Barry White

      For heaven’s sake as the Archbish would say, ROC, can’t you take a moment to read the article??

      The ‘bizynyess’ man attended tbe Prez’s coronation at the invitation of the Archbish himself!

      Factual enough evidence for you?

      Better book yourself into the hospital for gunshot wounds in the foot alongside Leo.

      • ROC..

        but its got nothing to do with what he did, why can you not just comment on that?

        • Barry White

          Please see Costas in N. London, ROC, your ‘talent’ is being wasted here. There will be an opening at Pravda.

          • ROC..

            My question was very simple to you, ” what has your other comments got to do with him bring a pistol on the pitch. I have already said the guy is an idiot and should be banned from football for life. please can you answer the question. diverting it with a different reply only shows your guilt

            • Barry White

              Read the article at least once, ROC., and your questions are answered there. There is growing concern that whatever it is that you are doing in front of your PC, it is affecting your vision badly.

              • Vaso

                BW we all know your vile anti GC and anti Greek Orthodox stance here! I am not keen on the Archbishop myself but I doubt that he would condone such behaviour! I think it was very poor of CM to even mention the relationship because frankly this has nothing to do with the Church or with Christianity as a whole!

                • Leo

                  He’s a racist troll, ignore him.

                • Barry White

                  Impossible, Vaso, impossible.

                  You are known by your invited guests and associates in your business deals.

                  • Vaso

                    You are known for how you behave! He did this himself! No one made him walk on to the pitch with a gun! Or do you think the Archbishop did that too! Your comments are not valid!

  • Martin Standage

    What do you expect from one of Putins friends and supporters?

  • ROC..

    Wow how interesting our Greek bashers are ingrossed in such an article when most of these hypercrites were never seen commenting on the two storys of Afrin. and before they use the excuse they never them that is BS because I had witness them commenting on other articles at the same time the Afrin stories were posted.

    • Barry White

      I would like to hear Leo+s view on this when he returns from having the gunshot wound in his foot repaired.

      • Leo

        What’s up Barry White?

        • Barry White

          Welcome back, Leo, a good recovery hopefully. Thought that ROC had forgotten about you and your nic.

          • Leo

            What are you waffling on about now, when you ain’t Greek/Greek Cypriot bashing, you waffle.

            • Vaso

              He’s go a Jewish name! I’m not sure if he realizes! Maybe his friends in Istanbul will ask him to change it!

          • Leo

            I see that you didn’t post on the article about the West Ham game, more ugly scenes there than what happened here. Of course there’s no Greeks/Greek Cypriots involved, nothing for you to get your teeth into.

            • Barry White

              Football is for sissies, Leo. You must know that.

    • almostbroke

      Stop defending the indefensible ‘ he was a member of the Russian Parliament , therefore he would have contact with Putin and he is reputed to be trying to purchase a Church owned tv station in Cyprus !!!. Get a sense of ‘balance ‘ and work on your obsession with Turks . CM pointed out as they normally do , his ‘foreign ‘ credentials , a Russian born Pontian ‘Greek’ , so technically he is not a ‘bashed ‘ Greek !!!!

      • ROC..

        So what has that to do with him taking a pistol on the pitch????

    • almostbroke

      I doubt if you ‘witnessed ‘ them commenting , you might be ‘monitoring ‘ and ‘trolling ‘ as you usually do !

      • ROC..

        The names are very comman, does not take much to remember all,

    • why would greek bashers comment about Afrin ?

      • Leo

        Because they are Turks/Brits.

  • Barry White

    A perfect investor for the Sunny Isle with the main attributes well covered. Give,no Sell that man a passport, there is some business for the ArchBish to do.

    • Leo

      How do you know that he hasn’t got one already. Greece is still in the EU, so why would he want to buy one. Barry get a grip, and calm down.

      • Barry White

        My comment was that he has many of the attributes necessary for a passport and the girls need another bank acvount boost.

        Having a passport would simplify the land deal.

  • mustafa balci

    How can you allow him have a gun at football match

    • Vaso

      I doubt he was “allowed”

    • Leo

      He owns the place. So you can say that he had a gun to protect his property, as he may have sleeping accommodation. He can get away with it on a technicality.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Private citizens allowed to walk around armed in Greece?

    • Bystander

      Only prominent businessmen

      • Bob Ellis

        forgot the quotes – ‘businessmen’, makes them look far more credible.

        • almostbroke

          A ‘businessman ‘ with ‘bodyguards ‘ and in possession of a firearm ! So def the ‘quotes ‘ version of businessman !

  • MrH

    And you want us [Turkish Cypriots] to form a Federal Republic with officials like these and their hooligan mentality. Thank god we are separate is all I have to say.

    • Leo

      Who does, not me for sure, and I doubt there are many that do. Separation is what you wanted. Plenty of TC blood spilt to achieve that though.
      This article has nothing to do with Cyprus.

      • Barry White

        “This article has nothing to do with Cyprus”. Best read the article this time Leo. You still have one good foot and better to keep it that way.

  • SuzieQ

    He may be rich but he’s still a muppet!

    • Barry White

      You are being kind Ms Q., I don’t believe there any gangster Muppets.

