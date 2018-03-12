Man caught on CCTV having sex with sheep

A 61-year-old man was arrested after he was caught on camera having sex with sheep in a farm.

According to police, the man, from Dali, was arrested over the weekend in connection with allegedly sexually abusing animals for a period of six months.

The offences came to light when the farm owner, in Chirokitia noticed a change in his sheep’s behaviour. He proceeded to install security cameras only to see that the suspect would regularly come to the farm and have sex with the sheep.

Following his arrest, the man admitted to the act which began in September last year.

He was charged in writing and will be called to court at a later date.