Man caught on CCTV having sex with sheep

March 12th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 22 comments

A 61-year-old man was arrested after he was caught on camera having sex with sheep in a farm.

According to police, the man, from Dali, was arrested over the weekend in connection with allegedly sexually abusing animals for a period of six months.

The offences came to light when the farm owner, in Chirokitia noticed a change in his sheep’s behaviour. He proceeded to install security cameras only to see that the suspect would regularly come to the farm and have sex with the sheep.

Following his arrest, the man admitted to the act which began in September last year.

He was charged in writing and will be called to court at a later date.

  • Mr Magoo

    Thought my Halloumi tasted different. Product of origin designation?

  • Gold51

    With or without lipstick.?
    Was his wife that bad.!!

  • Mist

    Dear Vladimir, wiki says it’s legal in Russia can Chirokitia become
    A Russiann state?

  • Keith Molyneux

    That’s really BAAAAD!!!

  • MountainMan

    One wonders if this is fake news.

    • Mr Magoo

      No, but the sheep was faking it (lol)

  • Andreas Nicolaou

    Is Dali running short, on sheep?

  • Adamossss

    Few things still go through generations disgisting

  • Kibristan

    I expect they Rammed him into the police car…

  • Kibristan

    Yeah police department and don’t let him try pulling the wool over your eyes…

  • Al

    I will not eat kaliftico again.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Out of scientific curiosity I’d like to know what sort of changes of behaviour in sheep (that the owner noticed) occur if some human pervert has been giving them a good seeing too ?

  • Maverick

    With Easter approaching I call upon the Church to protect the well being of the populace by inspecting sheep at the slaughterhouses and certifying them “human free”

  • Stephen Carter

    Is he from Wales?

    • MountainMan

      I wondered who would be the first to make that comment.

  • Vaso

    Disgusting! Poor sheep!

  • Kyrenia

    Is it April fools today?

    • Frederic Harakis

      No but is a fools day everyday in Cyprus.

      What would give me sleepless nights is the penalty that will be imposed on this man. Castration in public maybe?

      By the way is the sheep(ewe) pregnant?

  • rich

    Ewwwweee. (sorry I will get my coat)

    • elbmw

      Meh… get mine too.

      • Kibristan

        no need to be sheepish about it 😀

  • Bourne

    Sicko!

