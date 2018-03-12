Marking two years of Windcraft Loud

Over the last two years, the Windcraft Music Centre and the Windcraft Loud cultural organisation have entertained us with a whole lot of musical concerts. They have put together seminars, workshops, research programmes and the two-day Windcraft Music festival. All this to present the art of wind instruments in a friendly and pleasant environment. To celebrate these two years, Windcraft Loud presents a concert by Constantinos Efraimidis on clarinet and Markos Triantafyllides on guitar.

The concert, on Saturday at 8pm at the Windcraft Music Centre in Nicosia, will see the duo promote traditional music from around the world, presenting a programme that gives emphasis to Argentine tango, Brazilian, Spanish and Greek music.

Triantafyllides is a classical guitarist who specialises in Argentine Tango, Brazilian and Spanish music. He studied music at the World Music Department of the Conservatory of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Efraimidis, from Greece, is a classically trained clarinetist who is currently continuing his music studies in Jazz Performance under the instruction of saxophonist Charis Ioannou at the University of Nicosia. He has been a member of the State Conservatory Symphonic Orchestra of Thessaloniki, the Symphonic Orchestra of Aristotle and the Concert Band of Sindos.

Since moving to Cyprus, Efraimidis has become an active member of the local music scene. He is a member of the Avanti Crossover Symphonic Orchestra, a member of the Steppin’ out Jazz Trio with Alice Ayvazian on vocals and Dimitris Miaris on piano, and with a gypsy jazz band The Hot Club of Cyprus, with which he performed in 2017 at the Windcraft Music Fest.

The concert will take place after the General Assembly and Elections of the new Board of Directors of the non-governmental organisation Windcraft Loud at 6pm.

Clarinet and Guitar Duo

Live performance by Constantinos Efraimidis and Markos Triantafyllides. March 17. The Windcraft Music Centre, 27 Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 8pm. €5, free entrance for all Windcraft Loud members. Tel: 22-377748